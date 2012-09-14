PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Paylab.com - Salary Survey for All Employees Around the World Everybody wants to know if their salary is fair. Most people think they should earn more, but this conviction is based mainly on subjective feelings. People don’t like talking about their salaries, not even with their family members or friends. For many of us, salary has become a taboo. Profesia... - September 23, 2015 - Profesia

Micromill SK Develops New Vibration Resistant Plastic Coating New customers from the automotive industry assign Micromill SK to develop a shock and vibration resistant polyethylene powder. - August 11, 2015 - Micromill SK

Expansion Goals Set by Micromill SK Met Efficiently Recent successful expansion efforts for the Slovak low density polyethylene manufacturer hinting at a good year. - July 24, 2015 - Micromill SK

Micromill SK Gets a New Laboratory The thermoplastic paint manufacturer are refurbishing their PE powder laboratories. - July 02, 2015 - Micromill SK

Mercedes Remote Starter Now with New Hardware Smartkey Remote Start Like Before, with Improved Module Design - June 25, 2015 - Comfort Electronics, Ltd.

Micromill SK is Building a European Dealer Network The rapidly expanding polyethylene powder paint manufacturer sets eyes to new markets. - June 12, 2015 - Micromill SK

KPI Watchdog Reporting Tool Launches Free Dashboard Templates for E-Commerce and Social Media Online Reporting Tool announced today that it has released a new feature for their users helping them to set up monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs) for ecommerce. - May 01, 2015 - KPI Watchdog

SWITSYS Announces Its First International Startup Privacy and the protection of confidential information on the Internet are topics that are discussed heavily these days. The fact that we cannot speak about the privacy on Facebook was confirmed by the European Commission last week; moreover, the commission recommended canceling Facebook profiles. Skype... - April 28, 2015 - SWITSYS

Editor-in-Chief at HerEthics Books’ New Release: "Initiation in the Valley of Kings" HerEthics Books Independent publisher is honored to announce new release "Initiation in the Valley of Kings" by Gabrielle de la Fair, Editor-in-Chief. - December 06, 2014 - HerEthics Books

RF elements Announces The Simper, the Breakthrough Line of Wireless Products RF elements debuts The Simper™ radio, featuring breakthrough TwistPort™ connector. New line of wireless products introduces highly scalable, easy to deploy eco system that redefines the approach to wireless networking. - October 19, 2014 - RF elements

Miratech Expands Into Slovakia with New R&D Center Miratech has opened a second R&D center in the European Union, located in Košice, the Slovak Republic. Miratech plans to grow its size to 50 peope within a year. - July 17, 2014 - Miratech

CSI Lifecycle Europe Opens Slovakian Facility New end of life facility located in Bratislava expands scope of CSI’s European operations. - August 08, 2013 - CSI Lifecycle Services Limited

Exo Hosting Announces Quality Web Hosting with Cheapest Domain Prices Leading hosting provider from Slovakia has assured of high quality and extensive hosting services along with cheapest domain rates. - October 22, 2012 - Exo Technologies Ltd

Startuppers.org Gives Any Startup a Chance to Tell the World Its Story New Startup is creating a place for all Startups from all around the World. - July 18, 2012 - Startuppers.org

New Official Reseller Launches Mobile-Enabled DMS Solutions in France Mobile-enabled enterprise solutions for more productive corporate data management were introduced in France this week thanks to enprovia’s new official reselling partner MobilAgile – a specialist in Enterprise Content Management and mobile-enabling processes. - April 28, 2011 - enprovia Software Engineering

Rules Engine Solution by Enprovia Software Engineering Adds New Flexibility to Your Mobile Business The new middleware architecture Mobile enabler with its generic rules engine now brings added value to enterprises which specifically want to monitor system applications, alert and notify of events and document changes, inform about meetings and improve their fraud management. By mobile-enabling your existing enterprise system you gain a relevant competitive advantage. - March 10, 2011 - enprovia Software Engineering

COMDOM Antispam 2.0 Eliminates Spam Without Loss of Vital Messages COMDOM Software has announced the release of the latest version of its antispam technology. In addition to the Linux platform, COMDOM 2.0 extends its support to Windows and Mac OS platforms, provides an intuitive AJAX web management and traffic analysis console, and processes email in any language. - June 27, 2009 - COMDOM Software

Radio Tatras International Supports a Day for Heroes A Day For Heroes will take place at the Detling Showground, Kent, on 21 September 2008. Prior to the event RTI has donated airtime to the organizers so the event details can be shared in both English and Slovak. - September 06, 2008 - Radio Tatras International

Katarína Jablonská Joins Slovak Based Radio Tatras International Katarína Jablonská, the former Busy Bee Singer becomes a DJ. - July 06, 2008 - Radio Tatras International

First Bratislava MP3 Audio Guide Released Bratislava Audio Tour - MP3 guide for foreign visitors to the capital city of the Slovak Republic has been just released on the internet. It consists of eleven tracks with a total duration of more than 40 minutes. - June 04, 2008 - Bratislava Audio Tour

Synegys Closes the Marketing Loop - Making the Most of Mobile Marketing Aligning Customer-Facing Initiatives with Back-Office Activities. - April 28, 2008 - Synegys

Spam Filtering on Linux Servers Delivers High Performance COMDOM Software has announced new partnerships with the two leading providers of Linux based server operating systems, Redhat and Novell. - November 25, 2007 - COMDOM Software

Welcome to Slovakia and Horwich Sewing Are Proud to Announce the Commencement of Manufacturing at the New Horwich Factory in Poprad, Slovakia The textile industry, specifically sewing, has seen job loses of around 13,000 in the past five years in Slovakia. The announcement in Poprad, which will result in 200 new jobs, is testament to the ever-growing business ties between the UK and Slovakia. - November 21, 2007 - Welcome To Slovakia

Customer Experience Survey Now On-Line In advance of the conference on Optimising Customer Experience, the Empiria Group would like to announce that the Customer Experience survey is now on-line. This survey will measure attitudes and opinions of the business community towards the philosophy of customer centricity. The results of this survey... - August 22, 2007 - Empiria Group

Landmark Office Building in the Slovak Capital Now 75% Leased Pressburg Trade Center in Bratislava is being let by Colliers International Slovakia - August 01, 2007 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Welcome to Slovakia Goes Live - Connecting Commerce to the Heart of Europe A new business initiative connecting companies to the High Tatras - July 25, 2007 - Welcome To Slovakia

Viktoria Gasova, Customer Service Specialist at Accenture, Has Been Named Princeton Premier's Honored Member in Business Viktoria Gasova, customer service specialist at Accenture, has been named Princeton Premier's Honored Member in Business. While inclusion into the Princeton Premier is an honor in itself, Princeton Premier's research and development staff nominates these esteemed honorees based on accomplishments, academic... - July 04, 2007 - Princeton Premier

Taskee.com is Announcing the Launch of a New Version of Popular Website Task Management Tool Taskee – Assign, comment and manage website related tasks - June 04, 2007 - Taskee

Resco Unveils New Version of Photo Viewer 2007 Resco, the company that brought many popular applications to users in the past, is announcing the release of the new version of the ever popular Resco Photo Viewer 2007. This viewer is without doubt the most commonly preferred photo and image viewing application amongst users, not only for its viewing... - May 27, 2007 - Resco

Resco Releases Resco CompactChart .NET The charting control optimized for Windows Mobile devices. - May 27, 2007 - Resco