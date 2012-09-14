PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Carburetor, Piston, Piston Ring, & Valve Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Develop... Amman, Jordan
Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture... 
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Camberley, United Kingdom
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic... 
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,... 
Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Kocaeli, Turkey
Dear Sir(s); We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin... 
SC Petal SA SC Petal SA HUSI, Romania
PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional... 
