Recent Headlines
Within Commercial, Industrial, & Institutional Electric Lighting Fixture Manufacturing
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
G Lighting, a 117 Yr Old, Veteran Owned, American Manufacturer Will Not Raise Pricing Due to Tariffs and Economic Pressures
For 117 years, G Lighting has been manufacturing decorative architectural commercial lighting in St. Louis, Missouri. They have just announced they will not raise pricing due to external economic pressures and tariffs. - April 16, 2025 - G Lighting
Luminit Welcomes Baeddan Hill as Director of Materials Engineering
Luminit hires Director of Materials Engineering, Baeddan Hill, to spearhead its development and commercialization of integrated optical films for “Smart Glass” applications. - February 04, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Solutions at Photonics West 2025, Including a Revolutionary Windshield HUD and Advanced Micro-Optic Technologies
Transformative Innovations Set to Redefine Vehicle Displays and Light Management Solutions - January 21, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board
Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation. - April 24, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Bring Nature Indoors with Active Grow’s Next-Gen Walden White 3-Tier Grow Tents
Active Grow, the leader in sustainable horticultural lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the 2nd generation of its bestselling 3-Tier Walden White Grow Tent and LED Grow Tent Kits for both home and commercial grows. This revolutionary grow tent series was redesigned based on... - March 27, 2024 - Active Grow
Luminit Names Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer
Luminit Gears Up for Technological Transformation with the Appointment of Dr. Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer, a Visionary Leader with Over Two Decades of Pioneering Product Innovation and Manufacturing Scale-Up, including AR/VR and "Smart Glass." - January 16, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Luminetworx™ PoE Lighting: A Game-Changer in the Lighting Industry
LV Energy Systems, a leading provider of PoE (Power over Ethernet) lighting solutions, is revolutionizing the way we light our homes, offices, and public spaces. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design of the Luminetworx™ brand of PoE Lighting. Paving the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective lighting future. - February 26, 2023 - LV Energy Systems LLC
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVM300P-xxVH Constant Voltage LED Driver Series with TRIAC Dimming Function
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the GP-CVM300P-xxVH constant voltage LED driver series, supports TRIAC dimming function. It rated power output up to 300W, and is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers... - July 23, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
Here Comes the BOOM
Q-Tran revolutionizes its product portfolio with BOOM, a suspended fixture with a unique profile, impressive performance, and endless design options. - June 30, 2022 - Q-Tran
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP100P IP66 LED Constant Voltage Driver which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the new GP-CVP100P series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP100P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at 230Vac. It has... - June 16, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
Grow Food at Home with Active Grow 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits for Fruits & Vegetables
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of two new 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits: The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit and The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit. These innovative and easy-to-use systems allow growers of all... - June 08, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Completely Redesigns the T5 HO LED Grow Light Fixture
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its T5 HO 2.0 LED Grow Light Fixture. This new take on the classic fluorescent grow light provides growers with the lightest and thinnest T5 HO LED grow light fixture in the industry. With a... - May 14, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches New 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent Racking System, Seed Starting & Microgreens LED Grow Tent Kits
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent along with its Essentials, Seed Starting and Microgreen 3-Tier Walden LED Grow Tent Kits. This innovative grow tent series was designed from the ground up for... - April 30, 2022 - Active Grow
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVM200P-xxVH Constant Voltage LED Driver Series with TRIAC Dimming Function
GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the GP-CVM200P-xxVH constant voltage LED driver series, supports TRIAC dimming function. It rated power output of 200W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers provide... - January 20, 2022 - GlacialTech Inc.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP100P LED Constant Voltage Driver Series Which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP100P Terminal Blocks series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP100P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at... - December 16, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Unilite Sees Record Growth During Pandemic Due to Shift Towards Environmental Responsibility
