TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

STARC Systems Launches New Website The new starcsystems.com showcases its well-known brand with effortless navigation, a broad scope of information and organic content. Updated professional photography shows off the simple, clean lines of the telescoping panels/doors and shows how seamlessly the system can integrate into the healthcare setting. - September 13, 2018 - STARC Systems, Inc.

WorkSpace.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai, UAE WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WorkSpace.ae

Travis Hollman of Hollman Inc. Named a Most Admired CEO by Dallas Business Journal CEO of Hollman Inc. recognized for his contributions to employees and inspiration to the DFW community. - August 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Hollman Inc. Partners with Georgia Tech for Football Locker Room Reveal Hollman Inc. announces completion of $4.5 million project at Bobby Dodd Stadium. - August 01, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Scandinavian Spaces Introduces Audrey and Citizen Ghost by Minus Tio The classic stool redefined. - July 23, 2018 - Scandinavian Spaces

Hollman Inc. Launches First Product Line Available on Shop.Hollman.com and Wayfair New Acadia Locker Series perfectly suited for small business, fitness studios and more. - June 27, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Sue Hwang of Hollman Inc. Named a DBJ Women in Business Honoree Executive Vice President of Hollman Inc. recognized for her contributions to business and DFW. - June 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

MySpine Mattress, the Mattress of the Future, Now Available Founded on 33 years of spine and musculoskeletal research, the MySpine Mattress is the mattress of the future, available now. Studies continue to show how sagging mattresses can cause a long list of symptoms. Created by medical professionals, the MySpine Mattress aims to protect people from aches and pains by providing correct, customized support along with the ability to renew the foam parts that wear out over time. - May 15, 2018 - Upright Spine Solutions

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

iFurniture.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai. iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture

iFurniture.ae Announce Expansion of Its Products iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture

Hollman Inc. Announces Appointment of Terry Woolford as Vice President of Business Development and General Manager of Intelligent Locker Systems Division Woolford will lead newest addition to Hollman’s innovative offerings. - December 22, 2017 - Hollman Inc.

Bella IMC Launches New Online Cabinet Ordering with Lockdowel Assembly – Saving Customers 60% Huntertown Indiana cabinet shop, Bella IMC now offers customers online cabinet ordering flat-packed and ready to assemble with Lockdowel snap-together fastening: www.BellaIMC.com - October 20, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

GearGrid to Attend 2017 Firehouse Expo in Nashville, TN GearGrid is looking forward to attending the 2017 Firehouse Expo at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. GearGrid will be located at booth number 725 during the exhibit show times: Oct. 19 10:30am – 5:00pm, Oct. 20 10:30am – 5:30pm and Oct. 21 9:30am – 3:00pm. This year, GearGrid... - October 04, 2017 - GearGrid

Lazy Lee and Lockdowel Team Together for Closet Summit 2017 in Austin Rotating Closet Creator, Lazy Lee, and Lockdowel Snap-Together Fastening Will Exhibit Together at the Closet and Storage Summit in Austin Oct. 5 & 6. - September 26, 2017 - Lockdowel

GearGrid is Proud to Continue Support of the 2017 F.I.E.R.O Fire Station Design Symposium GearGrid is excited to announce their attendance and support of the 2017 F.I.E.R.O Fire Station Design Symposium Sept. 25 – Sept. 27, 2017 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. The show provides attendees with valuable and relevant seminars, and GearGrid believes in the importance of the information... - August 30, 2017 - GearGrid

GearGrid to Make First Appearance at the 2017 NTAO Tactical Operations Conference and Trade Show GEARGRID is excited to announce they will be attending the NTAO Tactical Operations Conference and Trade Show for the first time Sept. 24 – Sept. 25, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Visit GEARGRID at booth number 1043 during the exhibit show times: Sept. 24, 11:00am –... - August 23, 2017 - GearGrid

Regency Office Furniture Selects Lockdowel Fast, Screw-less Assembly for Legacy Conference Tables Regency has chosen Lockdowel EClips snap-together fastening for its Legacy Conference Tables. Available online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples, Overstock.com and Grainger.com - August 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel Wins 2017 AWFS Visionary Award with New Screw-less EClips Drawer Slide Glue-less fastening solutions company Lockdowel has won the 2017 AWFS Visionary Award in hardware with their new screw-less "EClips" click-on drawer slide. - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Bella IMC Wins Cabinet Maker’s Association 2017 Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production Indiana Cabinet Maker, Chad Shelton owner of Bella IMC, wins CMA Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production: Lockdowel glue-less, snap-together solution is key to his successful business innovation - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Visit GearGrid at the 2017 IAFC Fire-Rescue International Expo This year, GearGrid is excited to introduce several new products, including a Two-Tier Locker, Personnel Locker, Fire Bench and Free Standing Tubular Frame Wall. All proudly built in the USA, GearGrid has earned its reputation as the innovative leader and continues to set the standard for craftsmanship, quality and service. - July 27, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

