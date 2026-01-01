Products & Services
Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.
$43,000.00Product
BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
Dental Chair
Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Electrocardiograph
Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
Fetal Heart Rate Doppler
Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
Mobile Diagnostic Instruments
Alacriton
Product
neck traction fixer
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
neckease
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.
$49,000.00Product
Patient Monitor
Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
pneumatic neck traction find distributors
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.
Product
Ultrasound Scanner
Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Product
WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
WELLEX Interspinous Technology
Eden Spine, LLC
Product