Unilite, a family run LED work lighting designer and manufacturer based in Redditch, UK, has today announced record sales throughout the pandemic in part due to a change in sustainability practices. Unilite has committed to making all of its packaging fully recyclable going forward. New packaging... - December 15, 2021 - Unilite
GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP012P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Support Output Current from 200mA to 700mA with Wider Vf Range
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP012P Terminal Blocks series LED constant current driver. At full load the GP-CCP012P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.93 at... - October 07, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Luminit Government Services Gains Several SBIR Wins
Recent SBIR wins allow Luminit Government Services LLC to advance Holographic Transparent Component technologies for military applications. - September 21, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP060P LED Constant Voltage Driver Series Which Focus on the Low Voltage Applications
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP060P series LED constant voltage driver. At full load the GP-CVP060P provides an active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.98 at 115Vac, and more than 0.95 at 230Vac. It has... - August 28, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
Luminit Automotive Technologies Announces Latest Design Win with North American OEM
Luminit Automotive Technologies’ Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are positioned to transform rear combination lights with 3D diffusion technology. - August 25, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
LEDCONN Awarded Best Back-Lit & Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Awards
LEDCONN Corporation, Premier Southern CA based custom LED backlighting solution provider, has been awarded the title of Best Back-lit and Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Architecture Awards. This international award is a notable accolade and achievement for the custom LED... - August 25, 2021 - LEDCONN
Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures
Enlightened Thinking: The Future is Here - August 18, 2021 - Q-Tran
Active Grow’s T5 LED Horticultural Strip Light Now Available in New Blue Sun Spectrum for Aquariums, Mushrooms and Red Lettuce Varieties
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the new Blue Sun Spectrum. This versatile, heavy-blue spectrum with an average 11,500K CCT and a high CRI 85, is designed specifically for growing... - August 18, 2021 - Active Grow
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean Energy Manufacturer, is Launching a New Brand
Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd., a Korean energy manufacturer, is launching a new brand. The company is leading the science of new and renewable energy by combining solar and LED lighting technology, a new growth green industry. The brand name, “SEL:ON,” has been developed as the... - May 15, 2021 - Sun Energy LED Co., Ltd.
High Intensity Cob Light with Flex Base
Lumastrobe Warning Lights is excited to introduce their new Cob LED spotlight with magnetized flexible tri-pod base. The new "Spider" flex Cob light from Lumastrobe has a high quality, durable flexible tri-pod base that can be mounted on any flat surface, stuck to a metal surface, or... - May 13, 2021 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Active Grow Releases Updated Horticulture Lighting Terms Page
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, has released an updated Horticulture Lighting Terms page to help its customers make better-informed decisions when purchasing LED grow lights. Active Grow knows buying grow lights can be a confusing and daunting task, especially as... - April 01, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow DLC Listed LoPro Max LED Grow Lights Video: Watch and Learn About Far-Red Wavelengths, High CRI Benefits and the PBAR Spectral Range
Watch the video for Active Grow's DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) Listed LoPro Max LED Luminaires and learn about horticultural lighting concepts like the benefits of high CRI light, the impact of far-red wavelengths, the Emerson Effect and why the extended PBAR (280-800 nm) spectral range may... - March 25, 2021 - Active Grow
Luminit Government Services Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant from the Air Force Testing Center
The grant will support LGS’ continued efforts to develop Diffuser-based Combiner Screens for cryogenic environments. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Government Services Names Dr. Lev Sadovnik CEO
The aerospace industry veteran and expert in optics and RF research brings over 40 years of experience in developing innovative technologies for government agencies. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Active Grow Launches New 100% EcoWhite PEVA Walden LED Grow Tents
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new Walden Grow Tents. The 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Grow Tents are designed for professional indoor growers who are not afraid of showing off their garden and do not want... - February 12, 2021 - Active Grow
GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP040P LED Constant Current Driver Series Which Focuses on the 36V CoB Market
Taipei, Taiwan - GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP040P series LED constant current driver. At full load the new series provides an outstanding active power factor correction (PFC) which greater than 0.95 at 115Vac, and more... - February 04, 2021 - GlacialTech Inc.
