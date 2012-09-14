PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+ Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

AVTECH Launches Room Alert Link Software for Easier Room Alert Monitor Management and Reporting Room Alert Link software gives Room Alert users new and improved management over their environment monitoring hardware, including SSL encryption, one-click firmware updates, faster online/offline status and much more - September 18, 2019 - AVTECH Software

AVTECH Introduces Their Next Generation Temperature & Humidity Sensor Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors unveils next generation sensor to help better protect users against data loss, damages, and downtime. - December 29, 2018 - AVTECH Software

Innovation is Coming to the Kitchen in 2018 – Smart Kitchen Display Product Release Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale

AVTECH Announces Release of Room Alert 3 Wi-Fi 2.0 Firmware Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors introduces new firmware to add direct alerting capabilities, increased security, improved wireless reach, and more to their popular wi-fi enabled monitor. - August 18, 2018 - AVTECH Software

SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research

AVTECH Introduces New Flood Protect & Control Kit to Help Prevent Unexpected Water Damage Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors with customers in 186 of 196 countries introduces new kit to help protect equipment against damage due to unexpected water or liquid leaks. - June 01, 2018 - AVTECH Software

Phidgets Releases New Brushless DC Motor Controller New controller launches alongside 13 new motors. - May 11, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.

AVTECH to Host e-Recycling Event at Their Warren, RI Headquarters Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors will host an e-Recycling event with Office Recycling Solutions and the East Bay Chamber of Commerce to help local organizations safely dispose of unwanted equipment. - April 28, 2018 - AVTECH Software

New Devices Available at Phidgets Inc. Motor controllers, sensors, LCD screen and encoder among new products released by Phidgets. - February 23, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.

Phidgets Inc. Releases Six New Devices A servo controller, two motion sensors, two input devices and a new single-board computer now available at Phidgets. - February 21, 2018 - Phidgets Inc.

Middleton Group Inc. Selects INDUSTRIOS Software Inc. for ERP and Data Tracking INDUSTRIOS Software, Inc. announced today that Middleton Group Inc. has selected INDUSTRIOS’ ERP manufacturing software solution as its company-wide manufacturing system. INDUSTRIOS is a leader in ERP manufacturing systems. The company has INDUSTRIOS ERP implemented and installed at client sites internationally. - December 16, 2017 - INDUSTRIOS Software Inc.

AVTECH Software, Inc Wins Silver Award in Best in Biz Awards 2017 Rhode Island manufacturer of Room Alert proactive environment monitors is honored in Most Innovative Company of the Year category. - December 01, 2017 - AVTECH Software

Enova Technology Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation for X-Wall MX+ Cryptographic Modules Enova Technology announced its X-Wall MX+ xF and X-Wall MX+ xN advanced single chip cryptographic modules capable of encrypting entire SATA disk drive (SSD included) in-line at SATA 6Gbps speed have gained full approval from the NIST and CSE CMVP for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Level 2 validation respectively. - October 27, 2017 - Enova Technology Corporation

Room Alert is Now Protecting Facilities and Data in 185 Countries Worldwide AVTECH’s Room Alert environment monitor is helping organizations monitor temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, motion, and more in 185 countries. - September 14, 2017 - AVTECH Software

AVTECH Wins Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Award from Providence Business News Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors recognized as a 2017 Innovation in Manufacturing winner in the Providence Business News Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards Program. - August 24, 2017 - AVTECH Software

Phidgets Inc. Releases New Motor Controllers and More A new bipolar stepper controller, DC motor controller, and programmable power supply protector among new Phidgets products. - August 20, 2017 - Phidgets Inc.

AVTECH Nominated for Interise 2017 “Best Place to Work” Award Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors recognized among small businesses nationwide for their strong work culture where employees love to be. - July 08, 2017 - AVTECH Software

Phidgets Inc. Releases New Line of Control and Sensing Boards 26 new products including data acquisition boards, I/O boards, relays, thermocouple interfaces and sensors. - June 29, 2017 - Phidgets Inc.

AVTECH Wins Award for Overall Excellence from Providence Business News Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors recognized with the Overall Excellence Award in the Providence Business News 4th Annual Manufacturing Awards Program - March 02, 2017 - AVTECH Software

Busway Solutions Introduces New Tap-Off Box Designed to be compatible with Starline T5 series busway track system, Busway Solutions offers new tap-off boxes in the E12, E28 and E36 enclosure configurations. - February 25, 2017 - PDU Cables

Into the cloud with the BARTH mini PLCs and PACcubes See how to get data from the BARTH mini PLCs into the cloud. The mini PLCs send the data to the PACcubes Station over CAN bus, the PACcubes Station then sends them to the cloud. Thus, the data can be accessed over the smartphone. - February 19, 2017 - ProSign GmbH

In Win Introduces Trayless Storage Server Chassis Trayless design with 12Gb SAS expanded backplane and redundant power. - February 07, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

Now at Phidgets: Rotary Bearings New set of pillow block and flange bearings with bore size ranging from 8 to 25mm. - January 19, 2017 - Phidgets Inc.

In Win Launches IW-RS-02M Series Storage Server Features: Lockable front cover, toolless designs, with 6 or 12Gb SAS connection. - January 04, 2017 - In Win Development Inc.

Cooperation of the Companies ProSign GmbH and DRAGO Automation In February 2017, ProSign will introduce the new PACcubes Station to the market. It will be compatible with the ultra-compact Modbus RTU modules from DRAGO Automation. - December 12, 2016 - ProSign GmbH

New 19 Inch Touch Screen Monitors Allow Use with Gloves Announced by Caltron Industries Caltron announces new 19” touch screen monitors with P-Cap technology allowing people wearing gloves to interface with equipment screens. Learn more. - December 02, 2016 - Caltron Industries, Inc.

