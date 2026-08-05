Recent Headlines
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer
Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a... - December 13, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Achieve Hydrogen Breakthrough
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) are pleased to announce they have successfully field tested a large bore slow-speed integral engine running on a 30% hydrogen (H2) fuel blend. In... - October 17, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in... - September 12, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume
In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions. - September 01, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper First to Use Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine; Methane Emissions Reduced
Cooper Machinery Services has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)-natural gas fuel blend. The groundbreaking test comes 5 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines. - March 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Cooper appointed Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. - February 14, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. - January 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Launch Joint Hydrogen Initiative
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a joint hydrogen... - October 29, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/. The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of... - October 07, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires TrueRock Holdings, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management today announced the strategic acquisition of TrueRock Holdings, LLC (“TrueRock”), a division of FlatRock Compression, Ltd. This action advances Cooper’s position as the leading... - July 30, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical
Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical
Introducing the All-New ECOGARD.com
The all-new ECOGARD.com is a completely overhauled web presence built to further the success of ECOGARD® distributors and to amplify the ECOGARD brand message across the aftermarket. - October 13, 2016 - IPC Global Solutions
Engine World Inc Unloaded 200th Container of Used Japanese Engines Today
The said Company has been in business for over a decade supplying trustworthy and low mileage Japanese motors to auto repair shops and individual owners of Japanese vehicles. They focus on quality as they say Quality is their pride. Customer reviews say that they do not ship a single motor without testing, therefore, they have the lowest failure rate on their Engines and Transmissions. - August 04, 2013 - Engine World Inc
QTronic Releases a New Technology for the Optimization of Engine Parameters
"ECU Chip Simulation" is a new technology that allows users to simulate and optimize native engine controller code on a PC. QTronic presents applications of this technology at the 7th International Design of Experiments (DoE) Conference in Berlin, Germany. - May 21, 2013 - QTronic
Hear the Sirens Roar: BFP Firefighters Underwent Training to Operate PH Government’s Rosenbauer-MAN Fire Trucks
The government has taken one step closer towards being better prepared at handling disasters as 26 veteran firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection went under training on how to properly operate PH government’s newly purchased Rosenbauer – MAN fire trucks. The 26 fire fighters... - January 22, 2013 - MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
Harley Parts Philippines Announces New Location
Philippines’ premier supplier of Harley parts and accessories can now accommodate more customers at its new and spacious address. - December 28, 2011 - Harley Parts
Independent Dynamometer Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Screamin Eagle Syn3
The Immediate Increase in Horsepower Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Superior Engine Protection Compared to the Competition. - April 07, 2011 - Dynacycle Oil
Testing Confirms the Performance of Dynacycle Oil Exceeds That of Harley-Davidson's Syn3 Motor Oil
Dynacycle Oils Superior Protection Shows an Immediate Gain in Horsepower and Torque Due to a Reduction in Friction. - November 17, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Motorcycle Speed Record Set Using Dynacycle Oil at the 2010 Bonneville World Finals
Dynacycle Oil Enables Increased Horsepower and Lower Engine Temperatures Even in the Most Harsh Conditions - October 21, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
New Deal Lays Foundations of Success for Emerging Contractors
High Power Equipment (HPE) Africa and Goscor Power Products join forces to supply a range of reliable and cost-effective construction machinery to the market. - October 14, 2010 - Goscor Power Products
Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Better Engine Protection Than Amsoil MCV
Dynacycle Oils Superior Engine Protection Reduces Engine Friction Thus Increasing Horsepower and Torque. - September 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
NRHS V-Twin Performance Sets Land Records at BUB Motorcycle Speed Trials Using Dynacycle Oil
Dynacycle Oil Lowers Engine Temperature and Increases Horsepower Under Grueling Conditions at Bonneville Salt Flats. - September 14, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Independent Dynamometer Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Performs Better Than Amsoil
Dynacycle Oil Users See an Immediate Increase in Horsepower and Performance - August 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Independent Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Amsoil MCV
Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in 4-Stroke Engines Even More Than it’s Competition. - August 07, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Independent Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Harley-Davidson Screamin Eagle Syn3 Motor Oil
Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in Air and Water Cooled 4-Stroke Engines Better than the Competition. - July 19, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Diesel Engine Export Now on the Web
Diesel Engine Export launches new website for all the Cummins, CAT, General Motors, Ford, Navistar, Perkins and Dodge Diesel and Gas Engines. - September 16, 2009 - Diesel Engine Export
