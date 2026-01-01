Company Profiles Alacriton AlacritonTM is a consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with Medicine. We envision “Bench side ideaTM” to... Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co. We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products and equipment-air pressure driven help you cure and... Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using image-guided radiosurgery. Denver CyberKnife treats the... Eden Spine, LLC Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Geneva, Switzerland. It is currently... Exactech, Inc Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company... Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector. GTG provides surgeons and health professionals with... GPC Medical Ltd. Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India. Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest growing Indian company, manufacturing and exporting... InfeKta Packaging International InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous product containers and shippers conform with all... Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail fungus safely and effectively. Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired an unprecedented level of collaboration among healthcare... Medifix Medifix has been established by two UK doctors to make common surgical procedures simple, easy to perform and less traumatic. Medifix has developed The U-Cannula™ and VenaCan to address the... Meditech Group Co, Ltd. Medi tech Group, founded in 1998, is a group dedicated to provide state-of-the-art products with top-ranking quality and upstanding reputation. As a good provider and professional exporter whose... Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable medical devices. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc.,... Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. provides medical equipment at honest prices. Your business means friendship and trust - at Tankar, we will honor that relationship. Our inventory is growing and...