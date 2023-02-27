Sri Lanka News
Aqcellor Launches Its Entrepreneurship-Building Program
Colombo-based startup accelerator Aqcellor is launching its Entrepreneurship-Building Program in March 2023. Aqcellor is the educational arm of product development company 10QBIT. This is a carefully curated program aimed at building and empowering the latent talent, skills and abilities of... - February 27, 2023 - 10QBIT
CodeMania v3.1 Sees 114 IT Students Participate in SLTC Hackathon
SAAS product development company 10QBIT was the Platinum Sponsor of the CodeMania v3.0 Hackathon organised by the IEEE Computer Society Student Branch Chapter of Sri Lanka Technological Campus (IEEE CS SBC of SLTC). The Hackathon began at 8 pm on October 25th night and ended at 8 am on the 26th... - November 17, 2022 - 10QBIT
Axiata Digital Labs Launches New Digital Transformation Product Suite, Axonect
Axiata Digital Labs, one of Asia’s fastest growing and most innovative digital transformation enablers, announces the launch of its new product suite, Axonect. Axonect offers a suite of enterprise products that seamlessly connect northbound and southbound systems and enables enterprises to... - November 14, 2021 - Axiata Digital Labs
MEX Exhibitions Announces First-Ever Trade Show on Gifting & Stationery in Sri Lanka
The organisers of the highly renowned Gifts World Expo are now taking the show to Colombo after successful editions in New Delhi and Bengaluru. - February 05, 2020 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region
The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.
Seylan Bank Conducts the Internet Banking Draw
The draw was organized by Seylan Bank to inculcate the habit of using alternate channels such as online banking to make banking convenient to all customers. - December 23, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC
Seylan Tikiri: The Account That Values Every Child
Seylan Tikiri aims to empower children with proper savings knowledge along with other teachings in academic skills and self-development to produce future entrepreneurs. - October 27, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC
Seylan Bank Introduces "Seylan Income Saver" - A Novel Proposition for Corporates and Employees
Reiterating its commitment in adding value to the citizens of Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank introduced the ‘Seylan Income Saver’, a novel proposition devised for corporates and employees to offer a wide array of benefits for savings account holders and their fixed incomes. Seylan Income Saver... - September 27, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC
Seylan Bank Wins 4 Prestigious Honours at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2017
The bank with a heart, Seylan Bank, took centre-stage at the recently-concluded LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2017, where it won four key awards. - August 20, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC
Hayleys Advantis Strengthens End-to-End Logistics Solutions in the Maldives with New Acquisition
Hayleys Advantis has further solidified its position in the Maldives with the addition of two new landing craft that will further expand the range of services offered by their subsidiary, Total Transport Solutions Maldives (Pvt) Limited (TTS). These landing craft will allow TTS to actively... - July 17, 2017 - Advantis
Hayleys Energy Services Completes Sri Lanka’s First Oil Rig Testing and Modification
Taps into Government of Sri Lanka’s plan of creating a logistics hub. Makes use of strategic location and generates over 100 Million LKR to the nation’s economy. - October 08, 2016 - Advantis
Roadsky Business Trip Plan in November
Roadsky Traffic Safety will start a business trip to Middle East and South America in November to research the local market of traffic management industry. - September 14, 2016 - Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.,Ltd
Hayleys Advantis Unveils "Venus" Their Latest and Best in Class International Distribution Centre
Advantis Free Zone (AFZ) (a fully owned subsidiary of Hayleys Advantis Limited, the Transportation and Logistics arm of the diversified blue-chip conglomerate Hayleys Group) recently launched their second and brand new international distribution centre "Venus" - one of the most sophisticated international distribution centres to be established in Sri Lanka to date. - August 08, 2016 - Advantis
amanté Opens Its First Exclusive Boutique in Pakistan
amanté opens its first premium lingerie boutique in Karachi, Pakistan, and proudly stands among the five premium lingerie brands in India. - May 29, 2016 - amanté
Meet the New Face of Sri Lanka’s No.1 Outdoor Activity Provider
