Selecting a duplex valve supplier from a wealth of choice isn't as hard as it might seem, especially now that the Internet is such a ubiquitous presence in the real world nowadays. All thats needed is a little background information and enough knowledge on valves and the suppliers that are promising to deliver the right kinds of them to the right place and at the right time, says Heather Smith, head of International Commerce at The Alloy Valve Stockist. - April 19, 2010 - Grupo Compas - The Alloy Valve Stockist