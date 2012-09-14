PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepal SBI Bank Partners with Khalti Digital Wallet to Facilitate E-Banking Users for Digital Payments Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments. With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments. - May 23, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet in Nepal Gets License from Central Bank to Operate as Payment Service Provider Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has provided Khalti, a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license under its "Payment and Settlement Bylaw 2072" for Wallet Services through telecommunication technology and internet. Along with digital payment services, now Khalti will also provide... - April 26, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Launches QR-Code-Based Event Ticketing Facility in Nepal Ticket Booking and Payments for All Types of Events in Nepal Now Possible via Mobile Phone. - March 20, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Launches Smart Daughter Program to Promote Digital and Financial Literacy Among Girls and Young Women Across Nepal Khalti, a digital payment platform in Nepal has announced the launch of a special "Smart Daughter" program today. The program is aimed at empowering girls and young women in Nepal through financial knowledge and skills. As part of this initiative, 10,000 adolescent girls and women from across... - February 25, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Teams Up with Foodmandu to Facilitate Digital Payment for Online Food Delivery in Nepal Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with Foodmandu, Nepal’s No. 1 online food delivery platform. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti and Manohar Adhikari, Founder and CEO of Foodmandu signed the partnership agreement on Thursday, 27 December 2018. - December 29, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Brings Online Stall Booking and Payment Facility to CAN InfoTech 2019, Nepal’s Largest ICT Exhibition Khalti partners with the Federation of Computer Association of Nepal to bring online payment facility for stall booking for Nepal’s largest ICT exhibition, CAN InfoTech 2019. - December 12, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Users in Nepal Can Now Directly Book Film Tickets on the App Khalti partners with FCUBE Cinemas, Q’s Cinemas, BSR Movies, and Mid-Town Galleria to launch movie ticketing system on its platform. - December 04, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Ties Up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors; Provides Cashback on Online Payments Khalti Digital Wallet, one of the emerging digital wallets and payment gateways in Nepal has tied-up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors. Now, investors can easily purchase SS Pro software digitally and make payments through Khalti Digital Wallet. As a promotional offer, Khalti is providing Rs. 100 cash back on every SS Pro subscription. - November 27, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepal's Biggest Online Sale Day Happening on Nov 11; Khalti Quiz Player to Win OnePlus 6T Smartphone Daraz, Nepal’s No.1 online marketplace, is bringing 11.11, the World’s Biggest Sale Day to Nepal for the first time on 11 November 2018. Khalti is also a part of this first of its kind online sale day in Nepal. To make this highly anticipated event even more interesting, Khalti in collaboration... - November 10, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet, Tootle Partner for Seamless Bike Hailing Service in Nepal Nepal’s two homegrown startups, Khalti Digital Wallet and Tootle have signed an agreement to make bike hailing service easier in the country. This partnership will enable Tootle customers to top-up their Tootle balance via Khalti Digital Wallet and make payment for tootle ride even more convenient. - November 08, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Launches Wallet to Bank Money Transfer Facility Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts. Now, its users can digitize cash and remit it to family and friends very easily, or withdraw it at their convenience. - November 05, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Unelma Platforms Partners with Nepal #1 Payment Gateway e-Sewa FonePay Pvt. Ltd. Unelma Platforms, which is an international software platform development company specialising in state-of-the-art software is partnering with e-Sewa FonePay Pvt. Ltd., which is Nepal #1 payment gateway platform. e-Sewa is well-known in Nepal and Nepal's first payment gateway. In this partnership, Unelma... - October 14, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Revolutionary AI Based UnelmaMovie.com Platform Unelma Platforms launches UnelmaMovie.com, a movie and TV series platform based on artificial intelligence which allows users to search for a movie or television series automatically. The movies and series are automated daily using UnelmaMovie proprietary algorithm. UnelmaMovie has about 50,000 titles... - March 23, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

e-Sathi.com Crossed Over 500 Users Within 5 Minutes of Its Launch Unelma platforms is pleased to announce today that e-Sathi.com, a social networking platform made in Asia for the people of the developing world has crossed over 500 users within five minutes of its launch. e-Sathi.com growth shows that it might just be the fastest user growth any social networking platform... - March 07, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Groundbreaking Digital Wallet Platform: e-Khalti.com Unelma Platforms announced today to launch revolutionary digital wallet platform for an instant, secure and hassle-free online payments. e-Khalti is an e-currency, e-wallet and online payment gateway platform. A digital wallet for an instant, safe and hassle-free online payments. e-Khalti.com allows... - February 16, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms' Fundheartly Empowers People with Millions of Dollars for the Charitable Causes During the last year, Unelma platforms announced the launch of its crowdfunding platform where the platform was slow to scale and grow. Today Unelma platforms' Fundheartly team is proud to announce the growth and the scalability metrics. Fundheartly is a crowdfunding platform for fundraising of all... - February 04, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Social Networking Platform: e-Sathi.com Unelma Platforms is a multinational technology company that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software and online services. Unelma Platforms has built several projects, software solutions and services across a diverse range of categories such as higher education, healthcare,... - January 19, 2018 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Novel and Free Education Platforms Called Vidya ERP for Nepal: Vidya.Software Vidya ERP is the cloud-based ERP system for the school, college and university management system developed by Unelma Platforms Pvt. Ltd. Vidya ERP provides the most advanced backend ERP with feature-rich resources management and planning for unlimited users in public or private enterprise. Vidya ERP... - December 07, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First Free Cloud Web Hosting Platform Called: UnelmaHost.com UnelmaHost is a cloud web hosting platform that allows users to host their website, application, business or enterprise sites and or WordPress sites free of cost with fully loaded cPanel hosting which is now made accessible and affordable. UnelmaHost is a most powerful and easy to use websites hosting... - November 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Music Sharing Platform Called Unelma Musik: Umusik.io Unelma Musik is music sharing platform that allows users and music lovers to upload their music online and share them with the world. Unelma musik is feature rich with tons of feature that will connect music fans across the globe to share and express the taste of music among themselves. Unelma musik... - September 23, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Easy-to-Use Websites Building Platform: HaveWebsite.com HaveWebsite is flexible and easy to use with feature rich themes and templates. Using HaveWebsite users can quickly change the site appearance or bootstrap the project with professional ready designed templates. The users can also create their custom theme and template using HaveWebsite theme creator. With... - September 13, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Announced the Launch of Question-and-Answer Platform Called Kuora.co Unelma Platforms announced the launch of question-and-answer platform called Kuora.co Kuora.co is a question answer platform where people can share knowledge and make the world better place. Kuora's mission is to participate and develop the world’s knowledge especially for those underprivileged,... - August 28, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First Revolutionary Education Technology Platform Called Unelma Academy: unelmaa.co Unelma Platforms announced the launch of an original and innovative education technology or EdTech product called Unelma Academy. Unelma platforms expertise lies in higher-education, healthcare and business markets. In higher-education domains, Unelma platforms have come up with this revolutionary platform... - August 04, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Artificial Intelligence Driven Chat Application Called Unelma Chat: Chat.unelma.co Unelma Platforms announced the launch of an original chat-based application called Unelma Chat. Unelma Chat is an independent, stand-alone chat application that customers will be able to install on their server. Unelma Chat application comes with widget embedding one-liner code that users will be able... - July 19, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Digital Currency Market Information Application Called UnelmaCash: cash.unelma.co UnelmaCash is one of the first digital currency market applications developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It allows users to get real-time digital currency information with a simple, straightforward and intuitive user interfaces. A group of summer interns who are working at Unelma Platforms developed UnelmaCash... - June 15, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Robust SaaS-Based Email Marketing and Newsletters Platform: Umail.site Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new and powerful email marketing platform, Umail.site. Umail is a web-based application with a set of straightforward and easy to use tools for any marketing and sales professionals. The robust email platform developed by Unelma team can be used in Software... - June 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Raises USD 9.74 Million Chitwan-based software development company closed a USD 9.74 million seed financing round. Unelma platforms announced that has successfully closed a seed financing round raising USD 9.74 million. The seed round was led by private investment and the personal investment of current chairman of the board... - May 19, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Nepal's First File Sharing and Cloud Storage Platform: UnelmaCloud.com UnelmaCloud is one of the first file sharing and cloud storage platform developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It allows users to share files across multiple devices from anywhere on the Internet. UnelmaCloud surpasses current industry leaders in file sharing and cloud storage solution. UnelmaCloud comes with... - May 15, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Native and Robust Analytics Platform: Userly.org Userly is one of the first analytics software developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It is a powerful analytics service platform that empowers personal or business websites. Userly empowers not only the sites with powerful analytics, but it is more than an app that converts the data to powerful insights for measuring... - April 12, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Announced the Launch of Candid Job Portal Software Called: JobsWayIn.com JobsWayIn is one of the first free software portals for job seekers and job providers developed in Chitwan, Nepal. It is a web portal with a set of straightforward, simple and easy to use interface. With JobsWayIn job portal, the employer signup process only takes a couple of minutes, and once your registration... - April 02, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Innovative Time Management Software: u|TIME Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new employee time management software called: u|TIME. u|TIME is one of the first employees time management and scheduling software developed in Nepal. It is a web application with a set of straightforward, simple and easy to use user interface. It is focused... - March 22, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches SaaS-based Security Platform: uSecureMe.net Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new IT security platform, uSecureMe.net. uSecureMe is a web application with a set of straightforward and easy to use tools for any security professionals. The web application developed by Unelma team can be utilised both in traditional format (e.g., single... - February 22, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Platform: fScraper.com Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new friendly Facebook data extraction platform, fScraper.com. fScraper allows users to extract structured data from Facebook without writing any computer code. The users can collect Facebook data for any generic keywords, location data, group data, event... - February 13, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Revolutionary Crowdfunding Platform: Fundheartly.com Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new crowdfunding platform, Fundheartly.com. The crowdfunding platform makes it easy for non-profits, charities, politics, clubs, schools, teams, churches, and many other causes to raise money online from friends, family, colleagues, donors, and other supporters. - January 20, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Unelma Platforms Launches Groundbreaking SaaS-Based Data Extraction Platform: uScraper.com Unelma Platforms announced the launch of its new data extraction platform, uScraper.com. uScraper turns the web into a database and allows users to extract structured data from websites without writing any computer code. The users collected data is stored on uScraper’s cloud servers to be downloaded... - January 20, 2017 - Unelma Platforms

Master the Vedic Art Form of Yoga & Become a Yoga Guru with 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Pokhara, Nepal Rishikul Yogshala, a progressive Indian school brings forth a rejuvenating one month in the lap of Nature in the month of September 2016. - July 25, 2016 - Rishikul Yogshala

Grasshopper Adventures Adds a New and Achievable Cycling Tour in Nepal to Their Range with the "Nepal Panorama" The new "Nepal Panorama" bike tour introduces an achievable itinerary for regular cyclists in Nepal to the Grasshopper Adventures range of trips in Asia. - January 07, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures

Food for Life Nepal Serving Hot Meals and Medicine Better and Faster Than the Larger NGOs Food for life Nepal has been distributing hot vegan meals daily to the victims of the disastrous earthquake that shook Nepal on April 25th. The small non-profit was a first responder and is still one of the few organizations serving hot meals in the city and surrounding areas. The volunteers serve Khichadi,... - May 04, 2015 - Food for Life Global

Santosh Kalwar’s Debut Novel Inspired by Real-Love Story Published by Mahaveer Publishers One of Nepal’s young, versatile and gifted writers, has come out with a new novel entitled “That’s My Love Story," a fiction novel inspired by real-love story. - May 26, 2014 - Santosh Kalwar

BRAINDIGIT Releases Four Language Packs for Listbingo Classified Site Builder BRAINDIGIT is proud to announce the release of language packs in Spanish, German, Portuguese and Swedish for Listbingo. These language packs translate both back end and the front end of your classified website. - February 15, 2013 - BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

Video Groups & Video Shuffle Features Now in Vidinterest Social video discovery platform, Vidinterest offers users the chance to share, discover & personalize online videos in a social environment. - January 30, 2013 - Vidinterest

Availability of Online Auction Service for Employers and Freelancers Nepal’s first Online Job Market place for freelancers and part time job seekers. KA.AM is a free online service and market place with interactive jobs & projects that provides online auction service connecting employers to skilled freelancers. Users can join, post projects, and submit the bid proposals freely. - February 16, 2010 - CAD Nepal

ExoticBuddha.com, an Online Portal About Nepal, Relaunched Digital Max Solutions, an IT company based in Nepal has relaunched ExoticBuddha.com - an interactive community online portal - today. The site aims to provide comprehensive information about travel to Nepal. - March 26, 2009 - ExoticBuddha.com

Outsourcing in Nepal Growing needs for the outsourcing industry in the modern world, CAD Nepal has opened its branch office with fully operational Microsoft .Net & Open Source departments. - February 11, 2009 - CAD Nepal

ExoticBuddha.com Launched in Nepal ExoticBuddha.com, a community travel portal about Nepal, has officially completed its first phase today. The portal serves as a comprehensive guide to travel in Nepal. - May 07, 2008 - ExoticBuddha.com