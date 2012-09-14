PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR
Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system.
Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR
The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry since 1997, with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year. Nominations close Friday, November 1. - November 01, 2019 - Frontier
The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike
will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow
Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services,
and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies
On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here.
The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision
Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision
2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and Conference... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower
BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry.
“BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork
The International Association of Geophysical Contractors’ 2019 Conference Will Convene Geophysical and Exploration Leaders and Oil & Gas Energy Officials and Policymakers from Around the World. - February 09, 2019 - International Association of Geophysical Contractors
Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.
API Renewable Energy plans to launch Ethiopia’s first commercial-scale biodiesel refinery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Adama Industrial Zone in the first week of December 2018. The goals of API are to rehabilitate degraded lands, create large-scale employment, generate wealth in East Africa and improve the region's environment. - November 29, 2018 - African Power Initiative
SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing the new 815LT Submersible Smart Level Transmitter. - November 15, 2018 - SOR Inc.
Sam’s Safety Equipment announces the retail launch of SeeHerWork. SeeHerWork designs and manufactures workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are smaller male patterns... - October 18, 2018 - Sam's Safety Equipment
SOR Inc. continues to expand its pressure regulator offering with the addition of stainless steel 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators. - October 04, 2018 - SOR Inc.
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City.
To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower
Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC
SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. - April 01, 2018 - SOR Inc.
Updated website pages include many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensors Line. - January 12, 2018 - SOR Inc.
CyberFuels, Inc. Completes Agreement with Hightowers Petroleum Company for Supply Management and Logistic Services for United States and Canada - January 04, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower
Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Has Been Appointed to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). - December 15, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
The new Gearbox Monitoring Kit from Tan Delta, enables equipment operators to quickly and easily reduce operating costs, improve reliability and equipment life by monitoring real time oil condition. - December 09, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.
SOR Inc. expands its capabilities and product line by officially offering flushing rings as a standard product. - December 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.
Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx
New oil condition monitoring kit for gas engine operators reduces daily operating costs, improves equipment efficiency and extends equipment life. - November 29, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.
New departments created to better serve members and advance the industry - November 03, 2017 - Southern Gas Association
SOR is committed to providing support for new products and customers, and is doing so by releasing a video which walks through the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller calibration process. The intention is to provide a supplemental resource to the instruction manual for customers who are in the field. - October 29, 2017 - SOR Inc.
SOR Inc. expands its Pressure Regulator product line with the launch of the 1201 High Pressure Regulator. - October 21, 2017 - SOR Inc.
TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.
The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world’s most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8. - October 15, 2017 - SOR Inc.
Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Went on Air with the Popular Tom Joyner Morning Show. - October 12, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
SOR Inc. is partnering with AWC to exhibit at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) in Lafayette October 24-26, 2017. - October 04, 2017 - SOR Inc.
SOR is dedicated to supplying the highest quality, quickest delivery and best customer support for Mechanical Level Switches in the market. In order to continually improve, SOR has completely overhauled the Mechanical Level Switch catalog in order to make it more user friendly and easier to select the... - September 28, 2017 - SOR Inc.
SOR announces the issuance of Us Patent No. 9638565B2 which relates to a magnetic level gauge indicator with an ultra-wide, lenticular lens viewing angle. - September 20, 2017 - SOR Inc.
The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has granted the TS mark certification to SOR for much of the Pressure Switch and Level Switch line. The TS mark is a product safety approval that allows the installation of products into Taiwan.
SOR 102/103 Differential Pressure Switches, R/B Series... - September 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.
Dirty Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF’s) have been a problem for Diesel Owners since 2007. Now they can be cleaned without damaging them with high heat (+/- 1,800⁰). - July 18, 2017 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports
Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.”
Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC
Flow Management Devices introduces the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover with enhanced performance and safety features. - June 09, 2017 - Flow Management Devices
SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing new absolute pressure range options. - June 08, 2017 - SOR Inc.
LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) Certification Now Available - April 23, 2017 - SOR Inc.
RAMPs software makes any remote Field work visible with a very robust Daily Progress Reporting, collaboration, approval and feedback system. This new software has significantly more advantages over older versions of Field reporting applications. Field Personnel, Contractors, Support, Supervisors and Management can all connect, view, action and report on Daily Activities, Progress, Delays and other Field actions in real-time. - April 19, 2017 - Spire Group Inc.
Fuel Relief Fund Heads to Ghana to Lend Expertise at One of the World’s Six Humanitarian Response Depots. - April 14, 2017 - Fuel Relief Fund
The 1450 close-coupled control valve, 1451 “freezeless” control valve and 1600 series liquid level controller have been added to the SOR product line for upstream oil and gas applications. - March 12, 2017 - SOR Inc.
Campaign Builds on the Success of the Every Kid In A Park Initiative - March 10, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower
SOR Inc. continues to grow its Temperature Sensors catalog with the addition of Bimetal Thermometers. - March 01, 2017 - SOR Inc.