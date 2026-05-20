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Within Fragrance
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch
Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard. - August 18, 2025 - House of Stravellè
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Embrace the Fall Season with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Signature Candle Collection
Highlighting Five Beloved Fall Scents Inspired by the Adirondacks - August 11, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Sacred Face Oil by Byron Beauty: A Luxurious Blend for Radiant Skin
BYRON BE just released their latest skincare innovation: Sacred Face oil. Using only natural and organic ingredients it is perfect for all skin types and handmade in BYRON BAY Australia. Byron Be proudly unveils its latest skincare innovation, the Sacred Face Oil. Crafted with the purest... - April 25, 2024 - BYRON BE
A Night to Celebrate Courageous Women: NYT Bestselling Author Jessica Buchanan Discusses New Anthology with Phoenix-based Author and Host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands
An evening of empowerment as New York Times bestselling author Jessica Buchanan takes center stage alongside the host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6:30 pm. - January 29, 2024 - Ilsa, LLC
Pete & Pedro Expands Into Men’s Grooming Body Care Category with a Natural Body Bar Soap
Pete & Pedro, a leading men’s hair and grooming brand, adds to its stellar grooming line-up with the launch of an incredibly fresh and hydrating bar soap. - May 25, 2023 - Pete & Pedro
Blow Me Candle Co. Collaborates with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to Release New Scented Candle "Skrewing Around"
Blow Me Candle Co. is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The two companies have joined forces to release a soy-based candle that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved flavored whiskey with the scent named "Skrewing Around.” - February 16, 2023 - Blow Me Candle Co.
Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. - November 25, 2022 - Aina Kari
Gallup Perfume Announces Launch of eCommerce Store
Perfume is art. A painting for the olfactory senses. (Company Tagline) Gallup Perfume announces the launch of their ecommerce store; customers can buy a variety of handmade fine fragrances, handcrafted bath & body products, cosmetics, luxury soap and perfume bars. Gallup Perfume is an... - November 03, 2021 - Gallup Perfume
MuLondon Joins 1% for the Planet
Organic Skin Care Company MuLondon Supports Environmental Non-Profits by Donating 1% of Annual Sales Via Membership in 1% for the Planet - August 27, 2021 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
New Company, Venus in Violet, Launches the First Skin Care Oil
Venus in Violet’s TANTRIK anointing oil is a multipurpose blend used as a natural perfume and skin care oil. - December 15, 2020 - Venus in Violet
MuLondon Becomes Certified B Corporation
Skin Care Company MuLondon now a Certified B Corporation, Using Business as a Force for Good - November 16, 2020 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Recognised as East London Innovator by Here East
London-based skin care company MuLondon applauded for its innovation and dedication to societal change. - November 14, 2020 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Private Label Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer Ocean Star Inc. - FDA CE Approved to Deliver 5 Million Hand Sanitizers
Hand sanitizer manufacturer, Ocean Star Inc. announced today that it has more than 5 million units of hand sanitizers ready to deliver. The company is following and complies with each step of the FDA Guidance. And the hand sanitizers contain 62-75% alcohol with different size containers, over 30 types (10ml-5000ml). - May 09, 2020 - Ocean Star Inc.
Radha Beauty Expands with New Body Care Line
Feel luxurious with Radha Beauty's new expanded skincare line including five essential oil based scents in a hair & body wash, body lotion, and body butter. Known for their essential oils, these new lines mark a successful merge into the skincare industry. - March 07, 2020 - Radha Beauty
Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners
Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC
MuLondon Adopts The Vegetarian Society Approved Vegan Trademark
Award-Winning skin care company MuLondon is now licensed to carry The Vegetarian Society approved vegan trademark on its products. - April 17, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Conffianz Announces New Board Member Albert Draaijer
The leading Latina focused skincare brand strengthens its executive leadership with the addition of former Galderma President and Head of Nestlé Skin Health Consumer Division. Conffianz, the leading Latina-focused skincare line, today announced that Albert Draaijer will be joining its Board... - March 12, 2018 - Conffianz
MuLondon Proudly Supports Stonewall
Progressive Skin Care Company MuLondon Joins Stonewall in Their Fight for LGBT Rights. - February 22, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to Potential Product Contamination
Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to complaints received on potential product contamination which compromises sterility. Kareway Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 60,000 units of Gericare Eye Wash, Sterile Eye Irrigation Solution, 4 fluid... - January 31, 2018 - Kareway Products, Inc.
