AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology enables customers to self create skincare products to meet...
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and rose water. The company owns several rose plantations in the...
Introduced in October 2005, Innersense is a new beauty and wellness company offering a pure line of hair and skin care products derived from certified organic and biodynamic ingredients. All products...
Cosmetic companies do not create makeup for women who have laughed as much as we've laughed, cried as much as we've cried or seen as much as we've seen. The more we experience life the more our face...
Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey...