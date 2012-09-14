Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
>
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
>
Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
> Commercial, Industrial, & Institutional Electric Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
Commercial, Industrial, & Institutional Electric Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Commercial, Industrial, & Institutional Electric Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
LaMar Lighting Company
NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Avalanche Ranch Light Company
Bellingham, WA
Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style...
Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Seremban, Malaysia
A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization.
Haichang Optotech Co., Limited
Shenzhen, China
Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED...
LEDtronics, Inc.
Torrance, CA
Since 1983 LEDtronics has been the leader in designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly low power (energy saving) usage, long...
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Midland Park, NJ
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude...
Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., ...
JiangSu, China
CCFL lamp manufactuer - Jright CCFL Products China Manufacturer and exporter of CCFL, Cold Cathode Light, CCFL Lamp, EEFL (External...
US Lighting Group
(LXRT) Eastlake, OH
US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we...
Companies 1 - 8 of 8
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help