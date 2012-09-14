PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

MuLondon Adopts The Vegetarian Society Approved Vegan Trademark Award-Winning skin care company MuLondon is now licensed to carry The Vegetarian Society approved vegan trademark on its products. - April 17, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Conffianz Announces New Board Member Albert Draaijer The leading Latina focused skincare brand strengthens its executive leadership with the addition of former Galderma President and Head of Nestlé Skin Health Consumer Division. Conffianz, the leading Latina-focused skincare line, today announced that Albert Draaijer will be joining its Board of... - March 12, 2018 - Conffianz

MuLondon Proudly Supports Stonewall Progressive Skin Care Company MuLondon Joins Stonewall in Their Fight for LGBT Rights. - February 22, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to Potential Product Contamination Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to complaints received on potential product contamination which compromises sterility. Kareway Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 60,000 units of Gericare Eye Wash, Sterile Eye Irrigation Solution, 4 fluid ounces... - January 31, 2018 - Kareway Products, Inc.

Yoga Warrior Crate Now on Indiegogo to Bring More Inspiration, Power & Intention to Each Yoga Practice The Yoga Warrior Crate is a monthly subscription box full of inspirational, yoga themed items and includes an online community of people that want to talk about yoga. The crate helps bring extra inspiration and creativity to each yoga practice keeping it fresh, empowering and fun. - October 15, 2017 - Yoga Warrior Gear

New Designer Makeup Website: Beauty Makeup Academy, Just Released Father/Daughter team create a brand new designer cosmetic website to fulfill life long passion of serving the beauty/cosmetic industry. - July 31, 2017 - Beauty Makeup Academy

Launch of Stressed Mommy Products Launch of the Stressed Mommy brand of products by Stressed Mommy LLC. Moms are more stressed now than ever. Stressed Mommy products provide a perfect way for a Stressed Mommy to take the time for herself or as a gift to let her know she is understood and appreciated. - June 28, 2016 - Stressed Mommy

MuLondon “Liquid Gold” Moisturiser Wins Earth Day Beauty Awards 2016 MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Chosen as the Winning Product in Healing Lifestyles & Spas Earth Day Beauty Awards, Named “Liquid Gold That Smells Like Heaven” - May 28, 2016 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

essensu™ Gifts Its Zen Be With You™ Gem Infused Calming Aromatherapy Spray at GBK's 2016 MTV Movie Awards Celebrity Gift Lounge, in association with The Artisan Group® essensu™ holistic skincare will have its Zen Be With You™ Gem Infused Calming Aromatherapy Spray included in The Artisan Group® elite press bags for GBK's Gift Lounge honoring the MTV Awards Nominees and Presenters. The event takes place April 8-9, 2016 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California. - April 09, 2016 - essensu

Organic Skincare Company MuLondon Wins Outstanding Vegan Business in Vegan of the Year Awards Cruelty-Free Skincare Brand MuLondon Receives Outstanding Vegan Business Award - November 02, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Zola Jane Introduces 6 New Air Fresheners - Non-Toxic Odor Elimination Products Offered for Specific Stinky Situations Skunks, sweaty yoga mats, kitchen, bathroom, pet, and camping odors are six stinky situations Becky Anderson seeks to eliminate. Anderson, the CEO and co-founder of Zola Jane released six OAM sprays through the company’s website. “We’ve always felt OAM has a lot of potential, as it... - October 31, 2015 - Zola Jane

MuLondon Wins the Green Award in FSB London Business Awards Organic Skincare Company MuLondon Winner of The Green Award in the Federation of Small Businesses Awards. - August 30, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Organic Skincare Joins SAFE New Zealand's Cruelty-Free Shopping Guide MuLondon Skincare Latest Addition to SAFEshopper, SAFE's Cruelty-Free Guide for New Zealand Shoppers. - August 21, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Organic Skincare Reaches Finals in Two Categories in FSB London Business Awards Organic Skincare Company MuLondon in the Finals of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards in Two Categories: Service Excellence and Green Award - July 19, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Modern Architect Develops One of the Best Natural Face Care Systems in the World Shawn Weiland (pronounced "y-land") is not your typical skin care founder. He is a trained architect, sculptor, painter, designer and surfer who has designed houses, chairs, retail stores, and for the past few years developed one of the best natural face care systems in the world. What does... - July 10, 2015 - Form + Matter Natural and Organic Face and Skin Care