Blue Lanka Tours website has come to your fingertips in a new and a refreshing version with more attractive features and easy navigation. - April 17, 2016 - Blue Lanka Tours (Pvt) Ltd
First Ever Sri Lankan Google Online Shopping Festival Powered by wOw.lk
Launching Sri Lanka’s First Google Online Shopping Festival, megapola.lk, Powered by wOw.lk, the largest online shopping mall in the country. - April 02, 2016 - wOw.lk
amanté Launches Online Boutique
Introducing amanté’s e-commerce platform for local and international customers looking for convenient lingerie shopping at their fingertips. - April 02, 2016 - amanté
New Fashion Brand LOVI™ Brings Revolutionary Design Elements to the Traditional, Well-Crafted Sarong
Not your typical fashion designer, tech executive Asanka de Mel launches LOVI™, a bold, fun, sarong collection with patent-pending built-in pocket, belt, and lining for today’s active lifestyles. - December 12, 2015 - Emojot
#HAPPYSRILANKANS and Emojot Partnership Aims to Spread Happiness with Emotion Sensors
Two companies partner to facilitate expression of emotions in online interactions - November 13, 2015 - Emojot
Enjoy the Beauty of Sri Lanka with Grasshopper Adventures’ Well-Designed and Achievable New "Sri Lanka by Bike the Easy Way" Cycling Tour
Cycling the challenging and beautiful hill country of Sri Lanka is made achievable on Grasshopper Adventures’ new "Sri Lanka by Bike the Easy Way" tour, designed to appeal to a wide range of riders. - July 03, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures
AKATI Consulting Presents at Sri Lanka’s Fourth Ethical Hacker’s Forum
The 4th Ethical Hacker's forum was held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This event was captioned "Security through Obscurity: Is it a Myth?" Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting was invited to enlighten the gathering at this quarterly event. Ethical Hackers Forum of Sri Lanka aims to provide ample opportunity for Sri Lankan ethical hackers to meet, network and share their knowledge and experience. - May 30, 2015 - AKATI Consulting
CEO of AKATI Consulting Trains the First Ever ECSA Certification Holders in Sri Lanka
Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting, recently trained eleven professionals who took part in the EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA) training programme which is one of the world’s top-most IT security qualifications. This was the first batch in Sri Lanka to follow this training programme. - May 30, 2015 - AKATI Consulting
AKATI Consulting Presents at CICRA’s Fourth Ethical Hacker’s Forum
The 4th Ethical Hacker's forum organised by CICRA Holdings was held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This event was captioned ‘Security through Obscurity: Is it a Myth’. Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting was invited to enlighten the gathering at this quarterly event. Ethical... - April 12, 2015 - AKATI Consulting
AKATI Consulting Inspires the Ethical Hackers in Sri Lanka
Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting held enlightened Ethical Hacker's forums in 2014. - April 12, 2015 - AKATI Consulting
Airium’s Booking Portal Surpasses RS 1.5 Million in Monthly Bookings
Airium International, a cloud based hospitality management software provider, is making strides in the Sri Lankan market with its premier hotel booking portal: Booknow.lk launched this June at one of Sri Lanka’s leading Hospitality shows. The portal has been on a rapid uphill growth track... - November 09, 2014 - Airium International
The Visa Centre’s Facebook Page Reaches 100,000 Likes
The Visa Centre, a world leading visa consultancy and processing firm announced today that its Facebook page has reached the 100,000 Facebook ‘likes’ milestone. According to the company, the landmark achievement is the result of the many thousands of satisfied clients who spread the... - October 13, 2014 - The Visa Centre
THURKA Training and Leadership Development Institute Launches First Skills Workshop in Jaffna
Young entrepreneur starts training company to serve business communication needs of northern Sri Lanka. - April 10, 2014 - THURKA Training and Leadership Development Institute
Auction.LK, Sri Lanka's Latest Online Marketplace Launches
Auction.LK, Sri Lanka’s latest online marketplace launches today. The new site enables Sri Lankans to buy and sell online on an fun, intuitive and local auction based platform. - November 14, 2013 - Platform Technology
Platform Technology, Sri Lanka's Newest Web Development Company, Opens for Business
Platform Technology, a web development company based in Colombo 7, has opened for business. The tech company has expertise in premium web design, content management systems, mobile application development, search engine optimization and internet marketing. The team at Platform is passionate,... - November 05, 2013 - Platform Technology
Ayana Villa, Sri Lanka’s New Private Island Villa Opens
Ayana Villa, Sri Lanka’s newest boutique villa located on the Bolgoda Lake has officially opened. The luxury villa is situated on the tiny and secluded Ruskin Island and is just 45 minutes away from Colombo’s city centre. To get on the island, guests must travel to a remote village and ferry across the Bolgoda – Sri Lanka’s largest fresh water lake. Ayana Villa and its service is luxury five-star, and its meticulous architecture melds ultra modern comforts and features with nature’s open spaces. - October 02, 2013 - Ayana Villa
President of Seven Stars Was on Board of SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 553 - High Risk Emergency Landing
SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 553 was forced to make an emergency landing in Sri Lanka due to engine trouble. On board was the president of Seven Stars and Stripes Inc, the ultimate authority in global luxury travel. - June 07, 2013 - Seven Stars
eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards
The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye
Salman Rushdie’s "Midnight’s Children" Film Adaptation by Deepa Mehta – Filmed in Sri Lanka, Escape Holidays Official Travel Provider
Specialist Sri Lankan Destination Management Company "Escape Holidays" announced that it is the official travel provider of "Midnight’s Children" the latest film by critically acclaimed film director Deepa Mehta. The film is an adaptation of Sir Salman Rushdie’s 1981... - September 19, 2012 - Escape Holidays
Escape Holidays Launches "Sri Lanka and Maldives .com" - a Web Platform with the Best of Both Worlds for Hotels, Resorts and Tour Packages
Escape Holidays, an innovative and interesting online Destination Management Company and Travel Agency based in Sri Lanka, has recently launched their new consumer website: SriLankaandMaldives.com - a site that offers simply the very best selection of hotels, resorts, and tour... - June 22, 2012 - Escape Holidays
Sri Lanka Export Marketing Web Channel Launched - SriLankExporters.com
How to attract International Buyers with a limited budget using modern technology. Sri Lanka’s first ever full-scale export marketing web channel www.srilankaexporters.com was launched parallel to the opening of Sri Lanka Expo 2012, which started on 28th March at BMICH. - April 04, 2012 - Bliz Agency
Sri Lankan Peace Dividend Pays Off with Creation of Projects FPS
The ending of Sri Lanka's 30-year ethnic war in May 2009 has created an atmosphere so welcoming to infrastructure investments that Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, a member of the Famous Pacific Shipping Group, will launch an independent heavy lift and project cargo arm from April 1, 2011 to provide strategic logistics support for the island’s reconstruction. - April 06, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
eMarketingEye Celebrates a Vibrant 4 Years of Success
From humble beginnings eMarketingEye has risen to become one of the top online marketing agencies in Asia. Celebrating its 4th Anniversary on 2nd February 2011, the company has gained international renown for its expertise in providing online marketing solutions to the travel and hospitality industry, lending its services to some of the biggest brands in the business. - February 09, 2011 - eMarketingEye
Sri Lankan Freight Company Considers Expansion
Sri Lankan freight forwarder FPS Lanka is considering setting up offices in the new southern port of Hambantota and in eastern Trincomalee harbour to handle an anticipated influx of cargo flows for post-war reconstruction. - December 31, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Children Raise Life-Saving Funds in Style for Sri Lanka's National Cancer Institute
Model pupils at the Happy Times International Preschool in Nugegoda boost cancer care campaign in style by showcasing a night of fashion and entertainment to upgrade ICU (Intensive Care Unit) facilities at the Pediatric Ward of Sri Lanka's National Cancer Institute. - December 24, 2010 - Happy Times International Preschool
Innovative Edutainment iPhone App for Doctors Storms Up the Charts
Prognosis: Your Diagnosis, the first clinical case simulation game for iPhones has rocketed to the top 20 in the US medical app store. The simple interface and goofy characters provide the foundation for making case studies into a fun activity. - November 22, 2010 - Medical Joyworks
Sri Lanka Telecom Group 9 Months Pre Tax Profit Tops Rs. 3.73 Bn, an Increase of 105%
Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the National Leading Integrated Telecommunications Service Provider released its Group and Company Financial Results for the 9 months ended 30th September 2010. The SLT group comprises of its parent company (SLT) and seven subsidiaries including the mobile arm Mobitel. - November 11, 2010 - Sri Lanka Telecom
JKCS Creates "Zhara" Hotel Reservation System - Leveraging on Its Airline Software Competency
John Keells Computer Services (JKCS), Sri Lanka’s only airline software company, has now successfully ventured into the hospitality industry with its latest product: Zhara Hospitality Suite (Zhara HS), a Web-based hotel management solution. The Zhara Central Reservation System is the first module to be launched from the planned suite. - September 11, 2010 - John Keells Computer Services
Serendib Hotels Sri Lanka Placed in Top 10 at Culinary Art Competition - Club Hotel Dolphin Ranked Sixth in the Top 10 and Ahead of Five Star Hotels
Serendib Leisure Management Sri Lanka came away, from the recently concluded Culinary Art 2010, triumphant, with Club Hotel Dolphin, ranking sixth, in the top 10 list. The only non-five star property to feature in the top ten, the hotel ranked ahead of several 5 star city hotels with its participants winning accolades in areas such as Live Cooking, Butter, Vegetable and Ice Carvings, and Set Dinner. - July 30, 2010 - Serendib Leisure Hotels Management
Pyxle Develops Chinese Dragon Café Website with Online Ordering System
Chinese Dragon Café (CDC) a favorite family restaurant in Sri Lanka recently launched its official website with an online ordering system for the convenience of its valued customers and to improve sales delivery. This complete eCommerce website was designed and developed by top ranking web and software solutions company Pyxle. The new website solution was initiated in partial fulfillment of the restaurants’ re-branding and expansion program which was rolled-out 6 months ago. - June 24, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited
Expo Lanka Holdings Leading Subsidiary Expo Aviation Launches Expo Pavilion, a Motel in Jaffna Sri Lanka
Expo Aviation, a subsidiary of Expo Lanka Holdings launched “Expo Pavilion,” a colonial style rest house for discerning travelers who are in search of comfortable accommodation in the war-free zone of Jaffna, north of Sri Lanka. Conveniently located on the A9 route, Expo Pavilion is a tastefully decorated budget friendly place that offers modern amenities and delicious meals. Amongst the first guest was none other than renowned Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. - June 23, 2010 - Expo Aviation
LASIR Launches a New Conjoint Analysis Package
Today, Lasir one of the leading research resource sites on the Internet, announced the launch of a Conjoint Analysis Package, designed to provide marketing researchers with access to powerful, full feature and economical conjoint analysis. - June 05, 2010 - Lasir
Internet Marketing Solution by Pyxle Brings Results for Galle Fort Hotel 470% Traffic Increase Within 4 Months of SEO
Pyxle, a top ranking Software and Web Development Company based in Sri Lanka proved yet again their competency in Internet Marketing solutions when their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) project for Galle Fort Hotel, resulted in a traffic increase of 470% for Galle Fort Hotel within just 3-4 months... - May 08, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited
Pyxle Develops a Dynamic Web Solution for Sri Lanka's First Nanotechnology Institute
The Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology Pvt. Ltd (SLINTEC) recently announced the launch of a highly informative website - the first Sri Lankan nano-based information portal. Developed by Pyxle, it is an interactive web portal that acts as an information hub for nanotechnology research in Sri... - April 19, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited
hSenid Develops Expense Tracker for iPhone OS
The apple iPhone is a ground-breaking mobile device, which revolutionized the cell phone industry with the concept of a “No keypad” mobile phone. In addition to being a great consumer product it is also an increasingly useful tool for professionals and businesses. With its state of the... - June 25, 2009 - hSenid Mobile
Software Application from University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka for Easy Management of Microfinance
A MashUp software application "Hope for poor - Sasrutha" developed by two students from the Faculty of Information Technology, University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka is selected by the Microsoft Imagine Cup student competition as one of the six finalists to compete at the world competition to be held in Cairo, Egypt from 3rd to 8th July 2009. - June 16, 2009 - Sasrutha