Company Profiles AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture used spare parts - Obsolete parts... Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic actuators and systems. Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The... Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Dear Sir(s); We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin Engine Bearings Co., we would like to inform you that we... SC Petal SA PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional qualification of the employers, which permitted the...