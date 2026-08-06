Recent Headlines
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. - June 15, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.
Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Named #1 Plastic Surgeon in New York and Florida by Hippo Medical
Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus, founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery, has been honored with the America’s Top Plastic Surgeon Award by Hippo Medical, recognizing him as the #1 plastic surgeon in both New York and Florida for his excellence in patient safety, surgical artistry, and natural aesthetic results. - September 17, 2025 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Moonrise Medical Secures $500,000 Investment from Ontario Centre of Innovation to Advance Vascular Imaging Technology
Moonrise Medical, a Canadian medical device startup developing next-generation ultrasound technology for vascular assessment, today announced it has secured a $500,000 investment from the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) through the Life Sciences Innovation Fund (LSIF). This investment will... - August 19, 2025 - Moonrise Medical, Inc.
RESCUE-II Study Results Demonstrate Safety and Feasibility of the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) in Treating Pulmonary Embolism (PE) On-The-Table (OTT)
Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device manufacturer committed to advancing solutions for the treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic diseases, announced the publication of the results from the RESCUE-II Study in JACC: Advances. - June 25, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
Dragonfly™ Pancreaticobiliary Scope System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the World’s First and Only 360° Rotatable Pancreaticobiliary Scope
Novel device enhances visualization, precision, and therapeutic capabilities for complex pancreaticobiliary conditions. - April 22, 2025 - Dragonfly Endoscopy Inc.
Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes. - December 27, 2024 - Endolumik, Inc.
Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) to be Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement with Origin Medical Devices to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators. SCC will offer the Panther 5N, a dedicated non-invasive ventilator, as well as the Panther 5, Panther 3... - October 30, 2024 - Solutions in Critical Care
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis without Post-Procedure Infusion in Treating Acute Pulmonary Embolism - October 28, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex Announces the First Two Patients Enrolled in the RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first two patients in the RAPID-PE study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism by Dr. Ayman Iskander, interventional cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse, NY. The... - October 23, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army
Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Canaritech Announces the Launch of Operations, Offering Comprehensive Clinical Trial Solutions Across Latin America
Canaritech, a Contract Research Organization (CRO), has officially launched operations across Latin America, with offices in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company offers a range of clinical trial services, including regulatory consulting, trial management, decentralized clinical trials, and post-market studies. Canaritech aims to drive innovation in clinical research by improving trial efficiency and increasing patient access through localized expertise and advanced technologies. - September 22, 2024 - Canaritech
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada. - August 02, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Thrombolex and Aidoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Breakthrough Pulmonary Embolism Treatment
Thrombolex, Inc., an innovator in the development of advanced interventional medical devices for the treatment of thromboembolic disease, and Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism... - July 30, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies
Flow Circuits and Rapid Fluidics Ltd. Announce Partnership to Drive Microfluidic Innovation
Flow Circuits design platform and Rapid Fluidics 3D Print capabilities perfectly complement each other for rapid fluidic system development. Combined they empower researchers in diverse markets such as Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Research, Point of Care Testing and Clinical Diagnostics, and Environment and Industrial Analytics. - February 05, 2024 - Rapid Fluidics Ltd
First Patient Enrolled In Thrombolex’s RESCUE II Study – On-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis Without Post-Procedural Infusion
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first patient in the RESCUE II study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism by Drs. Riyaz Bashir and Vladimir Lakhter, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - January 22, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Announces the New Bashir™ .035 Endovascular Catheters
Thrombolex, Inc., announces an expansion of the existing product line with the new BASHIR™ .035 and BASHIR™ S-B .035 Endovascular Catheters, which are comparable with an 0.035” guidewire. The BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters are 510(k) cleared for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). - January 09, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions. - November 27, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
MediTechSafe Signs a New Contract for Product Security with a Medical Device Company
Innovative software platform addresses cybersecurity threats plaguing healthcare industry. - October 30, 2023 - MediTechSafe
Thrombolex Announces Significant New Insights from the RESCUE Trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter
Thrombolex, Inc., announced never-before-reported major reductions in obstruction in all of the segmental pulmonary arteries (PA), based on independent core lab data analysis of 107 patients from 18 sites in the USA, with acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter and small doses of tPA. The RESCUE trial also showed unsurpassed efficacy and safety in this patient population compared to recently published studies with other FDA-cleared devices. - October 24, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through... - September 08, 2023 - SunMed/AirLife
