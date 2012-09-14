PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Five years after the launch of their innovative website, Squirrel Joinery are excited to announce continued growth throughout this period. - May 03, 2019 - Squirrel Joinery
Studio Haus is proud to announce their 2019 kitchen cabinet options. This amalgamation of products and hardware enables their clients to create beautiful, durable, and functional kitchen cabinets.
Studio Haus is shaping contemporary kitchen design trends in America. They take inspiration from well established... - March 19, 2019 - Studio Haus
LWi Custom Cabinets is a Finalist in the Company of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner to be announced Nov. 16, 2018. - October 05, 2018 - LWi Custom Cabinets
Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl
Krios Kitchens, one of the globally respected kitchen brands we have in the country, after having dealt in modular kitchens across major cities, such as Ahmedabad, has now decided to launch one of its franchises in Kochi. - March 23, 2018 - Krios Kitchens
Collaborating on a journey of space alchemy is what Studio Haus loves to do. Studio Haus is a kitchen and bath company focusing on supporting trade professionals. With a forté of contemporary design, and products ranging from high end luxury to large scale commercial and hospitality.
Offering... - March 12, 2018 - Studio Haus
European Cabinets & Design Studios, a Palo Alto-based home design center, has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz® for the sixth year in a row. - January 24, 2018 - European Cabinets & Design Studios
Granite Transformations in Oakville Ontario, a leader in high-end kitchen and bathroom countertops and renovations, has rebranded itself under the new name NuStone Transformations.
This name change is designed to make NuStone Transformations stand out from its competitors with a unique, one-of-a-kind... - October 04, 2017 - NuStone Transformations
The way in which the Internet works means that competing companies need to offer a superior experience to their clients. Squirrel Joinery, Cheshire joiner announce impressive statistics that show their recent marketing strategies are showing remarkable results. - October 01, 2017 - Squirrel Joinery
Granite Liquidators is the up-and-comer in the granite industry that has given homeowners a new way to buy granite. They can now get better quality slabs at reduced prices. - June 23, 2017 - Rocky Mountain Forest Products
Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath
With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education.
Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is a... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom makes it their mission to carry the latest bathroom design trends and products. Customers seeking small bathroom storage solutions will find exemplary design and function in the Kohler Choreograph Shower Wall and Accessory Collection. - May 28, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com
Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the company... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom makes sure the products they carry stay on the cutting edge of design. Customers looking for new fixtures in unique finishes will be satisfied with the Artifacts Collection from Kohler. - April 16, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com
Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom’s manager Deborah Spinosa was interviewed by House & Home magazine to discuss the best ways to remodel a bathroom. Expert advice is always available to customers who shop at Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville for bathroom vanities, sinks, tubs, and more. - March 17, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com
Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom offers a variety of water-efficient appliances from KOHLER and various other manufacturers that conserve water and cut down on monthly bills. The showroom houses a large selection of innovative water-conserving solutions designed for the eco-conscious consumer. - March 05, 2016 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com
Artisan Group, a North American group of 35 countertop fabricators, has launched its exclusive Aventine Quartz line with 23 colors. The Aventine Quartz color palette is contemporary with whites such as Luxe, Glacial and Titanium White; grays like Concrete, Graphite and Sage Honed; and veined marbles... - January 20, 2016 - Artisan Group
Knema, LLC is introducing a new 12x12-inch 36 LED module, designed with their customers in mind and with a focus on balancing cost and performance to construct the best LED module for their projects. - December 11, 2015 - Knema, LLC
Everyone needs a functional, comfortable bathroom in their home. Oftentimes the requirements differ, depending on an individual’s needs. Weinstein Bath & Kitchen Showroom in Collegeville, PA is proud to offer a wide array of ADA-compliant products designed for simplicity, safety, and comfort for those with limited mobility or disabilities. - December 10, 2015 - BetterBath-Kitchens.com
Ready to install semi-custom cabinetry designed at home. - November 23, 2015 - Willow Lane Cabinetry
J Michelle Professional Interiors has established a design office within the Richardson Kitchen & Bath showroom location at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering joint growth through an elevation in both products and services.
Richardson... - September 17, 2015 - Richardson Industries
Any tradesman will be more than familiar with the fact that today’s industries are saturated and it is often challenging to ensure growth is consistently sustained. Squirrel Joinery have left their competition standing as they announce incredible growth in the first half of 2015. - July 28, 2015 - Squirrel Joinery
Alno, a leading European kitchen and cabinet furniture manufacturer has been awarded a contract to furnish all 160 residences for Privé at Island Estates in Aventura, FL. In addition, Alno is also furnishing all bathroom vanities, guest suites and catering kitchens for the project.
