BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...
Dental Chair, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Dental
DT-20 Law cost
DT-20A
DT-20B
DT-21
DT-21F
DT-21J
DT-26E Economic
DT-33X
DT-32X
Dental Chair
Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel)
Automatic...
Electrocardiograph, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Electrocardiograph
ECG-101 Digital Single channel
ECG-101G Digital Single Channel & Wave LCD
ECG-300 Digital Three Channel & Analyzes
ECG-803 Digital Three Channel & Wave LCD Without...
Fetal Heart Rate Doppler, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Sono Trax Lite <without LCD display>
Sono Trax Basic <with LCD display>
Sono Trax Lite
• Easy-to-use
• High sensitivity interchangeable probe
• Automatic and manual...
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems.
It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...
neck traction fixer, from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck traction and our company is located in the capital of People's Republic of China. As you know, nowadays more and more people suffered from the cervical...
neckease, from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
Our product is 330g in weight with cervical collar design. Users just need to use Hand-pump to inflate the product to give his head and neck gentle and comfortable traction and support. This product applies...
NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...
NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...
Patient Monitor, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Patient Monitor
MD9000 9 inches
MD9000A 12。1inches
MD9000B 10。4inches
MD9000C 10.4 inches
-----------
http://www.bedmonitor.cn
PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...
pneumatic neck traction find distributors, from Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
The Neck traction Fixer is available in two models, with and without magnets. Three 2,000 gauss ceramic magnets are fixed in the back of the device, one on each side, feng chi, one in the center, feng...
Ultrasound Scanner, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Ultrasound Scanner
MD1100 Economic linear
MD1200 Economic Convex
MD2100 convex/linear
MD2200S 2 socket probe
MD4000 Mobile
MD4400 128 ELS
MD2000A
MD3000
----------
WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...
