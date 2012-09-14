PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Africa's Oil & Gas Players in London for the Big Five Board Awards The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry since 1997, with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year. Nominations close Friday, November 1. - November 01, 2019 - Frontier

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims On May 28th, 2019 tornadoes ripped through the greater Dayton area leaving a trail of widespread damage. More than 60 homes were completely destroyed, not to mention over 60,000 residents left without electricity. Additionally, the storms caused catastrophic damage to the city’s water systems,... - July 14, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision

2020 Cleaner Truck Initiative’s - Comply by Reducing Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Gases +/-50% today – ECO Fuel Systems, LLC 2020 Government Clean Air Standards call for an overall 20% reduction in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) on commercial Diesel Vehicles. The ECO Fuel System can help by reducing pollutants +/-50%. - April 26, 2019 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Rainbow PUSH Coalition Honors Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) President and CEO with Its Living Legend Award Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. was recognized on November 2nd by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with their prestigious Living Legend Award. The presentation was made during the 2018 Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit in Detroit, MI at the Motor City Hotel and Conference... - March 23, 2019 - Stephen L. Hightower

BioTork and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits Enter Joint Development Collaboration BioTork, LLC and Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) a business unit of Lallemand Inc. are pleased to jointly announce the formalization of a collaboration for the development of improved yeast strains for the ethanol industry. “BioTork has been working with Lallemand, a world leader... - March 11, 2019 - BioTork

World Class Oil & Gas Thought Leaders to Address IAGC’s 48th Annual Conference The International Association of Geophysical Contractors’ 2019 Conference Will Convene Geophysical and Exploration Leaders and Oil & Gas Energy Officials and Policymakers from Around the World. - February 09, 2019 - International Association of Geophysical Contractors

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

API Renewable Energy PLC to Launch Ethiopia’s First Commercial Biodiesel Plant Renewable Energy Industry Transforming East Africa API Renewable Energy plans to launch Ethiopia’s first commercial-scale biodiesel refinery with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Adama Industrial Zone in the first week of December 2018. The goals of API are to rehabilitate degraded lands, create large-scale employment, generate wealth in East Africa and improve the region's environment. - November 29, 2018 - African Power Initiative

SOR Adds a Submersible Level Transmitter Model to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing the new 815LT Submersible Smart Level Transmitter. - November 15, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Sam’s Safety Equipment Announces Launch of Performance Focused Workwear for Women Designed by Women Sam’s Safety Equipment announces the retail launch of SeeHerWork. SeeHerWork designs and manufactures workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are smaller male patterns... - October 18, 2018 - Sam's Safety Equipment

SOR Adds Stainless Steel Option for the 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators SOR Inc. continues to expand its pressure regulator offering with the addition of stainless steel 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators. - October 04, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Ohio Mourns the Loss of Prominent Business Figure and Local Civil Rights Pioneer Middletown Native Elsie V. Hightower Passed Away on August 9th Leaving Behind a Loving Family and Trailblazing Legacy - August 18, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

SENSOR Sampling Launches the New RSS - RAM Sample System During Record Growth SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. - April 01, 2018 - SOR Inc.

SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensors Web Pages Updated website pages include many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensors Line. - January 12, 2018 - SOR Inc.

International Energy Companies Come to Terms on North American Deal CyberFuels, Inc. Completes Agreement with Hightowers Petroleum Company for Supply Management and Logistic Services for United States and Canada - January 04, 2018 - Stephen L. Hightower

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Appointed to Prestigious Board Focused on the Advancement of Minority Business Opportunities Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Has Been Appointed to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). - December 15, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

Tan Delta Announces the Launch of the New Gearbox Monitoring Kit The new Gearbox Monitoring Kit from Tan Delta, enables equipment operators to quickly and easily reduce operating costs, improve reliability and equipment life by monitoring real time oil condition. - December 09, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

