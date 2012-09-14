PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
iVote has been named "National Winner" in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe’s largest business competition, sponsored by RSM.
iVote was chosen from 2,898 businesses previously identified as "Ones to Watch" in a list of business excellence published in December and... - April 07, 2018 - iVote
iVote has been named as "One to Watch" in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.
iVote was chosen as it demonstrates exceptional achievement in one of the 12 European Business Awards’ categories and reflects the programme’s... - December 29, 2017 - iVote
iVote Demokra election management platform was used for the 2017 Local Elections in Kosovo. With this platform, the majority of pre-election, election day, and post-election activities were automated. The first election round took place on 22th of October and the second round took place on 19th of November.
The... - December 01, 2017 - iVote
iVote founders attended the 2017 SME Assembly in Tallinn, Estonia by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Viljar Lubi, Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development and SME Envoy.
This year, the SME Assembly and the Startup Nations Summit took... - November 30, 2017 - iVote
The 2017 local elections in Macedonia are provided by Demokra management platform. Since 2006, the year when the State Election Commission of Macedonia (SEC) was formed as a permanent body, it uses the Demokra technology enabling transparency and reliability of the election results. - October 26, 2017 - iVote
iVote continues to contribute towards the election modernization processes in Albania delivering the upgraded Election Management solution, iVote Demokra, for the Parliamentary elections 2017 held on 25th of June. - June 28, 2017 - iVote
iVote is the main technology provider of the Kosovo extraordinary parliamentary elections that will take place on Sunday, June 11th. - June 11, 2017 - iVote
iVote delegation participated at the 2016 SME Assembly by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Marián Letovanec, SME Envoy, Slovak Business Agency. The SME Assembly took place in Bratislava, Slovakia on 23-25 November 2016.
The SME Assembly... - December 04, 2016 - iVote
iVote has delivered the Electoral Operations Modernization Platform (EOMP) to the Central Elections Commission of Kosovo. The EOMP offers a digitized platform through which the Central Election Commission (CEC) will now be able to electronically implement some critical electoral processes that are currently done manually. - July 23, 2016 - iVote
iVote has been awarded a contract by The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to create interactive election’s video games and quizzes (IVGQ). The aim of this project is to educate youth in an entertaining way about electoral and political processes in Kosovo. The game will be... - April 28, 2016 - iVote
Less than one year old PHM-CEE, a Macedonia NGO, leads in helping cancer patients fight the disease. - April 07, 2016 - PHM-CEE
Ms. Elena Janevska, the Chief of Development at iVote held a guest lecture at the University of Skopje in front of the requirements engineering course students at the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering. She shared the insides of the whole requirements management process in practice on real commercial... - December 11, 2015 - iVote
The founders of iVote are participating at the 2015 SME Assembly by personal invitation from Kristin Schreiber, European Commission Director for SME Policy, and Laurent Solazzi, Luxembourg Ministry of Economy SME Envoy. The assembly is honored by the presence of HRH The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. The... - November 22, 2015 - iVote
Mr. Saso Jovanovski, the CEO of iVote, was invited to conduct training for the usage of Epistum Learning Management System (LMS) for Nigerian educational sector. - September 30, 2015 - iVote
Dr. Vikram Chauhan (MD - Ayurvedic), renowned Ayurvedic doctor of Chandigarh, have arranged a consultation event in Macedonia, Europe - July 03, 2015 - Planet Ayurveda
iVote with its state of the art, innovative, advanced solution for distant learning – EPISTUM, became part of the Telecom Cloud program. Macedonian Telecom (part of Deutsche Telecom) with this program provides superior technological infrastructure and extensive experience to all companies engaged in offering IT services and application solutions. - June 03, 2015 - iVote
iVote, the leading provider of elections management and e-learning systems, upgraded the existing and developed new, advanced election information modules that will leverage upcoming Local Elections processes in Albania in June 2015.
The modules are designed to better manage additional aspects of the... - April 29, 2015 - iVote
iVote, the leading provider of e-learning and elections management systems, starts the second phase of the project realization of providing an Epistum Learning Management System for training of the Central Election Commission in the Kyrgyz Republic.
