Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC
Award-Winning skin care company MuLondon is now licensed to carry The Vegetarian Society approved vegan trademark on its products. - April 17, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
The leading Latina focused skincare brand strengthens its executive leadership with the addition of former Galderma President and Head of Nestlé Skin Health Consumer Division.
Conffianz, the leading Latina-focused skincare line, today announced that Albert Draaijer will be joining its Board of... - March 12, 2018 - Conffianz
Progressive Skin Care Company MuLondon Joins Stonewall in Their Fight for LGBT Rights. - February 22, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to complaints received on potential product contamination which compromises sterility.
Kareway Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 60,000 units of Gericare Eye Wash, Sterile Eye Irrigation Solution, 4 fluid ounces... - January 31, 2018 - Kareway Products, Inc.
The Yoga Warrior Crate is a monthly subscription box full of inspirational, yoga themed items and includes an online community of people that want to talk about yoga. The crate helps bring extra inspiration and creativity to each yoga practice keeping it fresh, empowering and fun. - October 15, 2017 - Yoga Warrior Gear
Father/Daughter team create a brand new designer cosmetic website to fulfill life long passion of serving the beauty/cosmetic industry. - July 31, 2017 - Beauty Makeup Academy
Launch of the Stressed Mommy brand of products by Stressed Mommy LLC. Moms are more stressed now than ever. Stressed Mommy products provide a perfect way for a Stressed Mommy to take the time for herself or as a gift to let her know she is understood and appreciated. - June 28, 2016 - Stressed Mommy
MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Chosen as the Winning Product in Healing Lifestyles & Spas Earth Day Beauty Awards, Named “Liquid Gold That Smells Like Heaven” - May 28, 2016 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
essensu™ holistic skincare will have its Zen Be With You™ Gem Infused Calming Aromatherapy Spray included in The Artisan Group® elite press bags for GBK's Gift Lounge honoring the MTV Awards Nominees and Presenters. The event takes place April 8-9, 2016 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California. - April 09, 2016 - essensu
Cruelty-Free Skincare Brand MuLondon Receives Outstanding Vegan Business Award - November 02, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Skunks, sweaty yoga mats, kitchen, bathroom, pet, and camping odors are six stinky situations Becky Anderson seeks to eliminate. Anderson, the CEO and co-founder of Zola Jane released six OAM sprays through the company’s website.
“We’ve always felt OAM has a lot of potential, as it... - October 31, 2015 - Zola Jane
Organic Skincare Company MuLondon Winner of The Green Award in the Federation of Small Businesses Awards. - August 30, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Latest Addition to SAFEshopper, SAFE's Cruelty-Free Guide for New Zealand Shoppers. - August 21, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Organic Skincare Company MuLondon in the Finals of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards in Two Categories: Service Excellence and Green Award - July 19, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Shawn Weiland (pronounced "y-land") is not your typical skin care founder. He is a trained architect, sculptor, painter, designer and surfer who has designed houses, chairs, retail stores, and for the past few years developed one of the best natural face care systems in the world. What does... - July 10, 2015 - Form + Matter Natural and Organic Face and Skin Care
MuLondon Skincare Joins the "Choose Cruelty Free" List of Companies That do Not Test on Animals or Use Animal Ingredients - June 13, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Taylor'd Wellness Center to open in Marlton NJ. An environment for wellness is now in Marlton NJ. Massage, Aromatherapy, Holistic Life Coaching, Weight Loss, Seminars, and natural health alternatives. Complete body/life transformations are their specialty. - April 17, 2015 - Taylor'd Wellness LLC
Mystic Botanical, LLC an Eco Friendly Casual Health and Beauty Beachwear Store, is now offering Brand New 150cc 4 Wheeler give away to its 1000th buyer and brings Cloud9 and Tropical Chic on board. - April 16, 2015 - Mystic Botanical
Exclusive IT Cosmetics one day only QVC Today’s Special Value: IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection
IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection gives you the power to look and feel like your most beautiful you! This Today’s Special Value®... - March 27, 2015 - IT Cosmetics
MuLondon Skincare Implements Hemp Quality Control Measures. - March 26, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Truffle Moisturiser Wins Best Vegan Cosmetic Product in Viva!'s 20th Anniversary Awards. - March 09, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Mystic Botanical is pleased to announce the launch of their new online store. Just in time for spring with a new eco fashion lineup. Products made from hemp-raffia-bamboo! Visit them at www.mysticbotanical.com - March 06, 2015 - Mystic Botanical
Online Boutique Brings Eco-Friendly Values Close to the Core of the Business to the Public for Use - January 11, 2015 - M'Boutique
MONQ brings the ancient art of aromatherapy in a high-tech portable package to the world. MONQ is not a cigarette. It contains no nicotine nor tobacco extracts. Instead, each MONQ moment is made with carefully blended natural plant extracts and pure vegetable glycerin in unique flavor combinations specially selected to enhance "your moment." - October 23, 2014 - MONQ, LLC
MuLondon Skincare Pledges to Support Only Humane Charities That do Not Fund Animal-Based Research - September 04, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Organic Skincare Brand MuLondon, Committed to Stellar Customer Service, Wins Mayor of Lewisham Customer Care Award. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Earns The Vegetarian Society Seal of Approval, the Entire Range Suitable for Vegetarians. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Wins Silver Award, MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Win Bronze - July 25, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Earns Naturewatch Cruelty-Free Endorsement and Listing in The Compassionate Shopping Guide. - June 28, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Products Approved Cruelty-Free & Vegan by PETA - June 07, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Awarded Cruelty-Free and Vegan by Viva! - Vegetarians' International Voice for Animals - May 22, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Joins the Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free Scheme for Personal Care Products - April 22, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Essensu holistic skincare will participate in the luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, on January 10-11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. - January 11, 2014 - essensu
Hexarom released two holistic natural perfume oils about love and passion. - December 21, 2013 - hexarom
MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Named Among Top Consumer Products for Innovation and Market Significance in the Skin Care category. - November 16, 2013 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Derby Cosmetics Ltd., has announced that the Long Island, N.Y. based fragrance retailer has launched its own website to market its unique line of perfumes and cologne. - August 17, 2013 - Derby Cosmetics LTD.
