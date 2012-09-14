PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iVote Named "National Winner" in Prestigious European Competition iVote has been named "National Winner" in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe’s largest business competition, sponsored by RSM. iVote was chosen from 2,898 businesses previously identified as "Ones to Watch" in a list of business excellence published in December and... - April 07, 2018 - iVote

iVote Named as One of Europe’s Best in First Ever "Ones to Watch" List iVote has been named as "One to Watch" in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards sponsored by RSM. iVote was chosen as it demonstrates exceptional achievement in one of the 12 European Business Awards’ categories and reflects the programme’s... - December 29, 2017 - iVote

iVote Technology Provider of 2017 Kosovo Local Elections iVote Demokra election management platform was used for the 2017 Local Elections in Kosovo. With this platform, the majority of pre-election, election day, and post-election activities were automated. The first election round took place on 22th of October and the second round took place on 19th of November. The... - December 01, 2017 - iVote

iVote Founders Join the 2017 EU SME Assembly by Personal Invitation from the EC Director Schreiber iVote founders attended the 2017 SME Assembly in Tallinn, Estonia by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Viljar Lubi, Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development and SME Envoy. This year, the SME Assembly and the Startup Nations Summit took... - November 30, 2017 - iVote

Demokra Technology Provides the 2017 Local Elections in Macedonia The 2017 local elections in Macedonia are provided by Demokra management platform. Since 2006, the year when the State Election Commission of Macedonia (SEC) was formed as a permanent body, it uses the Demokra technology enabling transparency and reliability of the election results. - October 26, 2017 - iVote

iVote Demokra Elections Modernization Project in Albania 2017 iVote continues to contribute towards the election modernization processes in Albania delivering the upgraded Election Management solution, iVote Demokra, for the Parliamentary elections 2017 held on 25th of June. - June 28, 2017 - iVote

iVote System Drives the Parliamentary Elections in Kosovo 2017 iVote is the main technology provider of the Kosovo extraordinary parliamentary elections that will take place on Sunday, June 11th. - June 11, 2017 - iVote

iVote Joins SME Assembly by Personal Invitation from European Commission Director iVote delegation participated at the 2016 SME Assembly by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Marián Letovanec, SME Envoy, Slovak Business Agency. The SME Assembly took place in Bratislava, Slovakia on 23-25 November 2016. The SME Assembly... - December 04, 2016 - iVote

iVote Delivers Electoral Operations Modernization Platform in Kosovo iVote has delivered the Electoral Operations Modernization Platform (EOMP) to the Central Elections Commission of Kosovo. The EOMP offers a digitized platform through which the Central Election Commission (CEC) will now be able to electronically implement some critical electoral processes that are currently done manually. - July 23, 2016 - iVote

iVote Creates Positive Attitude Towards Election Processes iVote has been awarded a contract by The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to create interactive election’s video games and quizzes (IVGQ). The aim of this project is to educate youth in an entertaining way about electoral and political processes in Kosovo. The game will be... - April 28, 2016 - iVote

PHM-CEE Delivers Nearly $1m USD of Life Saving Cancer Medicines to Macedonia Patients Less than one year old PHM-CEE, a Macedonia NGO, leads in helping cancer patients fight the disease. - April 07, 2016 - PHM-CEE

iVote’s Chief of Development Guest Lecture at University Ms. Elena Janevska, the Chief of Development at iVote held a guest lecture at the University of Skopje in front of the requirements engineering course students at the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering. She shared the insides of the whole requirements management process in practice on real commercial... - December 11, 2015 - iVote

iVote Joins SME Assembly by Personal Invitation from European Commission Director The founders of iVote are participating at the 2015 SME Assembly by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Laurent Solazzi, Luxembourg Ministry of Economy SME Envoy. The assembly is honored by the presence of HRH The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. The... - November 22, 2015 - iVote

iVote Empowers African Education Sector with e-Learning Technologies Mr. Saso Jovanovski, the CEO of iVote, was invited to conduct training for the usage of Epistum Learning Management System (LMS) for Nigerian educational sector. - September 30, 2015 - iVote

Ayurvedic Consultations in Macedonia, Europe - Dr. Vikram Chauhan's Event Dr. Vikram Chauhan (MD - Ayurvedic), renowned Ayurvedic doctor of Chandigarh, have arranged a consultation event in Macedonia, Europe - July 03, 2015 - Planet Ayurveda

iVote Rolls Out EPISTUM Cloud LMS in Partnership with Macedonian Telekom iVote with its state of the art, innovative, advanced solution for distant learning – EPISTUM, became part of the Telecom Cloud program. Macedonian Telecom (part of Deutsche Telecom) with this program provides superior technological infrastructure and extensive experience to all companies engaged in offering IT services and application solutions. - June 03, 2015 - iVote

iVote to Leverage the 2015 Local Elections in Albania iVote, the leading provider of elections management and e-learning systems, upgraded the existing and developed new, advanced election information modules that will leverage upcoming Local Elections processes in Albania in June 2015. The modules are designed to better manage additional aspects of the... - April 29, 2015 - iVote

iVote Shares Epistum LMS Insights with Key Representatives of Kyrgyz Central Election Commission iVote, the leading provider of e-learning and elections management systems, starts the second phase of the project realization of providing an Epistum Learning Management System for training of the Central Election Commission in the Kyrgyz Republic. In this phase, iVote consultants will have a meeting... - March 29, 2015 - iVote

iVote Awarded a Contract for LMS Platform in Kyrgyz Central Election Commission iVote, the leading provider of e-learning and elections management systems, signed a contract with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to provide an Epistum Learning Management System for training of the Central Election Commission in the Kyrgyz Republic. The project is financed... - March 06, 2015 - iVote

iVote’s Flagship E-commerce Site Acknowledged at “The Best Website of the Year” The leading e-commerce bookstore, KupiKniga.mk was acknowledged 3rd in the category of Education, Science and Culture at the grand ceremony “The Best Website of the Year.” This manifestation aims to promote, develop and support online media and overall web presence in Macedonia. It addresses... - December 28, 2014 - iVote

iVote Co-founder Key Speaker at the European Day of Entrepreneurship Conference The iVote co-founder and board member, prof. Goce Armenski, was invited as a key presenter at the opening ceremony of the conference "European Day of Entrepreneurship and SEEITA and MASIT Open Days" that took place on 29th of October at hotel Alexander Palace, Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. - November 02, 2014 - iVote