EndoGlow Revolutionizes Fluorescence-Guided Minimally Invasive Surgery with the GreenEgg™ Fluorescent Manipulator
EndoGlow, a pioneering medical technology company, proudly announces the launch of its breakthrough product, the GreenEgg™ fluorescent manipulator. Designed to revolutionize fluorescence-guided minimally invasive surgeries, the GreenEgg™ brings a new level of capability and innovation... - August 16, 2023 - EndoGlow
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
Dr. Sarah Samreen Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device for Robotic Surgery
Dr. Sarah Samreen performed the first ever fluorescent guided robotic bariatric surgery, using Endolumik's new Gastric Calibration Tube. - July 13, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
SunMed Selected to Exhibit SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization Device at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange
SunMed has been selected to exhibit the SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization Device at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine,... - June 10, 2023 - Securisyn Medical
Nebraska Medicine’s Doctor Corrigan McBride First to Introduce Endolumik’s New "Safer Technology" Surgical Tool
Medical Technology company, Endolumik, launches sales of "Safer Technology" surgical device with Nebraska Medicine Bariatrics Center. - June 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Has Received FDA Clearance for Use of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
Thrombolex, Inc. has received 510(k) clearance for use of the BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 20, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Ortho Development® Partners with Naviswiss to Bring Assistive Technology to Orthopedic Surgeons and Care Centers in the United States
Ortho Development Corporation, a designer and producer of orthopedic implants and instruments for hip and knee joint replacement surgery announces a distribution partnership with Naviswiss, a Swiss-based technology company. The collaboration combines Ortho Development’s 29 years of clinical... - April 05, 2023 - Ortho Development
Securisyn Medical, LLC Announces U.S. Military Health System Distribution Agreement with Panakeia, LLC
Securisyn Medical, LLC, an early commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, today announced the signing of a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Government Reseller Agreement (Agreement or Contract) with Panakeia, LLC of Naples, FL to distribute adult SolidAIRity® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization medical devices to ensure its availability to select government agencies, including DoD. - March 16, 2023 - Securisyn Medical
Endolumik Receives FDA Clearance for Flagship Product and Safer Technology Designation
Endolumik, an innovator in minimally-invasive surgical devices, today announced its fluorescence guided Gastric Calibration Tube has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The technology uses near infrared (NIR) light to allow surgeons to more clearly visualize surgical tools inside the stomach. The device was designated by the FDA as part of their Safer Technology Program, the first device ever approved through that program. - March 09, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Marked Reduction in Segmental and Main Pulmonary Artery Occlusions Shown in NIH-Sponsored RESCUE trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter
Marked reduction in segmental and main pulmonary artery occlusions shown in NIH-sponsored RESCUE trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter in Patients with Intermediate Risk Acute Pulmonary Embolism. - March 06, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Awarded 2-Year Agreement with Premier, Inc. for Hybrid Endovascular Catheter for the Treatment of VTE
Thrombolex, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., effective December 1, 2022. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters. The... - December 15, 2022 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex Announces Publication in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Interventions
Thrombolex Releases the Results of the RESCUE Pivotal Trial for the Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism (PE) with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter. - December 08, 2022 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Transtek Participated in the Medica2022 on November 14-17, 2022. The Event Was Hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany.
On November 14-17, 2022, Transtek participated in Medica2022. The event was hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany. Transtek's flagship products and new products such as 4G blood pressure monitors, 4G blood glucose meters and 4G weight scales, as well as... - November 30, 2022 - Transtek
Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind
Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices. - November 22, 2022 - eMIRAmed
Securisyn Medical awarded $249,750 Advanced Industries Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Securisyn Medical, an early commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, announced today the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has awarded the Company a $249,750 Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant to accelerate design freeze, verification and validation testing, and clinical builds for the Company’s patented chest tube tube seal and securement device, SolidAIRity CT™. - November 18, 2022 - Securisyn Medical
ISEMED and Arazy Group Sign Agreement for Advanced Regulatory Affair Technology
Global market access is now available to the Italian Medtech and IVD industry using advanced regulatory affair technology and management platforms. ISEMED (Imola, Italy) had signed a representation agreement with Arazy Group Consultant (Vancouver, BC, Canada) to become the Italian representative of Arazy's advanced regulatory affair technology, SaaS system and software specifically designed for medical and IVD device manufacturers. - November 08, 2022 - Arazy Group
Securisyn Medical seeks up to $5 Million Crowd SAFE Raise for Commercialization of its Clinically Differentiated Ventilated Patient Safety Technology Platform
Securisyn Medical, LLC (“Securisyn Medical” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, announced today the launch of its $5 Million Crowd SAFE... - November 02, 2022 - Securisyn Medical