PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR certification... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation

Groth Corporation Announces New Flame Control Lab & Enhancements to Flow Lab A ribbon cutting cceremony was recently held for their brand new 3,200 square foot Flame Control Laboratory along with enhancements to their Flow Laboratory at their Stafford, Texas manufacturing facility. - November 01, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Hindustan Polymer Set to Become Biggest Exporter of Polymer Engineering Products After successfully capturing the Indian and Asian market, Hindustan Polymer has announced that it is now set to become one of the biggest and trusted Indian polymer company offering quality PTFE products to US manufacturing companies. After successfully serving Indian and Asian market for more than two... - September 28, 2014 - Hindustan Polymer

50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

A World First: Chainflex Cables with "German Lloyd" Certificate New test standard for cables in motion control applications guarantees reliability in maritime applications. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Igus Presents Maintenance-Free Systems for the Packaging Industry The plastics expert igus offers products for cost-effective and zero-maintenance options for packaging machinery design. igus presents a wide range of innovative products – ranging from food grade tribo tape to fully harnessed energy chain systems. These are specifically developed for the stringent demands of the industry. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Launch of Its Newest Product: the WMP™ Welded Muffled Plug Rupture Disc Assembly The WMP™ Rupture Disc Assembly is a single use unit that is threaded into a pressure system. The rupture disc assembly is designed to relieve the pressure of the process media in an over pressure condition to protect equipment, personnel and the environment from catastrophic failure of the pressure... - March 13, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Announcing Enhancements to the HPX® Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation is proud to announce the newest editions to its’ HPX® Product Family...the HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc and the addition of Higher Pressures for the HPX® Rupture Disc. The new HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc is a Tantalum semicircular scored reverse acting rupture... - May 22, 2013 - Continental Disc Corporation

Total Valve Systems Releases Its Total Valve Live Website Total Valve Systems is excited to present its Total Valve Live website. The “Live” Website will allow Total Valve Systems’ customers to login and check on the progress of their order at any time. Updated information is uploaded to the “Live” website instantly as the work is being completed. - April 19, 2012 - Total Valve Systems

Continental Disc Corporation Announces Two New Products: SANITRX HPX® II and HPX® Double Disc Holder Continental Disc Corporation announces the launch of its newest products which enhance their industry-leading HPX® rupture disc product line: the SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc and the HPX® Double Disc Holder. The SANITRX HPX® II Rupture Disc is a semicircular, scored, reverse acting rupture... - April 14, 2012 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Proudly Unveils Its Newest Literature Release-The HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation has launched its newest literature entitled the HPX™ Rupture Disc Product Family, as well as two new products: HPX-PT™ and SANITRX® LPX. - June 22, 2011 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Open New Manufacturing Plant in Ahmedabad, India Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation have opened a new manufacturing facility, Groth Continental Manufacturing Private Limited (GCMPL) in Ahmedabad, India. This new plant will provide manufacturing capabilities for both Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation portfolio products. - November 11, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Announce Appointment of New Director of Sales, Americas Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation announces the appointment of Mr. Marty Koval to the position of Director of Sales, Americas. In this role, he will be responsible for the sale of both Continental Disc Corporation and Lamot brands of rupture disc products, as well as their Groth Corporation... - November 10, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Websites Are Now Multilingual Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation websites have been re-launched with five additional language translation options. Both websites, www.contdisc.com and www.grothcorp.com, now allow users the ability to click on the language of their choice to view information on Continental Disc and... - October 01, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Releases the SANITRX HPX™ with Proven Performance in Excess of 250,000 Cycles Continental Disc Corporation announces the release of its newest sanitary disc, the SANITRX HPX™ rupture disc. - July 29, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Unveils Its Newest Reverse Acting Rupture Discs with Proven Performance in Excess of 250,000 Cycles Continental Disc Corporation has launched the new HPX™ and HPX SANITARY rupture discs at INTERPHEX 2010 in New York City, New York. - April 22, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Choosing the Right Duplex Valve Supplier -- Advice from the Alloy Valve Stockist Selecting a duplex valve supplier from a wealth of choice isn't as hard as it might seem, especially now that the Internet is such a ubiquitous presence in the real world nowadays. All thats needed is a little background information and enough knowledge on valves and the suppliers that are promising to deliver the right kinds of them to the right place and at the right time, says Heather Smith, head of International Commerce at The Alloy Valve Stockist. - April 19, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Groth Corporation Launches New Website Redesign Groth Corporation unveils the new website redesign of www.grothcorp.com. - April 15, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Duplex Valve Range Expanded at The Alloy Valve Stockist The duplex valve range at The Alloy Valve Stockist now includes sluice gate valves. The duplex gate valves cater to seawater treatment plants in Brazil, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Nigeria and the Persian Gulf. The valves are to be manufactured in forged duplex A182 F51, cast A995 Gr. 4A with wetted parts in bar stock UNS S31803. - February 22, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