XtraLight Launches Three New UV-C Fixture Product Collections
XtraLight broadens their portfolio to meet the increasing requests for disinfection UV-C. XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd., a U.S. based lighting manufacturer, has expanded its UV-C portfolio to include surface and recessed mounted fixtures. Early on during the global crisis of COVID-19, the company introduced two portable disinfection systems. They have leveraged their lighting expertise to develop permanently mounted systems in three new collections. - November 19, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
GlacialPower Launches GP-CVP060N-12VL and GP-CVP075N-24VL LED Constant Voltage TRIAC Dimming Drivers for Low Voltage Areas
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CVP060N-12VL and GP-CVP075N-24VL LED constant voltage driver are suitable for low voltage areas. They are available in 12V DC output rated power of 60 W and 24V DC output rated power of 76.8 W. - October 31, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
New UV-C Study Prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy
XtraLight Manufacturing Ltd. announced the release of a new unsolicited, independent report published by the Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS). The report was prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection. Lab tests have been conducted to determine the feasibility... - October 20, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
Active Grow’s New T5 HO Ballast Bypass LED Horticultural Lamp Selected for the IES 2020 Progress Report
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the selection of its new 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2020 Progress Report. The IES Progress Committee’s mission is to stay... - October 04, 2020 - Active Grow
GlacialTech Reorganizes the PC Case Fan Product Line for PC Assemblers and DIY Market
GlacialTech, the diversified provider, announces a new series PC case fan of GT ICE models. It rated DC 12 voltage and comes in several sizes from 4 cm to 14 cm fan. It also features two ball-bearing and hydro-dynamic bearing types suitable for high temperature environments and offer long life time. - October 01, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP008N LED Constant Current Driver Series with IP67 Rating
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the new GP-CCP008N series LED constant current driver. It supports universal AC input between 90 and 264Vac, it has low no-load power consumption under 0.5 watt and a fast set-up time under 0.5 second at... - September 19, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
XtraLight Introduces a New Line of Vandal Resistant LED Luminaires
XtraLight Manufacturing, LTD today announced the launch of its VIGOR series. The vandal resistant luminaires were engineered and designed as a direct response to inquiries for LED lighting that meets specification requirements. Influenced by a partnership with the University of Houston’s... - July 21, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVP040N-xxVL Series LED Constant Voltage Driver with TRIAC Dimming that is Suitable for Low Voltage Area
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., announces the new GP-CVP040N-xxVL series LED constant voltage driver that is suitable for low voltage areas. It is available in 12V DC and 24V DC output rated power of 40.8 W. The driver supports TRIAC dimming... - July 16, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
Albo Pepper, The Urbanized Grower, Reviews the New Active Grow LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, recently had its new LoPro Max Series Luminaires reviewed by Al Gracian of Albo Pepper Urbanized Growing. Gracian’s website, albopepper.com, is for urban gardeners who enjoy the science of plant growing and features independent... - July 02, 2020 - Active Grow
GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM400P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI2 Functions
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM400P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI2 versions. It rated power output of 400W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these... - June 19, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
Active Grow Launches UL Listed LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires as HPS Replacements for Commercial and Home Growers
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its LoPro Max 640W and 320W horticultural luminaires. These lightweight, UL Listed fixtures conveniently replace 600-1000W and 400-600W HPS lights in vertical racking or sea of green commercial... - June 18, 2020 - Active Grow
GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM300P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI2 Functions
GlacialPower, the power division of the LED technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc, announces the GP-CVM300P constant voltage LED driver series, including non-dimming, 3-in-1 dimming and DALI2 versions. It rated power output of 300W is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these... - June 03, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
Viruses and Bacteria Are No Match for High Power UVC Disinfection
XtraLight Manufacturing releases two UVC products to combat coronavirus and other pathogens. - May 05, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL with DC Input Voltage
GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-LMR50-12-24V-NL with DC 24V of 3000K warm white. With a CRI of 97, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are... - April 29, 2020 - GlacialTech Inc.
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.