Yoga Warrior Crate Now on Indiegogo to Bring More Inspiration, Power & Intention to Each Yoga Practice
The Yoga Warrior Crate is a monthly subscription box full of inspirational, yoga themed items and includes an online community of people that want to talk about yoga. The crate helps bring extra inspiration and creativity to each yoga practice keeping it fresh, empowering and fun. - October 15, 2017 - Yoga Warrior Gear
New Designer Makeup Website: Beauty Makeup Academy, Just Released
Father/Daughter team create a brand new designer cosmetic website to fulfill life long passion of serving the beauty/cosmetic industry. - July 31, 2017 - Beauty Makeup Academy
Launch of Stressed Mommy Products
Launch of the Stressed Mommy brand of products by Stressed Mommy LLC. Moms are more stressed now than ever. Stressed Mommy products provide a perfect way for a Stressed Mommy to take the time for herself or as a gift to let her know she is understood and appreciated. - June 28, 2016 - Stressed Mommy
MuLondon “Liquid Gold” Moisturiser Wins Earth Day Beauty Awards 2016
MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Chosen as the Winning Product in Healing Lifestyles & Spas Earth Day Beauty Awards, Named “Liquid Gold That Smells Like Heaven” - May 28, 2016 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
essensu™ Gifts Its Zen Be With You™ Gem Infused Calming Aromatherapy Spray at GBK's 2016 MTV Movie Awards Celebrity Gift Lounge, in association with The Artisan Group®
essensu™ holistic skincare will have its Zen Be With You™ Gem Infused Calming Aromatherapy Spray included in The Artisan Group® elite press bags for GBK's Gift Lounge honoring the MTV Awards Nominees and Presenters. The event takes place April 8-9, 2016 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California. - April 09, 2016 - essensu
Organic Skincare Company MuLondon Wins Outstanding Vegan Business in Vegan of the Year Awards
Cruelty-Free Skincare Brand MuLondon Receives Outstanding Vegan Business Award - November 02, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Zola Jane Introduces 6 New Air Fresheners - Non-Toxic Odor Elimination Products Offered for Specific Stinky Situations
Skunks, sweaty yoga mats, kitchen, bathroom, pet, and camping odors are six stinky situations Becky Anderson seeks to eliminate. Anderson, the CEO and co-founder of Zola Jane released six OAM sprays through the company’s website. “We’ve always felt OAM has a lot of potential, as... - October 31, 2015 - Zola Jane
MuLondon Wins the Green Award in FSB London Business Awards
Organic Skincare Company MuLondon Winner of The Green Award in the Federation of Small Businesses Awards. - August 30, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Organic Skincare Joins SAFE New Zealand's Cruelty-Free Shopping Guide
MuLondon Skincare Latest Addition to SAFEshopper, SAFE's Cruelty-Free Guide for New Zealand Shoppers. - August 21, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Organic Skincare Reaches Finals in Two Categories in FSB London Business Awards
Organic Skincare Company MuLondon in the Finals of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards in Two Categories: Service Excellence and Green Award - July 19, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Modern Architect Develops One of the Best Natural Face Care Systems in the World
Shawn Weiland (pronounced "y-land") is not your typical skin care founder. He is a trained architect, sculptor, painter, designer and surfer who has designed houses, chairs, retail stores, and for the past few years developed one of the best natural face care systems in the world. What... - July 10, 2015 - Form + Matter Natural and Organic Face and Skin Care
MuLondon Organic Skincare Approved by Choose Cruelty Free Australia
MuLondon Skincare Joins the "Choose Cruelty Free" List of Companies That do Not Test on Animals or Use Animal Ingredients - June 13, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Wellness/Fitness/Holistic Life Coach Suzanne Taylor-King to Open Wellness Center in Downtown Marlton NJ