Artco Group Announces the Creation of a New Custom Promotional Products Division Artco Group Inc., Manufacturers, Designers and Installers of Custom Store Fixtures for Retail Interiors, with over 33 years in the industry, announced today the creation of a new Division that will produce custom promotional displays. Karen Estrada, the head of this new Division, is thrilled for the... - July 25, 2017 - Artco Group

Boss’s Cabin New Office Furniture Collection Boss’s Cabin is a leading office furniture company in India. A one-stop shop to buy modern, custom and quality furniture at affordable prices. With the vast collection of new furniture in different colors, styles, designs, and materials, you can surely highlight the decor of your office. Having... - July 23, 2017 - Boss's Cabin

IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric Announce Strategic Partnership Announcing a new partnership between the IMA Schelling Group USA and Barbaric. Barbaric’s automated systems allow full integration into IMA and Schelling products. - July 20, 2017 - IMA Schelling Group USA

Corona Contracts Introduce Dedicated Stage Curtains Service The new service is intended for theatres, cinemas, event spaces and other entertainment venues. - July 15, 2017 - Corona Contracts Ltd

Lockdowel and HOLZ-HER Equipment to Manufacture Closets at AWFS Las Vegas Closets Produced Will be Donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Lockdowel, glue-less, snap-together assembly and HOLZ-HER will be manufacturing three complete closets a day at AWFS Las Vegas July 19-22, booth 7065. All closets built will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. - June 29, 2017 - Lockdowel

Lockdowel Chooses Charles McMurray Company to Distribute Glue-less, Tool-less EClips Fastening for Furniture and Cabinets Revolutionary creator of glue-less assembly method for furniture and cabinets selects Charles McMurray Company for California and Nevada distribution. - June 21, 2017 - Lockdowel

Introducing GearGrid’s Newest Locker Size GEARGRID is excited to announce they are now offering a 24” Wide by 24” Deep locker. Until now, GEARGRID has only offered lockers with a standard 20” depth. After listening to customers’ needs for larger lockers to store more personal protective equipment (PPE), GEARGRID responded... - June 21, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

Lockdowel Co-Founder Awarded 40 Under 40 Woodworking Network Names Lockdowel President Bryan Koelling to their most innovative list in the industry -- 2017 40 Under 40. - June 14, 2017 - Lockdowel

Laguna Tools and Lockdowel Glue-less Assembly Hold Productivity Workshop for Cabinet and Furniture Makers: July 6 and 7 Free Cabinet Makers and Furniture Makers Workshop at Laguna Tools in Irvine, CA -Lockdowel shows how to save money, time and resources by skipping the glue and switching to faster cleaner assembly method. - June 09, 2017 - Lockdowel

CIM-TECH Router-CIM Supports Lockdowel Eclips Fasteners CNC Software Company CIM-TECH Enables Lockdowel Eclips Tool-less Assembly for their Router-CIM Customers - June 07, 2017 - Lockdowel

Pro Cabinet Solutions Chooses Lockdowel Assembly to Increase Revenues Without Increasing Manpower Northern Nevada Cabinet Maker Finds New Ways to Compete with Glue-less Assembly Solution, Lockdowel Eclipse Fastening. - May 24, 2017 - Lockdowel

Visit GeaGrid® at the 2017 Fire Industry, Rescue & EMS Expo GEARGRID® is pleased to announce they will be attending the Fire Industry, Rescue & EMS Expo June 15 – June 17, 2017 at the Turning Stone Resort. - May 20, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

VTM Debuts Stema Lockdowel CNC Insertion Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 19-22 VTM, the exclusive provider of Stema in the United States, will launch the all new Stema CNC machine for glue-less, tool-less, Lockdowel assembly at the 2017 Association of Woodworking and Furniture Suppliers Fair (AWFS) July 19-22. - May 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

GearGrid® to Attend 2017 Athletic Equipment Managers Association Show GearGrid® will be located in booth number 206-208 during the exhibit show times, which are: June 6th 9:00am – 1:00pm and June 7th 9:00am – 12:00pm. GearGrid® looks forward to meeting with you at the show, and helping you solve your toughest athletic storage challenges. - May 10, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

GearGrid® to Attend Lancaster County Fireman’s Association Fire Expo 2017 GearGrid®is excited to announce they will be attending the Lancaster County Fireman’s Association annual Fire Expo May 19 – May 21, 2017 at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. - April 30, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

Regency Furniture Launches Niche Cubo Featuring Lockdowel-Easy-Assembly Online at Staples, Walmart and Amazon Regency Furniture announces Niche Cubo with easy-to-assemble, snap-together Lockdowel fastening in wood-finished cubes that stack into various designs and a variety of color totes. Available now online at Staples, Amazon and Walmart. - April 28, 2017 - Lockdowel