This project... - June 24, 2015 - Alno USA Corporation
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Online tool allows surface colours and textures to be interactively applied to image of a kitchen so kitchen buyers can try out combinations they like before they buy. - May 10, 2015 - Alaris London Ltd
Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials
Kitchen Designer Kesha Pillay from Art of Kitchens talks about the the kitchen design trends and new kitchen styles that Sydney homeowners are requesting. - March 13, 2015 - Art of Kitchens
Art of Kitchens Art of Kitchens has much to celebrate after taking out 3 awards at the HIA NSW Kitchen & Bathroom Awards on Saturday recently. - March 12, 2015 - Art of Kitchens
Leedo’s Chairman and Board are excited to announce that David Mullis has been promoted to Leedo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. - February 05, 2015 - Leedo Cabinetry
Over 25 Million Monthly Unique Users Rated Top-Rated Home Building,
Remodeling and Design Professionals in the United States and Around the World - January 21, 2015 - ADI Supply
Five Star Stone has the largest stone selection of any countertop installation company, said Vadim Izoita, the company's owner. The expansion allows for even more stone and cabinetry designs to be displayed, easing the process of narrowing down and then choosing the stone that matches a building's needs. - January 16, 2015 - Five Star Stone Inc
Richardson Kitchen & Bath, a division of Richardson Industries, Inc., is proud to announce the grand opening of their new showroom on Saturday, January 17th at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
In conjunction with the grand opening, Richardson Kitchen & Bath will unveil a revolutionary... - January 14, 2015 - Richardson Industries
Squirrel Joinery is a professional joinery company offering a bespoke service for a comprehensive range of interior and exterior furniture. The launch of their creative and innovative website has propelled them to the forefront of the local market for bespoke furniture this year. - November 27, 2014 - Squirrel Joinery
No Matter the Current State of Floors, Customers Can Have a Durable Flooring Solution - November 01, 2014 - Monkey Bar Storage
Richardson Industries plans to expand its plant in Haven, Wisconsin. Richardson Industries’ Board of Directors recently approved a $1,000,000 plant expansion including a 12,000 square foot addition to its existing facilities. - October 02, 2014 - Richardson Industries
Richardson Kitchen & Bath plans expansion by converting Richardson's Furniture Emporium at 202 Pine Street, Sheboygan Falls into additional production and showroom space. - September 19, 2014 - Richardson Industries
Ebstone kitchen is top kitchen extensions provider in London. Kitchen interior planning and designing are under their belt. Inbuilt kitchen appliances are supplied and fitted by Ebstone kitchen's team.
New and popular method introduced is Systemline E200 that gives you the comfort of using the appliances... - June 16, 2014 - Ebstone Kitchens
Furniture News is a leading publication for the interiors sector featuring coverage of the latest contemporary furniture trends and the furnishings trade in the UK and overseas. - June 13, 2014 - TCS Furniture Range
Representative Agency Ervolina Associates named as top performing sales team for largest cabinet company in North America. - March 21, 2014 - Ervolina Associates, Inc
Leading designer kitchen seller MITON offered a free dishwasher with the purchase of any kitchen which ended in February. While the offer was around for just a month it got an overwhelming response. - March 19, 2014 - Miton Kitchens
Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC today announced the launch of www.capracustom.net as an information portal for New Jersey metro homeowners to find information about Custom Cabinets and Cabinet Builder solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of... - January 29, 2014 - Capra Custom Cabinetry & Millwork LLC
In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre
Privately-held US Manufacturing Company Plans for a Strong Future. - December 13, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry
David Mullis, formerly of Armstrong Industries, has recently joined Leedo Cabinetry to head up their manufacturing efforts. - December 08, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry
Leedo Cabinetry incorporates the use of electronic tablets to provide instant status updates on customer projects throughout the United States. - September 12, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry
Beating their previous record set in 2006, Leedo Cabinetry has set a new company record for number of cabinets assembled in one day. - August 02, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry
Starting the second half of 2013 with over $100 million in committed orders, Leedo Cabinetry continues to experience record sales growth. - July 18, 2013 - Leedo Cabinetry