SOR Launches the New 1010 Flushing Rings SOR Inc. expands its capabilities and product line by officially offering flushing rings as a standard product. - December 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

Tan Delta: New Oil Condition Monitoring Kit for Gas Engine Application New oil condition monitoring kit for gas engine operators reduces daily operating costs, improves equipment efficiency and extends equipment life. - November 29, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

SGA Announces Strategic Restructuring New departments created to better serve members and advance the industry - November 03, 2017 - Southern Gas Association

SOR Launches Video to Help Customers Calibrate 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers SOR is committed to providing support for new products and customers, and is doing so by releasing a video which walks through the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller calibration process. The intention is to provide a supplemental resource to the instruction manual for customers who are in the field. - October 29, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Launches the New 1201 High Pressure Brass Regulator SOR Inc. expands its Pressure Regulator product line with the launch of the 1201 High Pressure Regulator. - October 21, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

SOR Inc. to Return to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) November 13-16 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world’s most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8. - October 15, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Recently Contributed on Nationally Syndicated Radio Talk Show Energy Entrepreneur Stephen L. Hightower Went on Air with the Popular Tom Joyner Morning Show. - October 12, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower

SOR to Exhibit at LAGCOE Oil & Gas Show in Louisiana with Local Manufacturers’ Representative SOR Inc. is partnering with AWC to exhibit at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) in Lafayette October 24-26, 2017. - October 04, 2017 - SOR Inc.

New and Improved Mechanical Level Switch Catalog SOR is dedicated to supplying the highest quality, quickest delivery and best customer support for Mechanical Level Switches in the market. In order to continually improve, SOR has completely overhauled the Mechanical Level Switch catalog in order to make it more user friendly and easier to select the... - September 28, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR® 1100 Series Magnetic Level Indicator Receives Official Patent SOR announces the issuance of Us Patent No. 9638565B2 which relates to a magnetic level gauge indicator with an ultra-wide, lenticular lens viewing angle. - September 20, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Obtains TS Mark Product Certification Approval for Taiwan The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has granted the TS mark certification to SOR for much of the Pressure Switch and Level Switch line. The TS mark is a product safety approval that allows the installation of products into Taiwan. SOR 102/103 Differential Pressure Switches, R/B Series... - September 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

DIY DPF Cleaning – New Biodegradable Carbon Cleaning Solution - ECOFuelMax Dirty Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF’s) have been a problem for Diesel Owners since 2007. Now they can be cleaned without damaging them with high heat (+/- 1,800⁰). - July 18, 2017 - ECO Fuel Systems, LLC

New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC

SOR® Adds Absolute Pressure Ranges to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing new absolute pressure range options. - June 08, 2017 - SOR Inc.

New Options Added to SOR 1400 Series Control Valves and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) Certification Now Available - April 23, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Spire Group Inc. Today Announced the Release of the Next Generation of RAMPs (Reporting Applications for Maintenance, Projects and Production) Software Apps RAMPs software makes any remote Field work visible with a very robust Daily Progress Reporting, collaboration, approval and feedback system. This new software has significantly more advantages over older versions of Field reporting applications. Field Personnel, Contractors, Support, Supervisors and Management can all connect, view, action and report on Daily Activities, Progress, Delays and other Field actions in real-time. - April 19, 2017 - Spire Group Inc.

Southern California NGO Advising United Nations Group on Fuel Transport and Security Fuel Relief Fund Heads to Ghana to Lend Expertise at One of the World’s Six Humanitarian Response Depots. - April 14, 2017 - Fuel Relief Fund

SOR Releases Three New Valve and Controller Products The 1450 close-coupled control valve, 1451 “freezeless” control valve and 1600 series liquid level controller have been added to the SOR product line for upstream oil and gas applications. - March 12, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Businessman Stephen L. Hightower Announces Campaign to Connect African American Youth with National Parks Campaign Builds on the Success of the Every Kid In A Park Initiative - March 10, 2017 - Stephen L. Hightower