In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Everybody wants to know if their salary is fair. Most people think they should earn more, but this conviction is based mainly on subjective feelings. People don’t like talking about their salaries, not even with their family members or friends. For many of us, salary has become a taboo.
Profesia... - September 23, 2015 - Profesia
New customers from the automotive industry assign Micromill SK to develop a shock and vibration resistant polyethylene powder. - August 11, 2015 - Micromill SK
Recent successful expansion efforts for the Slovak low density polyethylene manufacturer hinting at a good year. - July 24, 2015 - Micromill SK
The thermoplastic paint manufacturer are refurbishing their PE powder laboratories. - July 02, 2015 - Micromill SK
Smartkey Remote Start Like Before, with Improved Module Design - June 25, 2015 - Comfort Electronics, Ltd.
The rapidly expanding polyethylene powder paint manufacturer sets eyes to new markets. - June 12, 2015 - Micromill SK
Online Reporting Tool announced today that it has released a new feature for their users helping them to set up monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs) for ecommerce. - May 01, 2015 - KPI Watchdog
Privacy and the protection of confidential information on the Internet are topics that are discussed heavily these days. The fact that we cannot speak about the privacy on Facebook was confirmed by the European Commission last week; moreover, the commission recommended canceling Facebook profiles. Skype... - April 28, 2015 - SWITSYS
HerEthics Books Independent publisher is honored to announce new release "Initiation in the Valley of Kings" by Gabrielle de la Fair, Editor-in-Chief. - December 06, 2014 - HerEthics Books
RF elements debuts The Simper™ radio, featuring breakthrough TwistPort™ connector. New line of wireless products introduces highly scalable, easy to deploy eco system that redefines the approach to wireless networking. - October 19, 2014 - RF elements
Miratech has opened a second R&D center in the European Union, located in Košice, the Slovak Republic. Miratech plans to grow its size to 50 peope within a year. - July 17, 2014 - Miratech
New end of life facility located in Bratislava expands scope of CSI’s European operations. - August 08, 2013 - CSI Lifecycle Services Limited
Leading hosting provider from Slovakia has assured of high quality and extensive hosting services along with cheapest domain rates. - October 22, 2012 - Exo Technologies Ltd
New Startup is creating a place for all Startups from all around the World. - July 18, 2012 - Startuppers.org
Mobile-enabled enterprise solutions for more productive corporate data management were introduced in France this week thanks to enprovia’s new official reselling partner MobilAgile – a specialist in Enterprise Content Management and mobile-enabling processes. - April 28, 2011 - enprovia Software Engineering
The new middleware architecture Mobile enabler with its generic rules engine now brings added value to enterprises which specifically want to monitor system applications, alert and notify of events and document changes, inform about meetings and improve their fraud management. By mobile-enabling your existing enterprise system you gain a relevant competitive advantage. - March 10, 2011 - enprovia Software Engineering
COMDOM Software has announced the release of the latest version of its antispam technology. In addition to the Linux platform, COMDOM 2.0 extends its support to Windows and Mac OS platforms, provides an intuitive AJAX web management and traffic analysis console, and processes email in any language. - June 27, 2009 - COMDOM Software
A Day For Heroes will take place at the Detling Showground, Kent, on 21 September 2008. Prior to the event RTI has donated airtime to the organizers so the event details can be shared in both English and Slovak. - September 06, 2008 - Radio Tatras International
Katarína Jablonská, the former Busy Bee Singer becomes a DJ. - July 06, 2008 - Radio Tatras International
Bratislava Audio Tour - MP3 guide for foreign visitors to the capital city of the Slovak Republic has been just released on the internet. It consists of eleven tracks with a total duration of more than 40 minutes. - June 04, 2008 - Bratislava Audio Tour
Aligning Customer-Facing Initiatives with Back-Office Activities. - April 28, 2008 - Synegys
COMDOM Software has announced new partnerships with the two leading providers of Linux based server operating systems, Redhat and Novell. - November 25, 2007 - COMDOM Software
The textile industry, specifically sewing, has seen job loses of around 13,000 in the past five years in Slovakia. The announcement in Poprad, which will result in 200 new jobs, is testament to the ever-growing business ties between the UK and Slovakia. - November 21, 2007 - Welcome To Slovakia
In advance of the conference on Optimising Customer Experience, the Empiria Group would like to announce that the Customer Experience survey is now on-line. This survey will measure attitudes and opinions of the business community towards the philosophy of customer centricity.
The results of this survey... - August 22, 2007 - Empiria Group
Pressburg Trade Center in Bratislava is being let by Colliers International Slovakia - August 01, 2007 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
A new business initiative connecting companies to the High Tatras - July 25, 2007 - Welcome To Slovakia
Viktoria Gasova, customer service specialist at Accenture, has been named Princeton Premier's Honored Member in Business. While inclusion into the Princeton Premier is an honor in itself, Princeton Premier's research and development staff nominates these esteemed honorees based on accomplishments, academic... - July 04, 2007 - Princeton Premier
Taskee – Assign, comment and manage website related tasks - June 04, 2007 - Taskee
Resco, the company that brought many popular applications to users in the past, is announcing the release of the new version of the ever popular Resco Photo Viewer 2007.
This viewer is without doubt the most commonly preferred photo and image viewing application amongst users, not only for its viewing... - May 27, 2007 - Resco
The charting control optimized for Windows Mobile devices. - May 27, 2007 - Resco
Geesee, Ltd. is announcing the preparation of a new online innovative communication service called Geesee. - August 29, 2006 - Geesee, Ltd