MuLondon Organic Skincare Approved by Choose Cruelty Free Australia MuLondon Skincare Joins the "Choose Cruelty Free" List of Companies That do Not Test on Animals or Use Animal Ingredients - June 13, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Wellness/Fitness/Holistic Life Coach Suzanne Taylor-King to Open Wellness Center in Downtown Marlton NJ Taylor'd Wellness Center to open in Marlton NJ. An environment for wellness is now in Marlton NJ. Massage, Aromatherapy, Holistic Life Coaching, Weight Loss, Seminars, and natural health alternatives. Complete body/life transformations are their specialty. - April 17, 2015 - Taylor'd Wellness LLC

Mystic Botanical Offers Free 4 Wheeler Giveaway Mystic Botanical, LLC an Eco Friendly Casual Health and Beauty Beachwear Store, is now offering Brand New 150cc 4 Wheeler give away to its 1000th buyer and brings Cloud9 and Tropical Chic on board. - April 16, 2015 - Mystic Botanical

Exclusive IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way to Radiant Skin Collection - for a Limited Time Exclusive IT Cosmetics one day only QVC Today’s Special Value: IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection gives you the power to look and feel like your most beautiful you! This Today’s Special Value®... - March 27, 2015 - IT Cosmetics

MuLondon Signs Test Pledge for Hemp Products MuLondon Skincare Implements Hemp Quality Control Measures. - March 26, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Wins Best Vegan Cosmetic Product in Viva! Awards MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Truffle Moisturiser Wins Best Vegan Cosmetic Product in Viva!'s 20th Anniversary Awards. - March 09, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Mystic Botanical Opens New Eco Friendly Online Store Mystic Botanical is pleased to announce the launch of their new online store. Just in time for spring with a new eco fashion lineup. Products made from hemp-raffia-bamboo! Visit them at www.mysticbotanical.com - March 06, 2015 - Mystic Botanical

The M. Boutique Offers Luxe Eco Conscious Alternatives to Hazardous Chemically Ridden Home & Lifestyle Products Online Boutique Brings Eco-Friendly Values Close to the Core of the Business to the Public for Use - January 11, 2015 - M'Boutique

MONQ, LLC Announces the Immediate Availability of MONQ Brand Aromavapes, Merging Aromatherapy with the Technology of Vaping MONQ brings the ancient art of aromatherapy in a high-tech portable package to the world. MONQ is not a cigarette. It contains no nicotine nor tobacco extracts. Instead, each MONQ moment is made with carefully blended natural plant extracts and pure vegetable glycerin in unique flavor combinations specially selected to enhance "your moment." - October 23, 2014 - MONQ, LLC

MuLondon Earns Humane Company Seal of Approval MuLondon Skincare Pledges to Support Only Humane Charities That do Not Fund Animal-Based Research - September 04, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Wins Customer Care Award from Mayor of Lewisham Organic Skincare Brand MuLondon, Committed to Stellar Customer Service, Wins Mayor of Lewisham Customer Care Award. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Skincare Products Approved by The Vegetarian Society MuLondon Skincare Earns The Vegetarian Society Seal of Approval, the Entire Range Suitable for Vegetarians. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Wins Awards at 2014 FreeFrom Skincare Awards MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Wins Silver Award, MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Win Bronze - July 25, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Skincare Products Endorsed as Cruelty-Free by Naturewatch MuLondon Skincare Earns Naturewatch Cruelty-Free Endorsement and Listing in The Compassionate Shopping Guide. - June 28, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Joins PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies Cruelty-Free Programme MuLondon Skincare Products Approved Cruelty-Free & Vegan by PETA - June 07, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Skincare Awarded VIVA! Cruelty-Free and Vegan Seal MuLondon Skincare Awarded Cruelty-Free and Vegan by Viva! - Vegetarians' International Voice for Animals - May 22, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

MuLondon Certified Cruelty-Free by BUAV Leaping Bunny MuLondon Skincare Joins the Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free Scheme for Personal Care Products - April 22, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Essensu Holistic Skincare Brings Garden Fresh Luxury Organic Skincare to GBK's Golden Globes Gift Lounge Essensu holistic skincare will participate in the luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, on January 10-11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. - January 11, 2014 - essensu

Passion and Amour: Natural Perfumes for Lovebirds Looking for a New Romantic Complicity Hexarom released two holistic natural perfume oils about love and passion. - December 21, 2013 - hexarom

MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Finalist in SupplySide Editor's Choice Awards MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Named Among Top Consumer Products for Innovation and Market Significance in the Skin Care category. - November 16, 2013 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Derby Cosmetics Establishes Independent Web Presence After eBay Run Success Derby Cosmetics Ltd., has announced that the Long Island, N.Y. based fragrance retailer has launched its own website to market its unique line of perfumes and cologne. - August 17, 2013 - Derby Cosmetics LTD.

