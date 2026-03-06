Nepal News
Rita Cashmere Marks 13+ Years of Excellence, Reinforcing Global Trust in Certified Nepalese Chyangra Pashmina
Rita Cashmere, established in 2013, marks over 13+ years of excellence in authentic Nepalese cashmere manufacturing. Specializing in certified Chyangra Pashmina, the company is a trusted OEM, ODM, and private label manufacturer, exporter, and wholesaler serving global markets. Certified by the Nepal Pashmina Industries Association (NPIA) and aligned with GOTS, SFA, and SGS-certified yarn standards, Rita Cashmere is committed to quality, sustainability, and ethical production. - March 06, 2026 - Rita Cashmere
Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground. According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd... - January 08, 2026 - Onyx Evangelistic Association
Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal
Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide. - August 21, 2025 - Diamond Knitland
Balram Pathak Official Merges Music and Digital Creativity to Build a Global Audience from Nepal
Balram Pathak Official is a rising artist and digital creator from Nepal, known for blending soulful music with engaging content. With his latest single “During the Night” gaining attention, he continues to build an international fanbase across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. - May 30, 2025 - Balram Pathak Official
Moms Store Nepal Launches New Mobile App for Sustainable Buying and Selling of Used Clothes
Moms Store Nepal, a leading online marketplace for maternity and baby products, announced today the launch of its new mobile app, Momtah that provides a convenient way for users to buy and sell used clothes while measuring their carbon footprint. The app is designed to help users make more... - April 17, 2023 - Moms Store Nepal
Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Vishal Group Honoured with Prabal Janasewa Shree Award
Shri Tulsi Ram Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Vishal Group, has recently been awarded the prestigious Prabal Janasewa Shree Award by the Government of Nepal for his immense contribution and hard work towards the economic growth of Nepal. The award was given to him by the honourable president of Nepal, Smt. Bidhya Devi Bhandari on September 19, 2020, on fifth constitution day, 2020. - November 08, 2020 - Vishal Group
Explore the Beauty of Nepal with Nepal Tour and Trekking | Peregrine Treks and Expedition
Planning to visit Nepal? Well, that's a great idea. Experience the true beauty of Nepal with Nepal Tours and Trekking. Nepal Tours and Trekking offers the visitor with diverse natural and cultural wonder. It's truely a lifetime experience. - August 26, 2020 - Peregrine Treks and Expedition Pvt. Ltd.
Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal
Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund
Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Nepal SBI Bank Partners with Khalti Digital Wallet to Facilitate E-Banking Users for Digital Payments
Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments. With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments. - May 23, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet in Nepal Gets License from Central Bank to Operate as Payment Service Provider
Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has provided Khalti, a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license under its "Payment and Settlement Bylaw 2072" for Wallet Services through telecommunication technology and internet. Along with digital payment services, now Khalti will also... - April 26, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Launches QR-Code-Based Event Ticketing Facility in Nepal
Ticket Booking and Payments for All Types of Events in Nepal Now Possible via Mobile Phone. - March 20, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Launches Smart Daughter Program to Promote Digital and Financial Literacy Among Girls and Young Women Across Nepal
Khalti, a digital payment platform in Nepal has announced the launch of a special "Smart Daughter" program today. The program is aimed at empowering girls and young women in Nepal through financial knowledge and skills. As part of this initiative, 10,000 adolescent girls and women from... - February 25, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Teams Up with Foodmandu to Facilitate Digital Payment for Online Food Delivery in Nepal
Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with Foodmandu, Nepal’s No. 1 online food delivery platform. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti and Manohar Adhikari, Founder and CEO of Foodmandu signed the partnership agreement on Thursday, 27 December... - December 29, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Brings Online Stall Booking and Payment Facility to CAN InfoTech 2019, Nepal’s Largest ICT Exhibition
Khalti partners with the Federation of Computer Association of Nepal to bring online payment facility for stall booking for Nepal’s largest ICT exhibition, CAN InfoTech 2019. - December 12, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Users in Nepal Can Now Directly Book Film Tickets on the App
Khalti partners with FCUBE Cinemas, Q’s Cinemas, BSR Movies, and Mid-Town Galleria to launch movie ticketing system on its platform. - December 04, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet Ties Up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors; Provides Cashback on Online Payments
Khalti Digital Wallet, one of the emerging digital wallets and payment gateways in Nepal has tied-up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors. Now, investors can easily purchase SS Pro software digitally and make payments through Khalti Digital Wallet. As a promotional offer, Khalti is providing Rs. 100 cash back on every SS Pro subscription. - November 27, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Nepal's Biggest Online Sale Day Happening on Nov 11; Khalti Quiz Player to Win OnePlus 6T Smartphone
Daraz, Nepal’s No.1 online marketplace, is bringing 11.11, the World’s Biggest Sale Day to Nepal for the first time on 11 November 2018. Khalti is also a part of this first of its kind online sale day in Nepal. To make this highly anticipated event even more interesting, Khalti in... - November 10, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Digital Wallet, Tootle Partner for Seamless Bike Hailing Service in Nepal
Nepal’s two homegrown startups, Khalti Digital Wallet and Tootle have signed an agreement to make bike hailing service easier in the country. This partnership will enable Tootle customers to top-up their Tootle balance via Khalti Digital Wallet and make payment for tootle ride even more convenient. - November 08, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Khalti Launches Wallet to Bank Money Transfer Facility
Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts. Now, its users can digitize cash and remit it to family and friends very easily, or withdraw it at their convenience. - November 05, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet
Unelma Platforms Partners with Nepal #1 Payment Gateway e-Sewa FonePay Pvt. Ltd.
Unelma Platforms, which is an international software platform development company specialising in state-of-the-art software is partnering with e-Sewa FonePay Pvt. Ltd., which is Nepal #1 payment gateway platform. e-Sewa is well-known in Nepal and Nepal's first payment gateway. In this partnership,... - October 14, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Revolutionary AI Based UnelmaMovie.com Platform
Unelma Platforms launches UnelmaMovie.com, a movie and TV series platform based on artificial intelligence which allows users to search for a movie or television series automatically. The movies and series are automated daily using UnelmaMovie proprietary algorithm. UnelmaMovie has about 50,000... - March 23, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
e-Sathi.com Crossed Over 500 Users Within 5 Minutes of Its Launch
Unelma platforms is pleased to announce today that e-Sathi.com, a social networking platform made in Asia for the people of the developing world has crossed over 500 users within five minutes of its launch. e-Sathi.com growth shows that it might just be the fastest user growth any social networking... - March 07, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Groundbreaking Digital Wallet Platform: e-Khalti.com
Unelma Platforms announced today to launch revolutionary digital wallet platform for an instant, secure and hassle-free online payments. e-Khalti is an e-currency, e-wallet and online payment gateway platform. A digital wallet for an instant, safe and hassle-free online payments. e-Khalti.com... - February 16, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms' Fundheartly Empowers People with Millions of Dollars for the Charitable Causes
During the last year, Unelma platforms announced the launch of its crowdfunding platform where the platform was slow to scale and grow. Today Unelma platforms' Fundheartly team is proud to announce the growth and the scalability metrics. Fundheartly is a crowdfunding platform for fundraising of... - February 04, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Social Networking Platform: e-Sathi.com
Unelma Platforms is a multinational technology company that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software and online services. Unelma Platforms has built several projects, software solutions and services across a diverse range of categories such as higher education,... - January 19, 2018 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Novel and Free Education Platforms Called Vidya ERP for Nepal: Vidya.Software
Vidya ERP is the cloud-based ERP system for the school, college and university management system developed by Unelma Platforms Pvt. Ltd. Vidya ERP provides the most advanced backend ERP with feature-rich resources management and planning for unlimited users in public or private enterprise. Vidya... - December 07, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First Free Cloud Web Hosting Platform Called: UnelmaHost.com
UnelmaHost is a cloud web hosting platform that allows users to host their website, application, business or enterprise sites and or WordPress sites free of cost with fully loaded cPanel hosting which is now made accessible and affordable. UnelmaHost is a most powerful and easy to use websites... - November 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Music Sharing Platform Called Unelma Musik: Umusik.io
Unelma Musik is music sharing platform that allows users and music lovers to upload their music online and share them with the world. Unelma musik is feature rich with tons of feature that will connect music fans across the globe to share and express the taste of music among themselves. Unelma... - September 23, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Easy-to-Use Websites Building Platform: HaveWebsite.com
HaveWebsite is flexible and easy to use with feature rich themes and templates. Using HaveWebsite users can quickly change the site appearance or bootstrap the project with professional ready designed templates. The users can also create their custom theme and template using HaveWebsite theme... - September 13, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Announced the Launch of Question-and-Answer Platform Called Kuora.co
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of question-and-answer platform called Kuora.co Kuora.co is a question answer platform where people can share knowledge and make the world better place. Kuora's mission is to participate and develop the world’s knowledge especially for those... - August 28, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First Revolutionary Education Technology Platform Called Unelma Academy: unelmaa.co
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of an original and innovative education technology or EdTech product called Unelma Academy. Unelma platforms expertise lies in higher-education, healthcare and business markets. In higher-education domains, Unelma platforms have come up with this revolutionary... - August 04, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Artificial Intelligence Driven Chat Application Called Unelma Chat: Chat.unelma.co
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of an original chat-based application called Unelma Chat. Unelma Chat is an independent, stand-alone chat application that customers will be able to install on their server. Unelma Chat application comes with widget embedding one-liner code that users will be... - July 19, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Digital Currency Market Information Application Called UnelmaCash: cash.unelma.co
UnelmaCash is one of the first digital currency market applications developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It allows users to get real-time digital currency information with a simple, straightforward and intuitive user interfaces. A group of summer interns who are working at Unelma Platforms developed... - June 15, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Robust SaaS-Based Email Marketing and Newsletters Platform: Umail.site