Design SHIFT Announces Domino Series Payment Tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 Design SHIFT is announcing their new line of DOMINO POS tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 in Cannes, the largest single event dedicated to Trust-Based technologies. This cost-efficient line of Android mPOS tablets is designed using next generation, “PIN on glass” technology that allows customers to... - November 29, 2016 - Design SHIFT

AVTECH Unveils Newly Designed Website Updated fully responsive design allows easier navigation for customers worldwide - October 07, 2016 - AVTECH Software

New Touchscreen Monitor Enables the Next Generation of User-Friendly Technology Caltron Industries Targets Pharmaceutical, Medical, Consumer Applications With New 10.1 Inch Monitor. - September 20, 2016 - Caltron Industries, Inc.

Tampa Company Will Compete for XPRIZE New company in Tampa Florida announces bid for Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. - August 26, 2016 - Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers LLC

Have a Look at the Graphical Programming Software PACstudio In the video tutorial “First steps and overview” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_duMg8lLKg) users will get to know the graphical programming software PACstudio. With PACstudio users can program all I/O modules and stations of the PACcubes series. ProSign GmbH, the developer of PACcubes... - July 23, 2016 - ProSign GmbH

Durable, High-Resolution LBT-1503OC is Caltron’s Newest Touchscreen Monitor The LBT-1503OC, featuring responsive “P-Cap” touch technology found in most smartphones, is Caltron Industries’ latest addition to its roster of 15-inch touchscreen monitors. - July 10, 2016 - Caltron Industries, Inc.

T Solution Japan Corp. Will Launch World's First Back-Typing Bluetooth Keyboard for iPads T Solution Japan Corp. will launch world's first backtyping Bluetooth keyboard for iPad in autumn 2016. “T-BLADE™” is the world’s first back-typing Bluetooth keyboard for iPads. “T-BLADE™” focuses on the users of iPad Air 2 and the 9.7 inch iPad Pro. It enables the users of iPads to input easily and comfortably at any place and any time. - July 08, 2016 - T Solution Japan Corp.

Over 1.000 Amateur Cyclists Will Crowd-Source Power Meter Data in Unique Initiative by Team ZWATT Data will be used to improve power meter algorithms and increase accuracy. - July 02, 2016 - SENSITIVUS Gauge ApS

Sungale Brings an Easy to Use and Reliable All-in-One Digital Signage Solution to Businesses of All Sizes Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, has made a decision to expand into the commercial and business market with its new line of Digital Signage product solutions. “We have been getting a lot of requests from the market from customers who own businesses in recent years who are looking... - June 18, 2016 - Sungale

EDR Extends Line of Solid-State Devices by Introducing 280 VAC (400 VDC) DPDT (2C Form 2B) Family of SSR’s Mimicking 100% Electromechanical Relays EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

EDR / VSHOLDING Announces the “xTxL” Family of SSRs with High Precision, Wide Hysteresis Window Comparator and Varied Contact Forms Rated at Various Voltages/Currents Solid-State Relays with a precision window comparator input for monitoring input voltage and high-power output. Devices are available with the output contact forms as a SPST or “DTxL” (1 Form A or 1 Form B), SPDT or “TTxL” (1 Form C) and DPST and “WTxL” (2 Form A, 2 Form B or 1 Form A and B). - June 10, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

Electrovaya to Deploy INDUSTRIOS ERP to Gain Visibility Over Operations INDUSTRIOS Software, Inc., developer of the INDUSTRIOS ERP Manufacturing Suite, announced today its recent agreement with Electrovaya to deploy INDUSTRIOS ERP at its Mississauga location. The decision to select INDUSTRIOS was driven by Electrovaya’s need to partner with a software publisher that... - June 01, 2016 - INDUSTRIOS Software Inc.

Phidgets Inc. Broadens Product Base with Linear and Rotary Systems New products allow users to build complex mechanical systems to complement Phidget’s electronic control and sensing modules. - May 30, 2016 - Phidgets Inc.

Closer Cooperation Between ProSign and SE-TEC As part of the PACcubes project, the companies ProSign GmbH and SE-TEC, both situated in Magdeburg, Germany, now work together more closely. The common project PACcubes series is a system solution for automation and monitoring. It is financed and sold by both companies. - April 29, 2016 - ProSign GmbH

MegaBackup Releases a New Lifetime Storage Today, MegaBackup, a company that specializes in cloud-based solutions for storing and backing up data, has announced that it has launched its new product called MegaBackup. - April 22, 2016 - Megabackup

Advantech IoT Gateway Starter Kit Includes End-to-End Data Service Software to Jumpstart IoT Deployment Advantech offers engineers, integrators and IT staff an IIoT ‘Starter Kit’ that features not only the PC hardware, but provides the end-to-end data service and Advantech tech support in a low cost bundle. It comes with OS, MQTT Agent, Data Management server software, SDK, and tools. Builds ready on Microsoft Azure marketplace. - April 21, 2016 - Advantech eStore

PACcubes Goes on the Internet of Things via MQTT The latest trend to connect devices and machines to automate them and control them centrally is unstoppable. The possibilities for data and information exchange on the Internet of Things (IoT) are almost infinite. IoT has already been integrated in most industries like f. e. logistics, heat and power... - April 06, 2016 - ProSign GmbH

Rugged Science Introduces 6th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 (Skylake) Processor Powered Rugged Embedded Computers Rugged Science Offers Powerful new computers for Intelligent Transportation, Automation, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. - April 02, 2016 - Rugged Science, LLC