MuLondon Reveals Special Edition Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream MuLondon is launching the solution to soft, smooth and glowing skin with its divinely fragranced Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream. This concentrated, water-free formula is packed with certified organic ingredients to care for chapped, cracked and dry skin. Based on shea butter from a community project in Ghana, the cream is enriched with cold-pressed jojoba oil and coconut butter. Added organic carnauba wax – a vegetable alternative to beeswax – provides extra protection. - June 03, 2013 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

KAKO Beauty Revolutionizes Charity Fund Raising KAKO Beauty, a luxury cosmetics company, announced today the launching of the KAKO Cares Charity Program, a creative approach to charity fund raising. Under this program, anyone in the U.S. making a donation of $1 or more to their favorite charity or non-profit organization can receive a KAKO Beauty... - April 14, 2013 - KAKO Beauty, LLC

Breast Enlargement Serum Showcased at 2013 CEW Beauty Awards Demo Boustise, the latest breast enhancement cream from Cygen Cosmeceuticals, was one of the 635 products showcased at the 2013 CEW Beauty Awards Product Demo on Mar. 6. - April 09, 2013 - Boustise

MuLondon Introduces “MuLondon Collections” Organic Skincare Gift Sets MuLondon launches a new range of organic skincare gift sets as MuLondon Collections. Available in five different varieties, these are exclusive combinations of customers' favourite MuLondon organic skincare products. - November 10, 2012 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

YesterYear Soap Company Brings a New Twist on a 5000 Year Old Product So how does a small upstart soap company break into a market that has spent billions of dollars on marketing, promotion and advertising? Make the product with all natural ingredients and package it in a unique way. - September 14, 2012 - YesterYear Soap Company

MuLondon Awarded Green America Business Seal of Approval MuLondon is proud to announce it has been awarded the Green America Business Seal of Approval. The seal is an affirmation of MuLondon’s commitment to go beyond product quality to set the highest standards in environmental sustainability and social justice, and work to solve, rather than create, environmental and social problems. - August 27, 2012 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

Haute Parfumerie MiN New York Launches Fragrance Flight, a Global By-Invitation Private Members Club with Privileged Access to Information, Luxury, & Curated Scents Founded by the Curators of haute parfumerie MiN New York in SoHo New York City, a private assembly will take flight this Fall. Fragrance Flight, the most exclusive olfactory club in the world, is by-invitation, for scent connoisseurs only. - August 08, 2012 - MiN New York

Boustise’s Breast Enhancement Cream Receives Positive Reviews Boustise’s breast enhancement cream has been receiving positive reviews from customers across North America. The natural breast enhancement cream is available in 80ml bottles, which provides treatment for approximately 50 days, with use two times daily. Boustise is used for a minimum of two times... - June 29, 2012 - Boustise

Natural Breast Enhancement Formula by Boustise is Promoted at BeautyEurasia Exhibition Boustise was recently at the BeautyEurasia Exhibition promoting their natural breast enhancement cream. The exhibition was held in Istanbul, Turkey on June 14-16, 2012. The BeautyEurasia Exhibition gives new and innovative additions to the beauty cosmetic industry a chance to be promoted and gain recognition... - June 29, 2012 - Boustise

The Natural Perfumery Group on Yahoo! is Celebrating Its Tenth Anniversary as the World's Largest Natural Perfumery Educational and Community Resource On June 14, 2002, natural perfumer Anya McCoy founded the Natural Perfumery group on Yahoo!. She had several goals in mind: promote the ideals of 100% natural perfume; establish files, links, databases, archives and other materials that would establish a strong educational foundation for members; and hold standards of friendly discussion and respect for other's ideas paramount to maintain a helpful, sharing group. The group now has over 2300 members, and those goals have been met and surpassed. - June 14, 2012 - Natural Perfumers Guild

Definition of Natural Isolates for Fragrance Determined by Members of the Natural Perfumers Guild by a Majority Vote The Natural Perfumers Guild, the world’s largest organization for natural perfumery, is defining the scope of natural aromatics in accord with the vision of our art. Natural isolates are aromatics consisting of odor molecules from natural materials. Members voted on what constitutes a natural isolate to meet challenges to the "naturalness" of isolates. The Guild position serves to guide members and to assure the public of the Guild’s commitment to high standards of the art of natural perfumery. - May 15, 2012 - Natural Perfumers Guild

Vocoterra Introduces Four Fresh Facial Masque Formulations for Professional Spa Use. Pure, New Choices for Natural and Organic Spas. Vocoterra announced today the launch of four new professional use facial masques for every skin type. These new additions bring flexibility to spa protocols by providing targeted treatment for various skin types and conditions. Loaded with active botanicals and other naturally derived ingredients, the... - April 19, 2012 - Vocoterra