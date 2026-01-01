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Lighting Fixture Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

LaMar Lighting Company

LaMar Lighting Company

Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines...

Q-Tran

Q-Tran

Q-Tran, Inc. is an industry leader in the architectural lighting space. As a family-owned business since its founding in 1993, the company has since expanded its product offering beyond transformers...

Company Profiles

Avalanche Ranch Light Company

Avalanche Ranch Light Company

Rustic and Cabin Lighting with Style! Avalanche Ranch Light Company makes the finest collection of Rustic Lodge-Style and Craftsman-Style lights you will find anywhere. With our huge selection of...

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization.

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED Tubes, LED Panel Lights, LED downlights, LED light Bulbs,...

LEDtronics, Inc.

LEDtronics, Inc.

Since 1983 LEDtronics has been the leader in designing and manufacturing environmentally friendly low power (energy saving) usage, long life LED bulbs and LED lamps as direct replace to incandescent...

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude of industries. From flightlines to construction zones,...

Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., Ltd.

CCFL lamp manufactuer - Jright CCFL Products China Manufacturer and exporter of CCFL, Cold Cathode Light, CCFL Lamp, EEFL (External Electrode Fluorescent Lamp), CCFL inverter, UV Lamp, uv ccfl,...

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we were able to create a one-of-a-kind LED bulb that lasts longer...

VISCO, Inc.

VISCO, Inc.

VISCO, Inc., established in 1947, has designed and produced fine ornamental outdoor lighting equipment for many years with installations nationwide and abroad. We pride ourselves on the cosmetic and...

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