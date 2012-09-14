PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology. Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Securisyn Medical Awarded Fourth Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.2 Cycle through... - November 15, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Awarded Third Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.1 Cycle through... - November 08, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Securisyn Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System Securisyn Medical, LLC announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System (“SolidAIRity™”) for airway management of patients requiring oral intubation. - October 11, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Securisyn Medical Awarded Second Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $50,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract under Special Topics in the 19.2 Cycle through... - August 24, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Partners with Leading Medical Device Design and Development Firm, Meddux Securisyn Medical, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, has announced a new partnership with Meddux Development Corp. to support the development of the Securisyn’s new product pipeline, including recent and ongoing contract awards through the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program. Meddux is a Colorado-based premier engineering design and development firm for complex medical devices, life sciences, and consumer healthcare products. - August 14, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Thrombolex, Inc. Announces First Patient Enrolled in Early Feasibility & Safety Study Using the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for Pulmonary Embolism Thrombolex, Inc. today announced the enrollment of the first patient in their Early Feasibility and Safety Study, investigating the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The device was designed to quickly and safely dissolve thrombus and restore... - July 29, 2019 - Thrombolex, Inc.

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx

Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedics Highlighted at OMTEC Technical experts and leadership from Tangible Solutions, Inc., a Contract Manufacturer of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedic Implants spoke on multiple technical panels at The 15th Annual Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC). Chris Collins - Chief Operations Officer,... - June 20, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Securisyn Medical: One of Six Companies Selected Nationally for the Inaugural Mayo Clinic ASU MedTech Accelerator Securisyn Medical, a Denver-based medical device start-up, was one of 6 companies selected nationally for the inaugural Mayo/ASU MedTech Accelerator, combining one of the nation’s foremost medical institutions in the Mayo Clinic with the unparalleled innovation leadership of ASU. The Accelerator... - April 28, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

FDA Investigates Contract Manufacturer of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedic Implants The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an Establishment Inspection of Tangible Solutions' premises located at 678 Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. The contract manufacturing firm’s Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) equipment validations and records were subject... - April 24, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Tangible Solutions Completes Consistency Analysis of 3D Printed Parts Process capability is both the repeatability and consistency of a manufacturing process relative to the customer requirements in terms of specification limits of a product parameter. This is used to objectively measure the degree to which your process is or is not meeting the requirements. - April 18, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. Announces 510(k) Clearance by FDA Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. (“Perimeter Medical”) announced today that the company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the second generation of their platform imaging tool used in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure by providing... - April 09, 2019 - Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc

Securisyn Medical Joins Denver Health Care Innovation Hub Catalyst HTI Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, proudly announced today that they have joined the Catalyst HTI ecosystem in Denver, Colorado. “Catalyst HTI has taken a bold approach to reimagining and delivering innovative solutions to solve... - April 08, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Manufacture of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedics Partners with Biomedical Engineering Program Tangible Solutions, Inc., Contract Manufacturer of 3D Printed Orthopedics Implants for Orthopedic OEMs and Cedarville University’s Biomedical Engineering Program have partnered to further develop 3D printing titanium for Medical Orthopedics. - April 06, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Securisyn Medical Submits 510(K) to U.S. FDA for SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, today announced the 510(k) Premarket Notification submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System. The Company’s... - March 15, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Awarded Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $158,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract through the U.S. Air Force Inaugural Pitch Day competition. - March 11, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Selected to Attend Inaugural US Air Force Pitch Day Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, today announced they are one of 59 companies selected out of hundreds nationally to present its novel technology in support of the Company’s Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I proposal at the Inaugural Air Force Pitch Day event on March 6-7, 2019 in New York City. - February 23, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Tangible Solutions Completes Expansion of Orthopedic 3D Printing Facility In response to increased demand for the Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Implants, Tangible Solutions is announcing the completion of a 6,000 sq. ft. expansion of their Additive Manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion will support the Ohio-based company’s own growth plans to match... - February 21, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