BaySource Global Announced as Recipient for the M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards Gala
BaySource Global named Boutique Advisory Firm of the Year. - April 02, 2009 - BaySource Global
Baysource Global Announces Opening of New China Office
BaySource Global is pleased to announce the opening of its new sourcing and engineering office in Shenzhen. With an expanded staff to include mechanical and quality engineers combined with their existing sourcing experts, Baysource specializes in project management on behalf of U.S. clients in the... - January 29, 2009 - BaySource Global
Secret High Efficiency Spark Plug Makes It's Debut in Street Driven Applications Improving Overall Engine Efficiency, Mileage and Power Output Above Any Other
WeaponX Performance announced today that its revolutionary new spark plug is now available to consumers on its new Web site, www.weaponxperformance.com. The innovative spark plug uses an exclusive new Firing Technology that improves overall engine efficiency to levels never before seen in typical... - June 14, 2008 - WeaponX Performance
Older Diesel Engine Emission Control Retrofits Go DIGITAL, Virtually Eliminating the Need for Expensive Exhaust After-Treatment
If you have ever been stuck driving behind a diesel truck or bus belching out black clouds of emissions and wanted to know why this is happening, it's simple, these older diesel engines have poor combustion efficiencies and no emission control systems. One small California Company, Extengine Systems, has hit on a novel approach to cleaning up these older diesels, Go DIGITAL. - May 24, 2008 - Extengine Systems, Inc
Aihua Motors Unveils New Marketing Strategy Catering to Western Importers of Auto and Motorcycle Parts
Aihua Motors breaks away from traditional Chinese business practices by adding prices to their newly updated website in an effort to attract more Western importers in need of auto and motorcycle parts including electric starter motors and other dc motors. - November 22, 2007 - Aihua Motors
Firepower Group Announces Environmentally Conscious Initiatives
Firepower Group: Fuel cleaning products and conditioners. Increase fuel efficiencies and decrease harmful emissions. Performance Technology for a better planet. - November 18, 2007 - Firepower Group
Aihua Motors Expands Production & Export Capacity for Motor Starters and DC Motors in Chongqing, China
Aihua Motors invests 200 million Yuan (CNY) to expand in Chongqing, China and increase production capacity of auto parts and motorcycle parts including starter motors, DC motors, fan motors, and more while providing 1300 new jobs for local Chinese. The new factory is just one of the latest developments for the rapidly growing Aihua Motors. - October 18, 2007 - Aihua Motors
Start Buying Affordable and Reliable Automobile and Motorcycle Parts Including Motor Starters and dc Motors at AihuaMotors.com for Worldwide Distribution
Looking for inexpensive, high quality automobile and motorcycle parts from an experienced and certified Chinese manufacturer? Find the reliable parts you need easier with Aihua Motors this October. Choose from over 30 models of motor starters and dc motors for motorcycles or have your products customized and delivered worldwide. - September 15, 2007 - Aihua Motors
Plate Compactor Launched by Goscor Construction Equipment
Goscor Power products, previously known as Goscor Engines and forestry, announced the launch of a new light construction equipment range (OSCAR) this week. - August 16, 2007 - Goscor Power Products
RJ Performance Announces the New Xceptional 6500 Short Block
RJ Performance brings you a high quality re-power option for your 6.2L or 6.5L diesel applications - The Xceptional 6500 "Stage 1" Short Block. The Xceptional 6500 engine is assembled in the certified production facility in Alberta, Canada and is available in naturally aspirated and... - April 28, 2007 - RJ Performance
Revolutionary Halo Spark Plug, Proven to Increase Gas Mileage in Fleets by up to 10% while Reducing Emissions by up to 20%, Now Available to Consumers Online
LSG Brisk, LLC today announced that its revolutionary spark plug, the LSG Halo, is now available to consumers on its new Web site. The spark plug is the world’s first to use an innovative 360° Firing Technology to improve fuel efficiency by up to 10% and reduce harmful emissions by up to 20%. The Halo is currently being used by various organizations, including cities, police departments, and schools to increase the efficiency of their fleets. - April 20, 2007 - LSG Brisk, LLC
Goscor Power Products Launch Auto Transfer Switch
Goscor power products announced the launch of an auto transfer switch (ATS) enabling the use of redundant power sources during power outages - January 25, 2007 - Goscor Power Products
New Concrete Mixer Launched in South Africa
Goscor Engines launched a 350 Litre IBA Bragagnolo concrete mixer, in Southern Africa this week. Goscor Engines division, as part of the ongoing strategy to provide more than just engines, pumps and generators to the industrial market, decided to expand their product range and entered into the... - January 11, 2007 - Goscor Power Products
Rammer Vibrating Compactor Launched in South Africa
Goscor Engines and Forestry announced the launch of Meiwa Japan´s 70 Kg rammer (RT-70R). Rammers are used in all aspects relating to building and construction industry as well as trench compaction for the laying of pipelines and are exposed to heavy-duty use. Ground is compacted prior to... - December 20, 2006 - Goscor Power Products
Goscor Engines and Forestry Announced the Launch of a Brand New Mobile Fire-Fighting Pump in South Africa
According to the CSIR, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest incidence of fires in the world. These fires are caused both by humans as well as wild fires, causing severe damage to humans, animals, vegetation and infrastructure. A total of R 300 million was lost in 2002 due to wild fires – this... - November 24, 2006 - Goscor Power Products
HiPerformer Launches New Affiliate Program for Remanufactured Auto and Marine Engines
Hiperformer, auto and boat engine remanufacturers, announce the launch of their new affiliate program at www.HiPerformer.com/affiliates.html, which provides income opportunities and high payouts to automotive-related website owners. - July 14, 2006 - S&S Engine Remanufacturing Co.