In this phase, iVote consultants will have a meeting... - March 29, 2015 - iVote
iVote, the leading provider of e-learning and elections management systems, signed a contract with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to provide an Epistum Learning Management System for training of the Central Election Commission in the Kyrgyz Republic. The project is financed... - March 06, 2015 - iVote
The leading e-commerce bookstore, KupiKniga.mk was acknowledged 3rd in the category of Education, Science and Culture at the grand ceremony “The Best Website of the Year.” This manifestation aims to promote, develop and support online media and overall web presence in Macedonia. It addresses... - December 28, 2014 - iVote
The iVote co-founder and board member, prof. Goce Armenski, was invited as a key presenter at the opening ceremony of the conference "European Day of Entrepreneurship and SEEITA and MASIT Open Days" that took place on 29th of October at hotel Alexander Palace, Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. - November 02, 2014 - iVote
The iVote’s leading IT experts and architects of the Demokra system delivered the new modules for the integrated elections management system that will leverage the 2015 local elections in Albania. - October 24, 2014 - iVote
iVote the leading provider of election modernization technologies, e-learning and e-commerce systems is included in 2014-15 edition of “Secret of Success,” brochure for the European SME Week 2014, published by DG Enterprise and Industry of the European Commission. They are proud to let you... - October 04, 2014 - iVote
iVote Wins for Macedonia in Prestigious Awards competition. - September 11, 2014 - iVote
iVote (http://ivote.mk) announced that Mr. Saso Jovanovski joined company’s board of directors as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Jovanovski has over 20 years of extensive experience in IT industry and his vast knowledge and previous achievements will bring iVote’s lead products many steps... - August 29, 2014 - iVote
iVote, the leading provider of election management, e-commerce and e-learning systems, with its business potential has been selected for inclusion in the 2014-15 European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM. RSM is a global audit, tax and advisory network, united by a common desire to provide the highest... - July 04, 2014 - iVote
iVote Demokra election management platform has leveraged parliamentary elections in Kosovo 2014. - June 11, 2014 - iVote
Forbes interview with the founders of Macedonian company iVote. - March 20, 2014 - iVote
iVote, the leading provider of election management, e-commerce and e-learning systems in partnership with Deksiko, the main importer and distributor of children's toys in Macedonia, announced that it has officially launched a new e-commerce site - kupiigracka.mk. The kupiigracka.mk web site offers wide... - March 05, 2014 - iVote
Rest, a tiny Mac pomodoro app that keeps you rested and at the peak of your productivity throughout the day receives a major update. - February 25, 2014 - Dino Angelov
iVote Presented New Redesigned Logo and New Offices. - February 03, 2014 - iVote
Тhe new e-learning management system (LMS) developed and implemented by iVote was revealed today. - January 25, 2014 - iVote
iVote become member of the Microsoft BizSpark program. - January 24, 2014 - iVote
iVote will present at the European Venture Summit that will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on 9-10 December. - December 09, 2013 - iVote
The official site of the company www.iVote.mk have been nominated for the award “Best corporative site” and its flagship e-commerce systems, kupikniga.mk and kupimoment.mk have been nominated in the category for “Best e-commerce site.” - December 04, 2013 - iVote
iVote has been selected to present at the Balkan Venture Forum that will be held on November 14-15th in Tirana, Albania. - November 13, 2013 - iVote
The November 3rd local elections in Kosovo have been processed using iVote Demokra technology. The results and turnout have been also available on a mobile app for iOS and Android based mobile devices. - November 05, 2013 - iVote
The iVote’s flagship e-commerce system Kupikniga.mk, the biggest online bookstore in Macedonia was presented in the popular TV Show "Good idea”on national Macedonian TV stations. - October 31, 2013 - iVote
Appser for Google Docs™ is a free download, ad free app that runs the full, browser version of Google Docs™ on the iPad. By taking a different approach and integrating the new, in-house developed technology, Appser for Google Docs™ will give users intuitive and expected user experience when creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations on their iPads. - December 15, 2012 - DoxOut
Seavus announces the new version of its viewer for MS® Project, Seavus Project Viewer™ v6.9. - March 16, 2012 - Seavus
Lizard Labs’ Log Parser Lizard GUI manages your text-based log data and enhances information storage and search functionality. - October 09, 2010 - Lizard Labs
Ultimate Maps Downloader from Lizard Labs compiles map views from top sources for improved mapping usage - October 09, 2010 - Lizard Labs
With the launch of their new website, Work At Home Legit dedicates themselves to connecting people with legitimate work at home opportunities and providing tips and advice every step of the way. Arming newly recruited freelancers with all of the tools necessary for success, Work At Home Legit provides a true public service. - January 14, 2009 - Work At Home Legit