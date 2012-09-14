Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

Dental Chair , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Dental DT-20 Law cost DT-20A DT-20B DT-21 DT-21F DT-21J DT-26E Economic DT-33X DT-32X Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic...

Electrocardiograph , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Electrocardiograph ECG-101 Digital Single channel ECG-101G Digital Single Channel & Wave LCD ECG-300 Digital Three Channel & Analyzes ECG-803 Digital Three Channel & Wave LCD Without...

Fetal Heart Rate Doppler , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Sono Trax Lite <without LCD display> Sono Trax Basic <with LCD display> Sono Trax Lite • Easy-to-use • High sensitivity interchangeable probe • Automatic and manual...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement , from Eden Spine, LLC

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT , from Eden Spine, LLC

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

Mobile Diagnostic Instruments , from Alacriton

applications in area of Cardiovascular, General and other Medical specialities.

neck traction fixer , from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck traction and our company is located in the capital of People's Republic of China. As you know, nowadays more and more people suffered from the cervical...

neckease , from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

Our product is 330g in weight with cervical collar design. Users just need to use Hand-pump to inflate the product to give his head and neck gentle and comfortable traction and support. This product applies...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

Model: Accu-Spina Manufacturer: North American Worldwide Year: 2008 Condition: Outstanding Price: $49,000

Patient Monitor , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Patient Monitor MD9000 9 inches MD9000A 12。1inches MD9000B 10。4inches MD9000C 10.4 inches ----------- http://www.bedmonitor.cn

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM , from Eden Spine, LLC

HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System , from Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the support...

pneumatic neck traction find distributors , from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

The Neck traction Fixer is available in two models, with and without magnets. Three 2,000 gauss ceramic magnets are fixed in the back of the device, one on each side, feng chi, one in the center, feng...

Ultrasound Scanner , from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.

Ultrasound Scanner MD1100 Economic linear MD1200 Economic Convex MD2100 convex/linear MD2200S 2 socket probe MD4000 Mobile MD4400 128 ELS MD2000A MD3000 ----------

WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY , from Eden Spine, LLC

The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...