Cheshire Joiner Announces Five Years of Growth Five years after the launch of their innovative website, Squirrel Joinery are excited to announce continued growth throughout this period. - May 03, 2019 - Squirrel Joinery

2019 Kitchen Cabinet Options from Studio Haus Studio Haus is proud to announce their 2019 kitchen cabinet options. This amalgamation of products and hardware enables their clients to create beautiful, durable, and functional kitchen cabinets. Studio Haus is shaping contemporary kitchen design trends in America. They take inspiration from well established... - March 19, 2019 - Studio Haus

LWi Custom Cabinets Named Finalist in 15th Annual 2018 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business LWi Custom Cabinets is a Finalist in the Company of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner to be announced Nov. 16, 2018. - October 05, 2018 - LWi Custom Cabinets

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

A Kitchen That Has Set Out to Redefine Excellence Krios Kitchens, one of the globally respected kitchen brands we have in the country, after having dealt in modular kitchens across major cities, such as Ahmedabad, has now decided to launch one of its franchises in Kochi. - March 23, 2018 - Krios Kitchens

Studio Haus Now Offers Modern Kitchen Cabinets Collaborating on a journey of space alchemy is what Studio Haus loves to do. Studio Haus is a kitchen and bath company focusing on supporting trade professionals. With a forté of contemporary design, and products ranging from high end luxury to large scale commercial and hospitality. Offering... - March 12, 2018 - Studio Haus

European Cabinets & Design Studios of Palo Alto, CA Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 European Cabinets & Design Studios, a Palo Alto-based home design center, has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz® for the sixth year in a row. - January 24, 2018 - European Cabinets & Design Studios

Granite Transformations in Oakville Ontario Rebrands as NuStone Transformations Granite Transformations in Oakville Ontario, a leader in high-end kitchen and bathroom countertops and renovations, has rebranded itself under the new name NuStone Transformations. This name change is designed to make NuStone Transformations stand out from its competitors with a unique, one-of-a-kind... - October 04, 2017 - NuStone Transformations

Cheshire Joiner Announces Impressive Website Statistics The way in which the Internet works means that competing companies need to offer a superior experience to their clients. Squirrel Joinery, Cheshire joiner announce impressive statistics that show their recent marketing strategies are showing remarkable results. - October 01, 2017 - Squirrel Joinery

Granite Liquidators- A New Company That is Changing the Entire Countertop Market Granite Liquidators is the up-and-comer in the granite industry that has given homeowners a new way to buy granite. They can now get better quality slabs at reduced prices. - June 23, 2017 - Rocky Mountain Forest Products

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Announces Scholarship to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs in College Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education. Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is a... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom Announces Small Bathroom Storage Solutions with Kohler's Choreograph Shower Wall & Accessory Collection Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom makes it their mission to carry the latest bathroom design trends and products. Customers seeking small bathroom storage solutions will find exemplary design and function in the Kohler Choreograph Shower Wall and Accessory Collection. - May 28, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com

TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the company... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville Announces New Artifacts Collection from Kohler Now Available Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom makes sure the products they carry stay on the cutting edge of design. Customers looking for new fixtures in unique finishes will be satisfied with the Artifacts Collection from Kohler. - April 16, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com

Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville Featured in House & Home Article Regarding Bathroom Remodelling in Philadelphia Area Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom’s manager Deborah Spinosa was interviewed by House & Home magazine to discuss the best ways to remodel a bathroom. Expert advice is always available to customers who shop at Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville for bathroom vanities, sinks, tubs, and more. - March 17, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com

Weinstein Kitchen & Bath Design Showroom Announces Water-Efficient Appliances at Collegeville Showroom Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom offers a variety of water-efficient appliances from KOHLER and various other manufacturers that conserve water and cut down on monthly bills. The showroom houses a large selection of innovative water-conserving solutions designed for the eco-conscious consumer. - March 05, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com

Artisan Group Adds Quartz to Its Line of Stone and Wood Countertops Throughout the Nation Artisan Group, a North American group of 35 countertop fabricators, has launched its exclusive Aventine Quartz line with 23 colors. The Aventine Quartz color palette is contemporary with whites such as Luxe, Glacial and Titanium White; grays like Concrete, Graphite and Sage Honed; and veined marbles... - January 20, 2016 - Artisan Group

The Customers Spoke & Knema, LLC Listened When They Designed Their New LED Module Knema, LLC is introducing a new 12x12-inch 36 LED module, designed with their customers in mind and with a focus on balancing cost and performance to construct the best LED module for their projects. - December 11, 2015 - Knema, LLC

Create an ADA-Compliant Bathroom at Weinstein Bath & Kitchen in Collegeville Everyone needs a functional, comfortable bathroom in their home. Oftentimes the requirements differ, depending on an individual’s needs. Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville, PA is proud to offer a wide array of ADA-compliant products designed for simplicity, safety, and comfort for those with limited mobility or disabilities. - December 10, 2015 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com

Richardson Kitchen & Bath Forms Strategic Partnership with J Michelle Professional Interiors J Michelle Professional Interiors has established a design office within the Richardson Kitchen & Bath showroom location at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering joint growth through an elevation in both products and services. Richardson... - September 17, 2015 - Richardson Industries

Cheshire Joiner Announces Sustained Growth for 2015 Any tradesman will be more than familiar with the fact that today’s industries are saturated and it is often challenging to ensure growth is consistently sustained. Squirrel Joinery have left their competition standing as they announce incredible growth in the first half of 2015. - July 28, 2015 - Squirrel Joinery

