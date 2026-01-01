Recent Headlines
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
BOB Biz Means Business from Scandinavian Spaces
Customizable one-seater, two-seater, or four-seater workstations - September 13, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
Scandinavian Spaces NeoCon 2024 Product Launch
New product introductions expand multiple product categories. - June 05, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
AFTERWORK: Revolutionizing Video Gaming Experience in the UAE
WORKSPACE is excited to announce the launch of AFTERWORK, an innovative online store dedicated to provide top-tier gaming furniture and accessories. UAE-based brand aims to redefine gaming setups with its cutting-edge designs, ergonomic solutions, and unparalleled comfort, all tailored specifically... - May 23, 2024 - WORKSPACE
QuickShip from Scandinavian Spaces
Kite joins the growing collection of swift solutions. - April 12, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
CellBell Releases "The Best Office and Executive Office Chairs" Guide
CellBell is known for bringing innovative and high-quality furniture solutions to individuals across India. Their curated selection of ergonomic and revolving chairs reflects their dedication to promoting well-being and productivity in every aspect of life. - March 10, 2024 - CellBell
Scandinavian Spaces Expands Award-Winning Collection
Tinnef Makes Plastic Look Fantastic - March 08, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Max Out in Max from Scandinavian Spaces
A lounge chair that brings energy and life back into the workplace. - February 02, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Lola Takes the Stage at Scandinavian Spaces
The multi-award-winning chair deserves the spotlight. - January 10, 2024 - Scandinavian Spaces
Atdec Appoints Sean Tobin to Executive Team
Leading ergonomic mounting solution manufacturer and vendor Atdec has appointed Sean Tobin as national sales manager, Australia and New Zealand, to drive market expansion. Tobin also joins Atdec’s executive team. - November 25, 2023 - Atdec
Meet Central from Scandinavian Spaces
The dining/lounge hybrid. - November 10, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces
Scandinavian Spaces Introduces RUT
A mod modular system that's worth the commute. - October 16, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces
Nomad Finds a Workplace Abode - Scandinavian Spaces
New occasional table series. - September 21, 2023 - Scandinavian Spaces
SafeWood Designs Launches Bullet Resistant Mobile Safe Shield
Due to increasing gun violence, SafeWood Designs engineers and launches a portable bullet resistant shield. - July 05, 2023 - SafeWood Designs
All Assembled, LLC - Getting Back to Basics in the Furniture Assembly Industry
All Assembled furniture assembly service is revisiting it service offerings and marketing strategies in an unknown future economy. - November 27, 2022 - All Assembled
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): SIHOO Makes a Debut with 20 Products in Three Series
On July 26, the 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (Hereafter referred to as CIFF) held its 2nd exhibition which welcomed more than 2,700 brands. SIHOO brought its three series of ergonomic chairs, DORO, VITO and TITO, including 20 products. As a Chinese brand in the ergonomic... - October 10, 2022 - SIHOO
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild builds bunk beds for families who fled the war in Ukraine and are resettling here in the Upstate of South Carolina. Engineered Sleep has donated 30 premium mattresses for the project. - June 26, 2022 - Greenville Woodworkers Guild
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve
Egan Visual is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of visual communication boards, with the exciting launch of the new Egan Curve product line. The launch is inspired by the trending rounded corners seen in modern office space designs today. “We are seeing a growing trend... - February 14, 2022 - Egan Visual
The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community
The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need. - June 11, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Hisham El Essawy Gets the Prominent Silver A' Design Award
HEDS Designs is pleased to announce that the lighting project Khepri by HEDS Designs founder, Hisham El Essawy, wins the famed Silver A' Design Award at Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Competition Category. - May 22, 2021 - HEDS
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Releases New Antibacterial Product Line
The Closet Works Inc. is one of the leading custom organization and solutions companies in the Philadelphia, PA area releases new antibacterial product line. - March 21, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Makes Donations to Local Food Banks
The Closet Works made donations to several Food Banks in the Philadelphia area to help fight hunger in the community. They included Manna on Main, Keystone Opportunity Center and Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard. - September 11, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Office Supply Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Office Supply Solutions has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses, many on a national basis. - June 20, 2020 - Office Supply Solutions
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Appears on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Season 5
The Closet Works, Inc., a custom organization solutions company, appeared on the fifth season of the popular television show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy on Netflix while filming in Philadelphia. - June 12, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Scandinavian Spaces - Updated Showroom
The bold brand will illuminate at the furniture fair NeoCon 2020 with a vividly colorful virtual showroom. - May 25, 2020 - Scandinavian Spaces
The Closet Works of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville PA has been awarded the Best Of Houzz 2020 Design for custom closets and organization systems. - February 19, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Merdo Acres Opens New Custom Wood Retail Studio in Julian, California
Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio has opened its first commercial retail store in Julian, California, featuring their one-of-a-kind handmade exotic cutting boards, charcuterie boards, grazing boards, serving platters, wood mantels and live edge furniture. - December 29, 2019 - Merdo Acres
TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles
TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered... - August 15, 2019 - TURF
TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls
TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using... - June 28, 2019 - TURF
TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse
TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout... - June 01, 2019 - TURF
The Closet Works Was Featured
A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold
BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System
Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a... - February 21, 2019 - TURF
TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations
TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What... - January 10, 2019 - TURF
AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs
AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.
STARC Systems Launches New Website
The new starcsystems.com showcases its well-known brand with effortless navigation, a broad scope of information and organic content. Updated professional photography shows off the simple, clean lines of the telescoping panels/doors and shows how seamlessly the system can integrate into the healthcare setting. - September 13, 2018 - STARC Systems, Inc.
WorkSpace.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai, UAE
WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WORKSPACE
Travis Hollman of Hollman Inc. Named a Most Admired CEO by Dallas Business Journal
CEO of Hollman Inc. recognized for his contributions to employees and inspiration to the DFW community. - August 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.
Hollman Inc. Partners with Georgia Tech for Football Locker Room Reveal
Hollman Inc. announces completion of $4.5 million project at Bobby Dodd Stadium. - August 01, 2018 - Hollman Inc.
Scandinavian Spaces Introduces Audrey and Citizen Ghost by Minus Tio
The classic stool redefined. - July 23, 2018 - Scandinavian Spaces
Hollman Inc. Launches First Product Line Available on Shop.Hollman.com and Wayfair
New Acadia Locker Series perfectly suited for small business, fitness studios and more. - June 27, 2018 - Hollman Inc.
Sue Hwang of Hollman Inc. Named a DBJ Women in Business Honoree
Executive Vice President of Hollman Inc. recognized for her contributions to business and DFW. - June 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.