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new and powerful email marketing platform, Umail.site. Umail is a web-based application with a set of straightforward and easy to use tools for any marketing and sales professionals. The robust email platform developed by Unelma team can be used in... - June 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Raises USD 9.74 Million
Chitwan-based software development company closed a USD 9.74 million seed financing round. Unelma platforms announced that has successfully closed a seed financing round raising USD 9.74 million. The seed round was led by private investment and the personal investment of current chairman of the... - May 19, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First File Sharing and Cloud Storage Platform: UnelmaCloud.com
UnelmaCloud is one of the first file sharing and cloud storage platform developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It allows users to share files across multiple devices from anywhere on the Internet. UnelmaCloud surpasses current industry leaders in file sharing and cloud storage solution. UnelmaCloud comes... - May 15, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Native and Robust Analytics Platform: Userly.org
Userly is one of the first analytics software developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It is a powerful analytics service platform that empowers personal or business websites. Userly empowers not only the sites with powerful analytics, but it is more than an app that converts the data to powerful insights for... - April 12, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Announced the Launch of Candid Job Portal Software Called: JobsWayIn.com
JobsWayIn is one of the first free software portals for job seekers and job providers developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It is a web portal with a set of straightforward, simple and easy to use interface. With JobsWayIn job portal, the employer signup process only takes a couple of minutes, and once your... - April 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Innovative Time Management Software: u|TIME
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new employee time management software called: u|TIME. u|TIME is one of the first employees time management and scheduling software developed in Nepal. It is a web application with a set of straightforward, simple and easy to use user interface. It is... - March 22, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches SaaS-based Security Platform: uSecureMe.net
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new IT security platform, uSecureMe.net. uSecureMe is a web application with a set of straightforward and easy to use tools for any security professionals. The web application developed by Unelma team can be utilised both in traditional format (e.g.,... - February 22, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Platform: fScraper.com
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new friendly Facebook data extraction platform, fScraper.com. fScraper allows users to extract structured data from Facebook without writing any computer code. The users can collect Facebook data for any generic keywords, location data, group data,... - February 13, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Groundbreaking SaaS-Based Data Extraction Platform: uScraper.com
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new data extraction platform, uScraper.com. uScraper turns the web into a database and allows users to extract structured data from websites without writing any computer code. The users collected data is stored on uScraper’s cloud servers to be... - January 20, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Unelma Platforms Launches Revolutionary Crowdfunding Platform: Fundheartly.com
Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new crowdfunding platform, Fundheartly.com. The crowdfunding platform makes it easy for non-profits, charities, politics, clubs, schools, teams, churches, and many other causes to raise money online from friends, family, colleagues, donors, and other supporters. - January 20, 2017 - Unelma Platforms
Master the Vedic Art Form of Yoga & Become a Yoga Guru with 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Pokhara, Nepal
Rishikul Yogshala, a progressive Indian school brings forth a rejuvenating one month in the lap of Nature in the month of September 2016. - July 25, 2016 - Rishikul Yogshala
Grasshopper Adventures Adds a New and Achievable Cycling Tour in Nepal to Their Range with the "Nepal Panorama"
The new "Nepal Panorama" bike tour introduces an achievable itinerary for regular cyclists in Nepal to the Grasshopper Adventures range of trips in Asia. - January 07, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures
Food for Life Nepal Serving Hot Meals and Medicine Better and Faster Than the Larger NGOs
Food for life Nepal has been distributing hot vegan meals daily to the victims of the disastrous earthquake that shook Nepal on April 25th. The small non-profit was a first responder and is still one of the few organizations serving hot meals in the city and surrounding areas. The volunteers serve... - May 04, 2015 - Food for Life Global
Santosh Kalwar’s Debut Novel Inspired by Real-Love Story Published by Mahaveer Publishers
One of Nepal’s young, versatile and gifted writers, has come out with a new novel entitled “That’s My Love Story," a fiction novel inspired by real-love story. - May 26, 2014 - Santosh Kalwar
BRAINDIGIT Releases Four Language Packs for Listbingo Classified Site Builder
BRAINDIGIT is proud to announce the release of language packs in Spanish, German, Portuguese and Swedish for Listbingo. These language packs translate both back end and the front end of your classified website. - February 15, 2013 - BRAINDIGIT IT Solution
Video Groups & Video Shuffle Features Now in Vidinterest
Social video discovery platform, Vidinterest offers users the chance to share, discover & personalize online videos in a social environment. - January 30, 2013 - Vidinterest