LAN Peru announced on the 1st September that, as of that date, their lowest base rate for flight tickets booked in Peru can no longer be bought for use by non-residents. Any non-resident who tries to board a plane with a base rate ticket will now be charged an additional US$ 178.50 by the airline. Any agency who issues a base rate flight ticket for a non-resident will also be fined, as non-residents will now only be allowed access to higher fares on routes within Peru. - September 17, 2009 - Escaped to Latin America