Recent Headlines
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Sasa Software Appoints Udi Doenyas as New Chairman of the Board
Sasa Software, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions specializing in the prevention of file-based attacks, today announced the appointment of Mr. Udi Doenyas as the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Doenyas brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry... - March 14, 2025 - Sasa Software
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels
GateScanner Introduces GS Analyzer: a Groundbreaking Static Binary Threat Analysis Component
Sasa Software, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of GS Analyzer, an innovative static binary threat analysis component integrated into its renowned GateScanner CDR suite. - May 08, 2024 - Sasa Software
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels
Rohrig named President of Foster Fuels; appointment highlighted by nearly 15 years of transformative change and innovation as Senior VP of Mission Critical division. - January 23, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. - June 27, 2023 - Foster Fuels
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
The American Petroleum Institute Recently Nominated & Confirmed Hightowers Petroleum Co. President & CEO Stephen L. Hightower to Its Board During Its 2022 Annual Meeting
Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recently nominated to the API Board of Directors on November 12 during its annual meeting held at The Cloister Sea Island in Georgia. This is a very prestigious nomination as API represents all segments of America’s oil and... - January 10, 2023 - Stephen L. Hightower
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Foster Fuels and Compass Datacenters Celebrate Half-Million Gallons of HVO Renewable Diesel Delivery
HVO renewable diesel is rapidly becoming front of mind for those contemplating options that provide additionality to data center carbon-offset planning without infrastructure change. Compass Datacenters is blazing the trail transitioning to HVO renewable diesel for mission-critical emergency generator fuel in the United States, and has hit the half-million gallon milestone with no plans of slowing their migration away from fossil fuels. - November 23, 2022 - Foster Fuels
Sasa Software Wins "Top Infosec Innovator 2022"
Sasa Software, creators of GateScanner CDR file sanitization solutions has been named winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's "Top Infosec Innovator" for 2022. The Israeli vendor has been recognized for its groundbreaking security solutions that don't rely on detection to effectively block block ransomware, APT's and zero-days from outside the network. - November 17, 2022 - Sasa Software
Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment
Just over a month after activating in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall, Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has successfully demobilized with the majority of team members returned home from Florida and Georgia to headquarters in Brookneal, Virginia. This deployment marks the company's... - October 29, 2022 - Foster Fuels
Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Announced as a Nominee for Board of Directors Member at SIGMA
SIGMA recently revealed their slate of membership nominations, to be announced at the annual conference on November 8-10 in Hollywood, Calif. Stephen Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Company in Middletown, Ohio was amongst three other US businessmen nominated to serve three-year terms. SIGMA... - October 26, 2022 - Stephen L. Hightower
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Hightower Headed to White House to Share Impact of Clean Energy & Local Community Initiatives
Stephen Hightower, CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Company and Hightower EV Solutions, has been invited to the White House by President Biden and Vice President Harris to attend the Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio event set for next week. The half-day forum will be held in-person at the... - September 02, 2022 - Stephen L. Hightower
Williams Names Thinh Pho as New President
Williams, a leading provider of HVAC heating equipment, announces the hiring of Thinh Pho as president and general manager, effective May 10. In his new role, Thinh will leverage his proven leadership experience to drive strategic planning and profitability for the business. “We are thrilled... - May 17, 2022 - Williams
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Middletown, Ohio Businessman & Entrepreneur Matt King Makes History with Substantial Crypto Contribution to Community Center
On this Giving Tuesday, history has been made in Middletown Ohio. This is one of the first times in the United States that an endowment fund has been jump started by cryptocurrency. Local businessman and entrepreneur Matt King, who is the Director of Marketing and Business Automation at Hightowers... - December 04, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister. - October 29, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Finishes Successful Model Testing for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
According to Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a member of Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”)’s world-class consortium partners, model testing of the LNG receiving terminal technology for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) in Vietnam has been... - October 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Updates State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the 3200MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project Progress at the 76th UN General Assembly
Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”) and its world-class consortium partners in the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) have had an in-person meeting with H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of Vietnam in New York, US to update the Project progress and call for the President’s continued advocacy to soon complete the preparation phase. - September 24, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC Asset Integrity Management Announces Its Corrosion-Based Training Programs Are Now Available Online
A great opportunity to help the Energy Industry meet training requirements & improve the capabilities of those who are concerned about corrosion and how to mitigate it's effect on production casing, pipelines, steam generators, gas plants and much more. - September 09, 2021 - ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Stephen Hightower, President & CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. to Serve as Keynote Speaker at The Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo’s 19th Annual Conference
On August 5 and 6, the Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo played host to its 19th annual conference and its first ever virtual conference featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hightower. This will be Hightower’s second time serving as the Expo speaker – he spoke in 2009, and... - August 11, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Infinity Galaxy Expert Analysis: Bitumen Price in 2020 and 2021
In 2020, the price of crude oil and bitumen plummeted to the lowest possible level in the last thirty years. Many factors contributed to this sharp decline in prices. The COVID-19 pandemic, countries' lockdowns and the sharp decline of crude oil significantly played a role in the 2020 bitumen price... - July 28, 2021 - Infinity Galaxy
MIRICO CLOUD Enables Real-Time, Visual Monitoring of Methane Emissions to Help the Oil & Gas Industry Reach Net Zero Goals
Today, MIRICO announced the public release of MIRICO CLOUD to the oil & gas industry. This online platform enables real-time visualisation of emissions data collected from their high precision gas sensing instruments. MIRICO CLOUD takes this data and lets customers visualise the detection,... - May 14, 2021 - MIRICO
Express Mart Raises Nearly $30,000 for Local Bike Program
Express Mart, a local convenience store and gas station chain in Jefferson and Washington County, has raised $29,719.89 in two months to assist Living Life on 2 Wheels. This donation will be made through Express Mart’s new giveback initiative, “em outdoors,” which focuses on getting kids outside. - May 13, 2021 - Home Service Oil
Land Approval - a Major Step Forward for Vietnam’s Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
Delta Offshore Energy’s LNG-to-Power project for Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam reached another major milestone on 30 March 2021, when a special meeting of the Bac Lieu Province People's Council approved a land requirement of 70 hectares for the project. When fully operational, the... - April 09, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Continuing to Support Energy Innovation, US Department of Commerce Provides Advocacy for Delta Offshore Energy Project
Houston-based Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) announced today that the US Department of Commerce will continue to provide official commercial advocacy for their Vietnam Bac Lieu project. DOE is the lead company and owner of a $3 billion project to develop a revolutionary LNG-to-Power (LNG2P) plant in... - March 03, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Learn-To-Ride Bike Program Coming to 35 Jefferson County Schools
Living Life on 2 Wheels is partnering with All Kids Bike® to launch the Learn-To-Ride bike program in 35 Jefferson County elementary schools. This program, supported by Home Service Oil and Express Mart, will help approximately 15,000 kindergarten and first-grade students learn to ride over the next five years. - February 25, 2021 - Home Service Oil
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Stephen L. Hightower II, Chief Operating Officer of Hightowers Petroleum Co. Appointed to Cincinnati Regional Chamber Board of Directors
It was recently announced that Stephen L. Hightower II, Chief Operating Officer of Hightowers Petroleum Co (HPC), was appointed to the Cincinnati Regional Chamber Board of Directors. Stephen joined 14 other accomplished business leaders from across the region as new appointees. On November 16,... - January 28, 2021 - Stephen L. Hightower
Bac Lieu Power Project Opens 2021 Celebrating Major Milestones
The final major step in the decision-making process, the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) and the Vietnamese Government, began in earnest on 29 December. The PPA is a 25-year contract under which Vietnam will purchase electricity from Bac Lieu, with a lifetime value of approximately US $50 billion. - January 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Home Service Oil's Chris Oswald Named to AGC of Missouri’s Board of Directors
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) recently announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri. Home Service Oil’s (HSO) senior sales representative, Chris Oswald, has... - January 08, 2021 - Home Service Oil
Despite Many the Challenges of 2020, Ohio Based Hightowers Petroleum Co. Channels Journey & Encourages All to "Don’t Stop Believin"
2020 has been a time like no other. Globally we have faced down the greatest trials and tribulations. Certain truths have become clearer - the importance of family, friends and community working together is all the more self-evident. Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. - December 26, 2020 - Stephen L. Hightower