MuLondon is launching the solution to soft, smooth and glowing skin with its divinely fragranced Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream. This concentrated, water-free formula is packed with certified organic ingredients to care for chapped, cracked and dry skin. Based on shea butter from a community project in Ghana, the cream is enriched with cold-pressed jojoba oil and coconut butter. Added organic carnauba wax – a vegetable alternative to beeswax – provides extra protection. - June 03, 2013 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
KAKO Beauty, a luxury cosmetics company, announced today the launching of the KAKO Cares Charity Program, a creative approach to charity fund raising. Under this program, anyone in the U.S. making a donation of $1 or more to their favorite charity or non-profit organization can receive a KAKO Beauty... - April 14, 2013 - KAKO Beauty, LLC
Boustise, the latest breast enhancement cream from Cygen Cosmeceuticals, was one of the 635 products showcased at the 2013 CEW Beauty Awards Product Demo on Mar. 6. - April 09, 2013 - Boustise
MuLondon launches a new range of organic skincare gift sets as MuLondon Collections. Available in five different varieties, these are exclusive combinations of customers' favourite MuLondon organic skincare products. - November 10, 2012 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
So how does a small upstart soap company break into a market that has spent billions of dollars on marketing, promotion and advertising? Make the product with all natural ingredients and package it in a unique way. - September 14, 2012 - YesterYear Soap Company
MuLondon is proud to announce it has been awarded the Green America Business Seal of Approval. The seal is an affirmation of MuLondon’s commitment to go beyond product quality to set the highest standards in environmental sustainability and social justice, and work to solve, rather than create, environmental and social problems. - August 27, 2012 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Founded by the Curators of haute parfumerie MiN New York in SoHo New York City, a private assembly will take flight this Fall. Fragrance Flight, the most exclusive olfactory club in the world, is by-invitation, for scent connoisseurs only. - August 08, 2012 - MiN New York
Boustise’s breast enhancement cream has been receiving positive reviews from customers across North America. The natural breast enhancement cream is available in 80ml bottles, which provides treatment for approximately 50 days, with use two times daily. Boustise is used for a minimum of two times... - June 29, 2012 - Boustise
Boustise was recently at the BeautyEurasia Exhibition promoting their natural breast enhancement cream. The exhibition was held in Istanbul, Turkey on June 14-16, 2012. The BeautyEurasia Exhibition gives new and innovative additions to the beauty cosmetic industry a chance to be promoted and gain recognition... - June 29, 2012 - Boustise
On June 14, 2002, natural perfumer Anya McCoy founded the Natural Perfumery group on Yahoo!. She had several goals in mind: promote the ideals of 100% natural perfume; establish files, links, databases, archives and other materials that would establish a strong educational foundation for members; and hold standards of friendly discussion and respect for other's ideas paramount to maintain a helpful, sharing group. The group now has over 2300 members, and those goals have been met and surpassed. - June 14, 2012 - Natural Perfumers Guild
The Natural Perfumers Guild, the world’s largest organization for natural perfumery, is defining the scope of natural aromatics in accord with the vision of our art. Natural isolates are aromatics consisting of odor molecules from natural materials. Members voted on what constitutes a natural isolate to meet challenges to the "naturalness" of isolates. The Guild position serves to guide members and to assure the public of the Guild’s commitment to high standards of the art of natural perfumery. - May 15, 2012 - Natural Perfumers Guild
Vocoterra announced today the launch of four new professional use facial masques for every skin type. These new additions bring flexibility to spa protocols by providing targeted treatment for various skin types and conditions. Loaded with active botanicals and other naturally derived ingredients, the... - April 19, 2012 - Vocoterra
Cleo of Lily ~ A lifestyle company launches their natural hair and skincare line. Manufacturing personal care items that include real handmade soaps, hair conditioners and pet care. - April 13, 2012 - Cleo Of Lily