European Valve Supplier Wins Duplex and Super Duplex Valve Offshore Contract in Brazil The European Valve Supplier - The Alloy Valve Stockist – an alloy valve supplier and stockist of premium alloy valves, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, was recently awarded a contract to supply forged and cast gate valves to an offshore, deepwater project in Brazil. Valves are to be manufactured in duplex and super duplex (forged A182 F51, A182 F53, A182 F55 and cast grades A995 Gr. 4A, A995 Gr. 5A and A995 Gr. 6A). Completion is expected during Q2 2010. - February 02, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Groth Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director of Operations Groth Corporation announces the appointment of Mitchell Anderson to the position of Director of Operations effective January 25, 2010. He will be reporting directly to the President of Groth Corporation and Continental Disc Corporation, Dave Brown. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Anderson began... - January 30, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation Announce Appointment of New Vice President, Sales and Marketing Continental Disc Corporation and Groth Corporation appoint Steven L. Breid to the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for global sales and marketing activities for Continental Disc Corporation, Groth Corporation and LAMOT brand products. Breid will report... - January 28, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Initiates Green Packaging Effort Utilizing Recycled Materials Continental Disc Corporation has instituted a plan to maximize the amount of recycled material used in their product packaging and shipping containers. Currently, recycled material is being used on Continental Disc Corporation’s popular ICON rupture disc and SANITRX® rupture disc product packaging,... - January 22, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Introduces the New Well Activation and Safety Protection Valve Specifically for Downhole Drilling Applications Continental Disc Corporation has introduced a new product for use in downhole drilling applications. The Well Activation and Safety Protection Valve uses rupture disc technology to release pressure to activate tools already in the hole or to protect downhole drill components from overpressure failure. Offered... - January 14, 2010 - Continental Disc Corporation

Groth Corporation's 1700A and 1800A Series Pressure/Vacuum Relief Valves Have Achieved Compliance with the ATEX Directive Groth Corporation announces that the 1700A Series Pressure / Vacuum Relief Valves and the new 1800A Series Full Lift Type Valves are fully compliant with the requirements of the ATEX Directive. - December 03, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Grupo Compas – the Alloy Valve Stockist – Books Hastelloy Gate Valve Order Grupo Compas – The Alloy Valve Stockist – a stockist of premium alloy valves, based in Barcelona, Spain, has recently booked a substantial Hastelloy gate valve order. Majority of items were Hastelloy C276 (A494 CW12MW, UNS N10276), Hastelloy C22 (A494 CX2MW, UNS N06022) and Hastelloy B2 (A494 N7M, UNS 10655) for a new, high-temperature and highly corrosive application. Some Hastelloy C (A494 CW6M, UNS N06022) and forged Hastelloy B3 (B564 N10675) items are also on order. - November 10, 2009 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Continental Disc Corporation Announces Plans for an Expanded Customer Service Center in the Netherlands Continental Disc and Groth Corporations announced today that they will begin to support all Sales, Customer Service and Logistics for the United Kingdom and other European countries from their facilities in Leiden, The Netherlands. - October 17, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Groth Corporation’s Blanket Gas Regulator is Now Available in Half Inch Connection Size Groth Corporation announces an expansion to the Model 3011/3041 Blanket Gas Regulator product line to include ½” connection sizes. The expansion to ½” connection sizes provides the customer with a more cost-effective solution for lower volume processes which require lower flow... - August 14, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Launches a New Switchgear Overpressure Bursting Disc Continental Disc Corporation has introduced a new rupture disc assembly for use within switchgear housings. - July 02, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Continental Disc Corporation Wins Communicator Award of Excellence Continental Disc Corporation has been awarded the 2009 Communicator Award of Excellence for the best website in the Manufacturing category for http://www.contdisc.com. The new website design for contdisc.com was a joint effort between Interactive Marketing, a St. Louis, Missouri-based digital solutions... - June 24, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Grupo Compas – The Alloy Valve Stockist – Expands Titanium Valve and F44 Valve Distribution Range Grupo Compas – The Alloy Valve Stockist – a stockist of premium alloy valves, based in Barcelona, Spain, has recently expanded its distribution range of titanium valves and A182 F44 valves. Titanium valves will now cover grades 7 and 9 in Titanium-Palladium, in addition to the previously... - June 21, 2009 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Continental Disc Corporation Launches a New Wind Turbine Hydraulic Braking System Rupture Disc Assembly Continental Disc Corporation has introduced a new rupture disc assembly for wind turbine hydraulic braking systems. This rupture disc assembly protects equipment from damage and down time in the event of overpressure conditions. - June 17, 2009 - Continental Disc Corporation

Grupo Compas – The Alloy Valve Stockist – Launches super-duplex-valves.co.uk Grupo Compas – The Alloy Valve Stockist – a stockist of premium alloy valves, based in Barcelona, Spain, has recently launched it site for customers in the United Kingdom, www.super-duplex-valves.co.uk. Pedro Feinstein – Chief Technology Officer– commented that “it was... - June 15, 2009 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist Awarded Duplex Valve Contract Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist has been awarded a contract to suppled duplex A182 F51 and A890 Gr. 4A gate, globe, check, ball and butterfly valves to a desalinization plant in the United Arab Emirates. The contract stands for a total of 120 valves in ANSI pressure classes 150#, 300# and 800#,... - May 24, 2009 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist

BaySource Global Announced as Recipient for the M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards Gala BaySource Global named Boutique Advisory Firm of the Year. - April 02, 2009 - BaySource Global

Baysource Global Announces Opening of New China Office BaySource Global is pleased to announce the opening of its new sourcing and engineering office in Shenzhen. With an expanded staff to include mechanical and quality engineers combined with their existing sourcing experts, Baysource specializes in project management on behalf of U.S. clients in the following... - January 29, 2009 - BaySource Global

Secret High Efficiency Spark Plug Makes It's Debut in Street Driven Applications Improving Overall Engine Efficiency, Mileage and Power Output Above Any Other WeaponX Performance announced today that its revolutionary new spark plug is now available to consumers on its new Web site, www.weaponxperformance.com. The innovative spark plug uses an exclusive new Firing Technology that improves overall engine efficiency to levels never before seen in typical street... - June 14, 2008 - WeaponX Performance