Alno Awarded Contract to Furnish Kitchens for Privé at Island Estates in Aventura, FL Alno, a leading European kitchen and cabinet furniture manufacturer has been awarded a contract to furnish all 160 residences for Privé at Island Estates in Aventura, FL. In addition, Alno is also furnishing all bathroom vanities, guest suites and catering kitchens for the project. This project... - June 24, 2015 - Alno USA Corporation

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Announcing the Configurator Tool - a Modern Alternative to Swatch Books - Allows Homeowners to Visualise Their Kitchen Colours and Style Online tool allows surface colours and textures to be interactively applied to image of a kitchen so kitchen buyers can try out combinations they like before they buy. - May 10, 2015 - Alaris London Ltd

Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™ Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials

Art of Kitchens: Kitchen Design Trends 2015 Kitchen Designer Kesha Pillay from Art of Kitchens talks about the the kitchen design trends and new kitchen styles that Sydney homeowners are requesting. - March 13, 2015 - Art of Kitchens

Sydney Kitchen Renovation Wins Kitchen of the Year Art of Kitchens Art of Kitchens has much to celebrate after taking out 3 awards at the HIA NSW Kitchen & Bathroom Awards on Saturday recently. - March 12, 2015 - Art of Kitchens

Leedo Cabinetry Announces new COO Leedo’s Chairman and Board are excited to announce that David Mullis has been promoted to Leedo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. - February 05, 2015 - Leedo Cabinetry

ADI Supply of Daytona Beach Receives Best of Houzz 2015 Award Over 25 Million Monthly Unique Users Rated Top-Rated Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in the United States and Around the World - January 21, 2015 - ADI Supply

Clearwater Countertop Company Expands Showroom and Slab Yard Five Star Stone has the largest stone selection of any countertop installation company, said Vadim Izoita, the company's owner. The expansion allows for even more stone and cabinetry designs to be displayed, easing the process of narrowing down and then choosing the stone that matches a building's needs. - January 16, 2015 - Five Star Stone Inc

Richardson Kitchen & Bath Showroom Grand Opening Richardson Kitchen & Bath, a division of Richardson Industries, Inc., is proud to announce the grand opening of their new showroom on Saturday, January 17th at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. In conjunction with the grand opening, Richardson Kitchen & Bath will unveil a revolutionary... - January 14, 2015 - Richardson Industries

Cheshire Joiner Announces Bespoke Furniture as the Must Have Product for 2014 Squirrel Joinery is a professional joinery company offering a bespoke service for a comprehensive range of interior and exterior furniture. The launch of their creative and innovative website has propelled them to the forefront of the local market for bespoke furniture this year. - November 27, 2014 - Squirrel Joinery

Garage Storage Company Offers New Flooring Options No Matter the Current State of Floors, Customers Can Have a Durable Flooring Solution - November 01, 2014 - Monkey Bar Storage

Richardson Industries Board Approves Production Facility Expansion Richardson Industries plans to expand its plant in Haven, Wisconsin. Richardson Industries’ Board of Directors recently approved a $1,000,000 plant expansion including a 12,000 square foot addition to its existing facilities. - October 02, 2014 - Richardson Industries

Richardson Industries Announces Expansion in Sheboygan Falls Richardson Kitchen & Bath plans expansion by converting Richardson's Furniture Emporium at 202 Pine Street, Sheboygan Falls into additional production and showroom space. - September 19, 2014 - Richardson Industries

Ebstone is Now Supplying New Systemline 200 for Kitchens Ebstone kitchen is top kitchen extensions provider in London. Kitchen interior planning and designing are under their belt. Inbuilt kitchen appliances are supplied and fitted by Ebstone kitchen's team. New and popular method introduced is Systemline E200 that gives you the comfort of using the appliances... - June 16, 2014 - Ebstone Kitchens

TCS Unveils New Catalogue at May Design Series Furniture News is a leading publication for the interiors sector featuring coverage of the latest contemporary furniture trends and the furnishings trade in the UK and overseas. - June 13, 2014 - TCS Furniture Range

Ervolina Associates Named Rep of the Year by Masterbrand Cabinets Representative Agency Ervolina Associates named as top performing sales team for largest cabinet company in North America. - March 21, 2014 - Ervolina Associates, Inc

MITON’s Free Dishwasher Offer with New Kitchens in Sydney Got Overwhelming Response Leading designer kitchen seller MITON offered a free dishwasher with the purchase of any kitchen which ended in February. While the offer was around for just a month it got an overwhelming response. - March 19, 2014 - Miton Kitchens

New Jersey Custom Cabinets Contractor Launches Information Portal on Cabinet Builder, Custom Cabinetry Design and Custom Millwork Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC today announced the launch of www.capracustom.net as an information portal for New Jersey metro homeowners to find information about Custom Cabinets and Cabinet Builder solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of... - January 29, 2014 - Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC

National Granite Centre Launches on eBay In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre

Leedo Cabinetry Responds to Rising Costs and Construction Delays Privately-held US Manufacturing Company Plans for a Strong Future. - December 13, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry

Leedo Cabinetry Hires David Mullis as VP of Manufacturing David Mullis, formerly of Armstrong Industries, has recently joined Leedo Cabinetry to head up their manufacturing efforts. - December 08, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry

Leedo Cabinetry Introduces Industry-Leading Technology Leedo Cabinetry incorporates the use of electronic tablets to provide instant status updates on customer projects throughout the United States. - September 12, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry

Leedo Cabinetry Announces Record Cabinet Assembly Beating their previous record set in 2006, Leedo Cabinetry has set a new company record for number of cabinets assembled in one day. - August 02, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry