Recent Headlines
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup
Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. - August 15, 2025 - Rugged Science
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
Cato Digital to Deploy Low Cost, Low Carbon Bare Metal at Hudson IX; Neu.ro to be First Partner Running MLOps/AI Platform Enabling Customized GPT-Like Services
Cato Digital, a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal infrastructure, announced today their expansion into the Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) data center at 60 Hudson Street in New York City. Neu.ro, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning, will be... - March 28, 2023 - Cato Digital
QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works. - February 26, 2023 - QCT
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
QCT Delivers New Innovative 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Servers
Updated technologies fuel large variety of customer applications and usages from data center to edge. - January 11, 2023 - QCT
Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products. After... - December 16, 2022 - Logicube, Inc.
Enova Launches Its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection Solution for USB3.x
Including OPAL2.0 host management software and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module - November 24, 2022 - Enova Technology Corporation
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director,... - June 08, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
IEI Integration Corp. Joins the SDVoE Alliance
IEI Integration Corp. announced that it has joined the SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology companies collaborating to standardize AV-over-IP hardware and software platforms. AV-over-IP has become a popular technology since its introduction. With its benefits of using standard... - May 26, 2022 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Axiom Test Equipment is Now an NH Research Official Rental Partner
Axiom Test Equipment, Inc. and NH Research have reached an agreement for Axiom to become an NHR official rental partner in the U.S. Backed by over 50 years of experience, NH Research is able to offer world class test instruments and systems for a wide range of industries. Axiom Test Equipment, a... - May 06, 2022 - Axiom Test Equipment
IEI Celebrates Its 25th Year in Business
IEI, a global IoT solutions provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in 1996, IEI Group now has over 3,000 employees, 3 manufacturing centers, 4 logistics centers, 15 sales offices, and operations in 28 countries. With a strong local presence and a global outlook, IEI has... - April 18, 2022 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology. - April 13, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
IEI Launches New Gen. High Core Count Network Appliance-PUZZLE-7040/7030
IEI is to reveal its new gen. of high core count network appliances, the PUZZLE-7040 and the PUZZLE-7030, powered by the latest Intel® Xeon D Series Processors (code-named Ice Lake-D) that provide a significant performance improvement. Intel® Xeon D Series Processors drive high scalability... - March 23, 2022 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Computer Systems Invests 105,000 Euro for Scientific Research on Remote Data Recovery Methods
Computer Systems laboratories proudly announce the undertaking of a new research project by department of data recovery. This project will be co-funded by region of Central Macedonia, as well as EU with total budget of 105,000 Euro. One more time, Computer Systems will be the only SME in EU... - October 31, 2021 - Computer Systems
Digital Scent Startup Aromajoin Introducing Digital Fragrance Signage as Part of Its Standard Scent Solutions
After completing several successful pilots, Aromajoin is standardizing Aroma Signage, the company's scent digital signage solution. - August 26, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
Aromajoin's Digital Scent Hackathon Successfully Featured the World's First Long-Distance, Scent-Broadcasting Experience
On June 19, 2020, Japanese startup Aromajoin hosted the final pitch event of "Hackaroma," the company's and the world's first digital scent hackathon. - August 17, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
Digital Scent Startup Aromajoin Releases Its Coveted Olfactory Technology to the Public Through "Scent for All" Campaign
In August, Japanese startup Aromajoin holds a sale to celebrate the launch of its matte black Aroma Shooter, a new version of the company's flagship product. - August 07, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
Digital Scent Startup Aromajoin Launching the Aroma Shooter® New Version, an Aroma Emitter That Synchronizes Scent 1:1 with Video and Audio
Japan startup Aromajoin releasing its new version of flagship device, Aroma Shooter® this July. This new version incorporates USB, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi communication media. Intensity control and easy cartridges swapping are also new features compared with the previous version. - June 07, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
AVTECH Named “Best In Environment Monitoring Solutions” by Corporate Vision Magazine
Room Alert recognized as a worldwide leader in protecting organizations against costly downtime caused by unexpected environment factors. - June 06, 2020 - AVTECH Software
Aromajoin Announces Six Finalists for Its First Ever Digital Scent-Inspired Hackathon, Hackaroma
Hackaroma is the world's first scent-inspired hackathon. It has decided six finalists for the next development round. Those six projects include a fantasy RPG with smell-infused game mechanics, aroma-enhanced VR experiences, a scent-based Pavlovian productivity tool, a hands-free diffusion interface, and an olfactory-culinary narrative journey. The final pitch event on June 19th will be the first time ever of scent data livestreaming. - May 30, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
Digital Fragrance Startup Aromajoin is Giving Developers One Month to Invent Smell-O-Vision, Among Other Scent-Inspired Projects
Japanese startup Aromajoin is inviting developers around the world to submit their ideas for one month working with digital scents. Besides smell-o-visions, there should be tons of other scent-inspired ideas. - May 21, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
Japanese Digital Scent Startup Aromajoin Introduces Hackaroma, the World’s First Scent-Inspired Hackathon
Aromajoin Corporation is calling for participation into the world's first scent-inspired Hackathon, Hackaroma. Talented developers and students from Japan and the US are invited to work with digital scent IoT device, Aroma Shooter®. This will be the first time ever for livestreaming of scent data. - May 06, 2020 - Aromajoin Corporation
AVTECH Software Awarded “2019 InfoTech Spotlight Data Center Excellence” Designation
AVTECH’s Room Alert environment monitors and sensors recognized for Excellence, Leadership and Innovation in the international data center market. - February 26, 2020 - AVTECH Software
AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine
AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software
Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification
Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity
Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award
Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity
AVTECH Launches Room Alert Link Software for Easier Room Alert Monitor Management and Reporting
Room Alert Link software gives Room Alert users new and improved management over their environment monitoring hardware, including SSL encryption, one-click firmware updates, faster online/offline status and much more - September 18, 2019 - AVTECH Software
AVTECH Introduces Their Next Generation Temperature & Humidity Sensor
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors unveils next generation sensor to help better protect users against data loss, damages, and downtime. - December 29, 2018 - AVTECH Software
Innovation is Coming to the Kitchen in 2018 – Smart Kitchen Display Product Release
Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale
AVTECH Announces Release of Room Alert 3 Wi-Fi 2.0 Firmware
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors introduces new firmware to add direct alerting capabilities, increased security, improved wireless reach, and more to their popular wi-fi enabled monitor. - August 18, 2018 - AVTECH Software
SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA
On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research
AVTECH Introduces New Flood Protect & Control Kit to Help Prevent Unexpected Water Damage
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors with customers in 186 of 196 countries introduces new kit to help protect equipment against damage due to unexpected water or liquid leaks. - June 01, 2018 - AVTECH Software
Phidgets Releases New Brushless DC Motor Controller
New controller launches alongside 13 new motors. - May 11, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.
AVTECH to Host e-Recycling Event at Their Warren, RI Headquarters
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors will host an e-Recycling event with Office Recycling Solutions and the East Bay Chamber of Commerce to help local organizations safely dispose of unwanted equipment. - April 28, 2018 - AVTECH Software
New Devices Available at Phidgets Inc.
Motor controllers, sensors, LCD screen and encoder among new products released by Phidgets. - February 23, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.
Phidgets Inc. Releases Six New Devices
A servo controller, two motion sensors, two input devices and a new single-board computer now available at Phidgets. - February 21, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.
Middleton Group Inc. Selects INDUSTRIOS Software Inc. for ERP and Data Tracking
INDUSTRIOS Software, Inc. announced today that Middleton Group Inc. has selected INDUSTRIOS’ ERP manufacturing software solution as its company-wide manufacturing system. INDUSTRIOS is a leader in ERP manufacturing systems. The company has INDUSTRIOS ERP implemented and installed at client sites internationally. - December 16, 2017 - INDUSTRIOS Software Inc.
AVTECH Software, Inc Wins Silver Award in Best in Biz Awards 2017
Rhode Island manufacturer of Room Alert proactive environment monitors is honored in Most Innovative Company of the Year category. - December 01, 2017 - AVTECH Software