Taylor'd Wellness Center to open in Marlton NJ. An environment for wellness is now in Marlton NJ. Massage, Aromatherapy, Holistic Life Coaching, Weight Loss, Seminars, and natural health alternatives. Complete body/life transformations are their specialty. - April 17, 2015 - Taylor'd Wellness LLC
Mystic Botanical Offers Free 4 Wheeler Giveaway
Mystic Botanical, LLC an Eco Friendly Casual Health and Beauty Beachwear Store, is now offering Brand New 150cc 4 Wheeler give away to its 1000th buyer and brings Cloud9 and Tropical Chic on board. - April 16, 2015 - Mystic Botanical
Exclusive IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way to Radiant Skin Collection - for a Limited Time
Exclusive IT Cosmetics one day only QVC Today’s Special Value: IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection IT Cosmetics CC+ Your Way To Radiant Skin! Five-Piece Collection gives you the power to look and feel like your most beautiful you! This Today’s Special... - March 27, 2015 - IT Cosmetics
MuLondon Signs Test Pledge for Hemp Products
MuLondon Skincare Implements Hemp Quality Control Measures. - March 26, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Wins Best Vegan Cosmetic Product in Viva! Awards
MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Truffle Moisturiser Wins Best Vegan Cosmetic Product in Viva!'s 20th Anniversary Awards. - March 09, 2015 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
Mystic Botanical Opens New Eco Friendly Online Store
Mystic Botanical is pleased to announce the launch of their new online store. Just in time for spring with a new eco fashion lineup. Products made from hemp-raffia-bamboo! Visit them at www.mysticbotanical.com - March 06, 2015 - Mystic Botanical
The M. Boutique Offers Luxe Eco Conscious Alternatives to Hazardous Chemically Ridden Home & Lifestyle Products
Online Boutique Brings Eco-Friendly Values Close to the Core of the Business to the Public for Use - January 11, 2015 - M'Boutique
MONQ, LLC Announces the Immediate Availability of MONQ Brand Aromavapes, Merging Aromatherapy with the Technology of Vaping
MONQ brings the ancient art of aromatherapy in a high-tech portable package to the world. MONQ is not a cigarette. It contains no nicotine nor tobacco extracts. Instead, each MONQ moment is made with carefully blended natural plant extracts and pure vegetable glycerin in unique flavor combinations specially selected to enhance "your moment." - October 23, 2014 - MONQ, LLC
MuLondon Earns Humane Company Seal of Approval
MuLondon Skincare Pledges to Support Only Humane Charities That do Not Fund Animal-Based Research - September 04, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Products Approved by The Vegetarian Society
MuLondon Skincare Earns The Vegetarian Society Seal of Approval, the Entire Range Suitable for Vegetarians. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Wins Customer Care Award from Mayor of Lewisham
Organic Skincare Brand MuLondon, Committed to Stellar Customer Service, Wins Mayor of Lewisham Customer Care Award. - September 01, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Wins Awards at 2014 FreeFrom Skincare Awards
MuLondon Organic White Chocolate Elbow, Knee & Heel Cream Wins Silver Award, MuLondon Organic Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh Moisturiser Win Bronze - July 25, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Products Endorsed as Cruelty-Free by Naturewatch
MuLondon Skincare Earns Naturewatch Cruelty-Free Endorsement and Listing in The Compassionate Shopping Guide. - June 28, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Joins PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies Cruelty-Free Programme
MuLondon Skincare Products Approved Cruelty-Free & Vegan by PETA - June 07, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare
MuLondon Skincare Awarded VIVA! Cruelty-Free and Vegan Seal
MuLondon Skincare Awarded Cruelty-Free and Vegan by Viva! - Vegetarians' International Voice for Animals - May 22, 2014 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare