Bamba's Trek to Machu Picchu Through the Inca Trail Wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award bamba's Machu Picchu Trek is a Travelers' Choice Award winner for Top 10 Multi Day Tours – World as well as Top 10 Experiences - South America. - July 13, 2019 - bamba

Amazing Peru Private Jets Increasing Presence in Latin America Amazing Peru is spreading its wings in Latin America, with more planes and more pilots and a new office in Brazil. They are the first Latin American company offering private jets. The Latin America-based charter jet company announced today it has increased its fleet for its private flights throughout... - May 03, 2018 - Amazing Peru

New Coaching Retreat at La Chakana Guesthouse in Pisac La Chakana Guesthouse in Pisac, Peru, will be hosting the next coaching retreat with Dennis Couwenberg from May 21 to 27, 2018. The retreat is tailored for people who are in transition in their lives and look for a break for introspection and self-development. - March 18, 2018 - La Chakana Pisac

Apu Winery Announces Launch of Premium Peruvian Wines Apu Winery and Vineyards, one of the highest wineries in the world, is proud to announce the release of their wines to the Peruvian market. Located in the Peruvian Andes at 2,850 meters, Apu has produced four varieties this year: cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, sangiovese and rosé. Their... - December 16, 2017 - Apu Winery

2017 Inti Raymi Festival Tour and Tickets Now Open for Reservations The second largest festival in South America, the Inti Raymi 2017 is now open for advanced reservations at IntiRaymiPeru.com - March 07, 2017 - MachuPicchu.Center

New Train Service to Machu Picchu Starting May 1st, 2016, the Poroy train station, located in the outskirts of Cusco, will be the starting point of a new train service towards Machu Picchu Pueblo. This new service will be available for online purchase in the train section of the MachuPicchu.Center website: http://machupicchu.center/?n=machu-picchu-train The... - May 01, 2016 - MachuPicchu.Center

Inti Raymi 2016 Tour and Tickets Now Open for Reservations Entrance tickets and tours to the Inti Raymi (The Festival of the Sun) are now available online at http://intiraymiperu.com. Peru’s Inti Raymi or Festival of the Sun is one of the top tourist attractions of the world. It is celebrated every year on the 24th of June where more than 200,000 people... - April 18, 2016 - MachuPicchu.Center

New Lima Peru Travel Guide Helps Travellers Plan Their Dream Trip Free Best of Peru Travel, launches an innovative mini-guide to Lima, Peru with travel information on all the best hotels, restaurants, shops, nightlife and things to see and do in Lima, Peru. - October 01, 2015 - Best of Peru Travel

GreenTech OutPost (HK), Ltd. Will be Introducing Innovative Energy Savings and LED Products at the LED EXPO From August 14-16, 2014 Green Tech OutPost (HK), Ltd. (GTO) is a value-added provider of innovative Green Tech products and solutions. The company focuses on energy-saving products, waste water treatment, bio-remediation technologies and LED lighting to help reduce carbon footprints to enterprises worldwide. Through collaboration and green technologies trade agreements, GTO can facilitate the partnership between businesses and governmental decision makers in China and Peru. - August 06, 2014 - GreenTech OutPost

Buen Power Peru Announces USAID Grant to Bring Solar Lights to 10,000 Rural Peruvians Buen Power Peru (BPP), a solar energy enterprise co-founded by an American engineer and a Peruvian entrepreneur, has just announced its intention to bring solar lights to approximately 10,230 low-income Peruvians with Stage 1 support from USAID’s Development Innovation Ventures (DIV). Buen Power... - November 27, 2013 - Buen Power Peru

Interest-Led Learning in Peru- Retreat Designed for Homeschoolers and Unschoolers of the United States Unique Learning Opportunity for Teens, Families and Adults in Peruvian Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu, November 2013. - September 07, 2013 - Project Unschool Peru

Kickstarter Comic Campaign "Chronicles of the Gods - The Origins of the Seasons" Kickstarter comic campaign. - July 28, 2013 - Hawaruna

Update on Intention of Listing on a Public Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the anticipated listing of its shares on a European stock exchange. Inca Mining has enlisted the services of a recognized broker to act as listing agent and with the final paperwork under review, the company looks forward to announcing a listing date... - January 23, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Progress Continues and is on Track at New Processing Facility Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to report on the status of development at the site for the new processing facility. Construction at the designated site for the processing plant, which will process the entire mineral through Inca Peruvian Mining’s joint venture partner, is moving forward... - January 11, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Processing Plant Could Reduce Production Costs by 50% Per Ounce Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. ("Inca Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner has secured a contractor to complete the construction and installation of the new processing plant. The location of the site is perfect as it is within 15 kilometers... - January 09, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. Announces Its Intention of Listing Its Shares on a European Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. (Inca Mining or the Company) is pleased to report that it intends to begin its listing process on a recognized Stock Exchange within the next 21 days. The exchange that the Company would have its shares quoted on is the GXG Markets, A part of the Global Exchange Group, which... - October 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

First Sample Results of Ore from New 40 Meter Shaft Indicate 3 Times Higher Grade Ore Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the discovery of a 40 meter shaft and preliminary testing results on the ore extracted from the deeper level. The joint venture partner was delighted by the discovery of the shaft. It is believed to have been drilled by the previous owner and is nearly... - October 04, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Road Provides Greater Access Around Mine and Exploration Work Could Increase Grade of Gold Per Ton by 25-50% Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to announce that during the construction of an access road, several new veins that were yet to be identified have been discovered. The geology report reports on 10 veins that have been sampled and now the infrastructure to access the veins with mining equipment is... - September 20, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Laboratory Flotation Test Completed Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. announced today that a laboratory flotation test was completed. The test was carried out as a senior joint venture partner wants to explore better ways of processing the mineral. The results were exceptionally good, showing a greater than 90% recovery. What this means for... - August 30, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Reports on 2nd Gold Revenues Show 15% Improved Processing Efficiency Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report their Senior Joint Venture partner has produced their second gold revenues. - August 29, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

First Mineral Sold by Senior Joint Venture Partner Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that their senior joint venture partner has sold its first shipment of gold. The process used for extracting the gold is known as carbon in pulp (CIP). The ore is first dumped into a primary crusher hopper where it reduced to 1 inch then conveyed to... - August 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Escaped To Peru Benefits from Lonely Planet Trek Recommendation Tour operator Escaped To Peru has achieved a new record for bookings on the Inca Trail thanks to the Lonely Planet article, “The 10 Best Treks In The World.” - February 26, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Archaeological Discovery is Good News for Peru Tour Operator Tour Operator Escaped To Peru have recently enjoyed an increase in business thanks to the recent archaeological discovery of a 1200-year-old tomb in the Lambayeque region of Peru. - February 18, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Escaped To Peru Tours Supported by Peruvian Government for Travel Show Tour Operator Escaped To Peru has received the support of Peruvian Government agency Prom Peru in the lead up to their attendance at the New York Times Travel Show. - February 05, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Escaped to Latin America Travel on the Inaugural LAN Airlines Flight from Lima to Easter Island Tour operator Escaped to Latin America has attended LAN airline's inaugural flight to Easter Island. - February 03, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Escaped to Peru Tours Announces Attendance at The New York Times Travel Show Tour Operator Escaped To Peru has announced that it will be attending The New York Times Travel Show between February 25th and 27th 2011. - February 03, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Escaped to Latin America Supports "Free Movement" Zone Tour Operator Escaped To Latin America has voiced its support for Peruvian President Alan Garcia’s proposal for a “Free Movement” zone for goods, people and capital that includes Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Chile. - January 07, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

LG Electronics Use ONELAN Digital Signage for Impact at Peru's Jockey Plaza Shopping Centre LG Electronics chose ONELAN digital signage to successfully brand their products at the Jockey Plaza Shopping Centre, one of the largest and most popular shopping malls in Lima, Peru. - January 07, 2011 - ONELAN Digital Signage

Cusco Students Approve of Inca Artifacts Deal with Yale Public mood in the city of Cusco, Peru has dramatically improved since the signing of a deal between Yale University and the Peruvian Government for the return of Inca artifacts from Machu Picchu. - January 05, 2011 - Escaped to Latin America

Tour Operator Escaped to Peru Starts New Charity Collaboration Latin American Tour Operator Escaped to Peru has announced it's new collaborative support project with Living Heart, a Peru-based non-profit organization. - December 18, 2010 - Escaped to Latin America

Latin America Tour Operator Undertakes New Anti-Corruption Measures Following Transparency International’s recent poor rating of Peru in its Corruption Index, Latin American tour operator Escaped To Peru, part of Escaped to Latin America, has introduced additional measures to maintain its high levels of customer trust. - November 12, 2010 - Escaped to Latin America

Hitchhikers Backpackers Hostel Ranks as One of the Most Requested in Lima, Peru Hitchhikers announced this week that it has exceeded its historical record of guests and bookings during the last high tourist season in Lima. This has become a benchmark for this type of accommodation in websites and social networks dedicated to providing information to backpackers all around the world. - October 14, 2010 - Hhikers Peru

LAN Airlines Opens a New Route from San Francisco to Lima, Peru LAN has further extended its flight network in Latin America by adding a new route connecting the USA with the “Land of the Incas.” At the beginning of July LAN added their fourth US gateway city by announcing departures from San Francisco International Airport with the new non-stop service... - July 14, 2010 - Escaped to Latin America

New Travel Consultants at Escaped to Peru in Cusco The travel industry is looking forward to an improvement on passenger numbers in 2010. The tour operator Escaped to Peru has increased its team of sales consultants in advance of the coming year so that it is better able to cope with demand for vacations in Peru and the rest of South America. - January 16, 2010 - Escaped to Latin America

Colombia - New Vacation Destination for Escaped to Latin America Escaped to Peru operated its first vacation to Colombia last month in conjunction with its local service partners. The tour company is taking advantage of an extensive government advertising campaign which claims: “the only risk is wanting to stay.¨ Once known for being the center of South... - January 04, 2010 - Escaped to Latin America

LAN Peru No Longer Allow Non-Residents to Obtain Lowest Airfares Within Peru LAN Peru announced on the 1st September that, as of that date, their lowest base rate for flight tickets booked in Peru can no longer be bought for use by non-residents. Any non-resident who tries to board a plane with a base rate ticket will now be charged an additional US$ 178.50 by the airline. Any agency who issues a base rate flight ticket for a non-resident will also be fined, as non-residents will now only be allowed access to higher fares on routes within Peru. - September 17, 2009 - Escaped to Latin America

New Staff at Escaped to Peru, New 3 World Wonders Tour The tour company Escaped to Peru welcomes two new members of staff to its dedicated team of travel professionals. Georgina and Norka have joined the company this week in advance of the projected upturn in bookings as we see the global economy slowly start to recover. - September 03, 2009 - Escaped to Latin America

Escaped to Peru Announce Galapagos Cruise Special Offers In response to the global economic crisis, and to counter lower bookings across the tourism industry generally, Cusco based Tour Operator “Escaped to Peru” announces a number of discounted luxury Galapagos cruise dates available over the next four months. - August 29, 2009 - Escaped to Latin America

New Offices and 2010 Vacation Deals at Escaped to Peru Escaped to Peru, part of Escaped to Latin America, have moved to new offices in the old Inca capital of Cusco, Peru as part of their ongoing expansion plans. The tour company is extending its range of vacations and tours, number of staff and investment in software in the battle against the economic turndown. - August 27, 2009 - Escaped to Latin America

Totally Peru E.I.R.L, Announces New Machu Picchu and Galapagos Combined Tours Totally Peru E.I.R.L, a travel specialist in Latin America has announced that they will expand their range of tours to include combined tours of Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands. - July 03, 2009 - Totally Peru E.I.R.L

Totally Peru E.I.R.L , Launches a Range of Luxury Vacations Packages to Peru Totally Peru E.I.R.L , a travel specialist in Latin America, has announced that they are expanding their range of tours to include Luxury Vacation Packages in Peru. - June 03, 2009 - Totally Peru E.I.R.L

Amazon Jungle Adventure Tours Peru Launches New Website Amazon Jungle Adventure Tours Peru Launches New Website and lets independent travelers and backpackers who want to do more than just 'see the sights' connect with a local guide for an authentic, amazon jungle experience. Amazon Jungle Adventure Tours Peru offers tours to the Pacaya-Samiria National... - February 08, 2009 - Amazon Jungle Adventure Tours

Luxury Hotel Spa Chain Acqua Hotel Resort Spa Partners with NewHotel Software Acqua Hotel Resort Spa, inaugurating in November this year its first five-star hotel spa in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, signed an agreement for the installation of the NewHotel hospitality management software, to ensure the highest standard of quality in attention and personalized guest services. Among... - June 16, 2008 - Acqua Hotel Resort Spa

New Hotel Chain CEO Awarded with ‘Order of the Incas’ in the City of Puno, Perú In recognition for his contribution to the promotion of Puno’s culture and folklore through the book “The Virgin of Lake Titicaca”, Dr. Jose Alvarez Blas, author and photographer, was awarded with the “Order of the Cradle of the Incas”, the highest distinction given by the... - June 16, 2008 - Acqua Hotel Resort Spa

Machu Picchu's Odyssey from Hidden Treasure to New World Wonder Machu Picchu's odyssey from being a hidden treasure for the world to being elected as one of the new seven world wonders. - July 28, 2007 - Hotel & Mirador Los Apus

Directv Peru Launches DirecTV Plus DVR, the New Interactive Service That Enhances Customers’ Enjoyment of Television Thanks to DirecTV Plus DVR, now the user is more than a passive viewer: They ultimately decide what and when to watch a TV show or movie. DirecTV Plus DVR is a state of-the-art recording device that allows users to pause and rewind live TV, as well as store favorite shows. - July 10, 2007 - DirecTV Peru