Demokra to Leverage 2015 Local Elections in Albania The iVote’s leading IT experts and architects of the Demokra system delivered the new modules for the integrated elections management system that will leverage the 2015 local elections in Albania. - October 24, 2014 - iVote

iVote in 2014-15 European Commission Edition of "The Secret of Success" iVote the leading provider of election modernization technologies, e-learning and e-commerce systems is included in 2014-15 edition of “Secret of Success,” brochure for the European SME Week 2014, published by DG Enterprise and Industry of the European Commission. They are proud to let you... - October 04, 2014 - iVote

iVote Named National Champion in The European Business Awards 2014/15 iVote Wins for Macedonia in Prestigious Awards competition. - September 11, 2014 - iVote

Saso Jovanovski Joins iVote as Chief Executive Officer iVote (http://ivote.mk) announced that Mr. Saso Jovanovski joined company’s board of directors as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Jovanovski has over 20 years of extensive experience in IT industry and his vast knowledge and previous achievements will bring iVote’s lead products many steps... - August 29, 2014 - iVote

iVote Selected for Inclusion in the 2014-15 European Business Awards iVote, the leading provider of election management, e-commerce and e-learning systems, with its business potential has been selected for inclusion in the 2014-15 European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM. RSM is a global audit, tax and advisory network, united by a common desire to provide the highest... - July 04, 2014 - iVote

Demokra Technology Drives the Elections in Kosovo 2014 iVote Demokra election management platform has leveraged parliamentary elections in Kosovo 2014. - June 11, 2014 - iVote

Forbes: iVote Brings Revolution to Voting in New Democracies Forbes interview with the founders of Macedonian company iVote. - March 20, 2014 - iVote

iVote Launches New e-Commerce Website for Children's Toys iVote, the leading provider of election management, e-commerce and e-learning systems in partnership with Deksiko, the main importer and distributor of children's toys in Macedonia, announced that it has officially launched a new e-commerce site - kupiigracka.mk. The kupiigracka.mk web site offers wide... - March 05, 2014 - iVote

Rest - a Mac OS X App Helps You Take Breaks and Suggests Exercises Rest, a tiny Mac pomodoro app that keeps you rested and at the peak of your productivity throughout the day receives a major update. - February 25, 2014 - Dino Angelov

iVote Introduces New Redesigned Logo and Opens New Company Premises iVote Presented New Redesigned Logo and New Offices. - February 03, 2014 - iVote

Ministry of Information Society Unveils iVote Technology Based E-Learning System Тhe new e-learning management system (LMS) developed and implemented by iVote was revealed today. - January 25, 2014 - iVote

iVote Joins Microsoft BizSpark Program iVote become member of the Microsoft BizSpark program. - January 24, 2014 - iVote

iVote Will Present at The European Venture Summit 2013 iVote will present at the European Venture Summit that will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on 9-10 December. - December 09, 2013 - iVote

iVote Systems Receive Multiple Nominations for “Web Site of the Year 2013” The official site of the company www.iVote.mk have been nominated for the award “Best corporative site” and its flagship e-commerce systems, kupikniga.mk and kupimoment.mk have been nominated in the category for “Best e-commerce site.” - December 04, 2013 - iVote

iVote Selected to Present at the Balkan Venture Forum iVote has been selected to present at the Balkan Venture Forum that will be held on November 14-15th in Tirana, Albania. - November 13, 2013 - iVote

Local Elections in Kosovo 2013 - iVote Demokra Enables Live Stream of Preliminary Results and Turnout The November 3rd local elections in Kosovo have been processed using iVote Demokra technology. The results and turnout have been also available on a mobile app for iOS and Android based mobile devices. - November 05, 2013 - iVote

KupiKniga.mk Presented on TV - Good Business Idea for Increasing Reading Culture The iVote’s flagship e-commerce system Kupikniga.mk, the biggest online bookstore in Macedonia was presented in the popular TV Show "Good idea”on national Macedonian TV stations. - October 31, 2013 - iVote

DoxOut Releases Appser for Google Docs™, the App That Brings the Original Google Docs™ to Your iPad Appser for Google Docs™ is a free download, ad free app that runs the full, browser version of Google Docs™ on the iPad. By taking a different approach and integrating the new, in-house developed technology, Appser for Google Docs™ will give users intuitive and expected user experience when creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations on their iPads. - December 15, 2012 - DoxOut

Seavus Project Viewer™ v.6.9 Enables Project Comparison and Smooth Project Tracking Seavus announces the new version of its viewer for MS® Project, Seavus Project Viewer™ v6.9. - March 16, 2012 - Seavus

Log Parser Lizard Query Software Eases Location of Information Lizard Labs’ Log Parser Lizard GUI manages your text-based log data and enhances information storage and search functionality. - October 09, 2010 - Lizard Labs

Lizard Labs’ Mapping Software Enhances Local Street Views Ultimate Maps Downloader from Lizard Labs compiles map views from top sources for improved mapping usage - October 09, 2010 - Lizard Labs