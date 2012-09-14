PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Surgical & Medical Instrument Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Alacriton Alacriton
AlacritonTM is a  consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with... 
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co. Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technolog... China, China
We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products... 
Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife Lone Tree, CO
Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using... 
Eden Spine, LLC Eden Spine, LLC Altamonte Springs, FL
Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly... 
Exactech, Inc Exactech, Inc (EXAC) Gainesville, FL
Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials... 
Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Sarasota, FL
GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector. 
GPC Medical Ltd. GPC Medical Ltd. New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest... 
InfeKta Packaging International InfeKta Packaging International Lake Forest, IL
InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous... 
Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treat... Phoenix, AZ
Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail... 
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired... 
Medifix Medifix Guildford, United Kingdom
Medifix has been established by two UK doctors to make common surgical procedures simple, easy to perform and less traumatic. Medifix has... 
Meditech Group Co, Ltd. Meditech Group Co, Ltd. Qingdao, China
Medi tech Group, founded in 1998, is a group dedicated to provide state-of-the-art products with top-ranking quality and upstanding reputation. 
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Rochester, NH
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable... 
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. Highlands Ranch, CO
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. provides medical equipment at honest prices. Your business means friendship and trust - at Tankar, we will... 