Adroit Surgical Appoints Kris Bordnick as Director of EMS Sales North America Adroit Surgical announces the appointment of Kris Bordnick as Director of EMS Sales North America effective immediately. - January 30, 2019 - Adroit Surgical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Adroit Surgical is Pleased to Annouce as of Today the Following Distributor Partners Are Offering Adroit Surgical’s New Vie Scope Product to the EMS Market Adroit Surgical is pleased to announce the following 5 Distribution partners. - January 22, 2019 - Adroit Surgical

Adroit Surgical Announces the Launch of the Vie Scope and Voir Bougie to the North American EMS Market Adroit Surgical, is pleased to announce the launch of its new product line the Vie Scope and the Voir Bougie for the North American EMS Market. The Vie Scope and the Voir Bougie are now available through Adroit Surgical’s North American Distributors in the US Market. - January 16, 2019 - Adroit Surgical

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Securisyn Medical Awarded $250,000 Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant by Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade Securisyn Medical was chosen to receive a Proof-of-Concept and Early Stage Capital Grant from the Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade to assist in their goal of eliminating unplanned extubation. Each year OEDIT selects only a few promising and disruptive Colorado companies working to commercialize innovative technologies that meet a market need and are created or manufactured in Colorado and exported globally. - November 21, 2018 - Securisyn Medical

Wheeling Hospital First in U.S. to Use Surgical Device Tracking System Wheeling Hospital has become the first U.S. medical facility to use the Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system to enhance the tracking of surgical implantable devices. Wheeling Hospital was selected to conduct trials of Matrix IT’s TRACTUS Scanner system. The surgical implantable devices either... - November 15, 2018 - Matrix Medical Tracking Systems

Medlantis and VEITHsymposium™ Sign Global Promotion Agreement for World’s-First Endovascular Surgical “Internet Point of Care CME” for Video On Oct. 10th 2018, Medlantis, a pioneer in digital multi-media education for physicians, technologists and nurses, signed a joint promotion agreement with VEITHsymposium™, the world’s leading academic medical conference and content creator for endovascular and vascular surgery. Medlantis... - November 08, 2018 - Medlantis Inc.

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Tornado Spectral Systems Wins 2018 CPhI Pharma Award Tornado Spectral Systems was recognized as the winner of the "Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control" award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2018) in Madrid, Spain. The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharma industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and supporting companies committed to industry excellence. - October 17, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems

First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™ “IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11, 2018,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Mitre Medical Corp. to Present a Beating Heart Option for Functional MR Repair and Will Present 6-Month Results from the ENRAPT-MR Trial at Two Upcoming European Meetings Mitre Medical has been invited to introduce the Mitral Touch epicardial annuloplasty system that enables a beating heart option for the surgical treatment of mitral regurgitation during the 9 September Innovator’s Day poster session, as part of the PCR London Valves meeting, to be held 9–11... - September 08, 2018 - Mitre Medical

Access Optics Granted ISO 13485:2016 Certification Leading OEM supplier for medical device and defense optics, announces their ISO 13485:2016 certification for Medical Device and Quality Management Systems. Access Optics is one of the few manufacturers to be both ISO 13485:2016 certified and ITAR registered. This gives Access Optics the advantage to solve bigger challenges, taking them deeper into applications for surgical imaging and into new applications for the U.S. Military and Department of Homeland Security. - August 28, 2018 - Access Optics LLC

Securisyn Medical - Dr. Arthur Kanowitz Appointed Chairman of Patient Safety Movement Foundation's Airway Safety Taskforce Arthur Kanowitz, MD appointed Chairman of the Airway Safety Taskforce for the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF). PSMF is a global non-profit working with leading medical experts around the world to eliminate preventable patient deaths in hospitals. In this role, Dr. Kanowitz will lead the Airway Safety Taskforce’s efforts to increase awareness of airway safety incidences and to encourage all hospitals to implement evidence-based Actionable Patient Safety Solutions. - July 25, 2018 - Securisyn Medical