Sierra Leone News
Dr. Richard Konteh Proposes a Vigorous Gender Equality Plan for Sierra Leone
In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr. Richard Konteh of the All People’s Congress Party (APC), and Flagbearer contender proposes a vigorous gender equality plan in employment, access to finance, health and education as vital to ensuring prosperity in communities. On his... - March 09, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on All Sierra Leoneans to Rise Up for Zero Discrimination
"We cannot achieve sustainable development and make our society better for all if people are excluded from the chance of a better life. In today’s world, we are all interconnected. Global inequality affects us all, no matter who we are or where we are from." - Dr. Richard Konteh. - March 05, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on the Business Community in Sierra Leone to Enter Into a New Age of Corporate Social Justice
As the world continues to grapple with injustice and inequality and as bad politicking fans the flames of tribal rhetoric in Sierra Leone, Corporate Social Justice will offer a new paradigm that imagines a healthier and mutually beneficial relationship between companies and the communities they interact with. - February 21, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Envision a Sustainable and Innovative Education System in Sierra Leone
Building a sustainable and innovative education system is critical in providing quality education for poverty reduction, fostering human capital, and building a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire country. - January 25, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh on Building a Better Society: Disability Inclusiveness and Accessibility in Sierra Leone
Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security in Sierra Leone. - December 05, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh on Modern Day Slavery, Child Protection and Children’s Rights in Sierra Leone
Slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways throughout history. Today some traditional forms of slavery still persist in their earlier forms, while others have been transformed into new ones. - December 04, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on Leaders to Step Up Efforts to Achieve a Healthier Society, Global Solidarity and Shared Responsibility
Dr. Richard Konteh in commemorating World AIDS Day, echoes António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General saying, “Health is a human right. Health must be a top investment priority to achieve universal health coverage. On this World AIDS Day let us recognize that, to overcome COVID-19 and end AIDS, the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility." - December 02, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today, and it remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it. - November 26, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
Statement by Dr. Richard Konteh on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
Remembering all members of the media killed or harmed and all others who so courageously stand up for the media’s right to report freely and independently. - November 04, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023