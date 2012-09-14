PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.

Seylan Bank Conducts the Internet Banking Draw The draw was organized by Seylan Bank to inculcate the habit of using alternate channels such as online banking to make banking convenient to all customers. - December 23, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC

Seylan Tikiri: The Account That Values Every Child Seylan Tikiri aims to empower children with proper savings knowledge along with other teachings in academic skills and self-development to produce future entrepreneurs. - October 27, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC

Seylan Bank Introduces "Seylan Income Saver" - A Novel Proposition for Corporates and Employees Reiterating its commitment in adding value to the citizens of Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank introduced the ‘Seylan Income Saver’, a novel proposition devised for corporates and employees to offer a wide array of benefits for savings account holders and their fixed incomes. Seylan Income Saver encompasses... - September 27, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC

Seylan Bank Wins 4 Prestigious Honours at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2017 The bank with a heart, Seylan Bank, took centre-stage at the recently-concluded LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2017, where it won four key awards. - August 20, 2017 - Seylan Bank PLC

Hayleys Advantis Strengthens End-to-End Logistics Solutions in the Maldives with New Acquisition Hayleys Advantis has further solidified its position in the Maldives with the addition of two new landing craft that will further expand the range of services offered by their subsidiary, Total Transport Solutions Maldives (Pvt) Limited (TTS). These landing craft will allow TTS to actively participate... - July 17, 2017 - Advantis

Hayleys Energy Services Completes Sri Lanka’s First Oil Rig Testing and Modification Taps into Government of Sri Lanka’s plan of creating a logistics hub. Makes use of strategic location and generates over 100 Million LKR to the nation’s economy. - October 08, 2016 - Advantis

Roadsky Business Trip Plan in November Roadsky Traffic Safety will start a business trip to Middle East and South America in November to research the local market of traffic management industry. - September 14, 2016 - Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.,Ltd

Hayleys Advantis Unveils "Venus" Their Latest and Best in Class International Distribution Centre Advantis Free Zone (AFZ) (a fully owned subsidiary of Hayleys Advantis Limited, the Transportation and Logistics arm of the diversified blue-chip conglomerate Hayleys Group) recently launched their second and brand new international distribution centre "Venus" - one of the most sophisticated international distribution centres to be established in Sri Lanka to date. - August 08, 2016 - Advantis

amanté Opens Its First Exclusive Boutique in Pakistan amanté opens its first premium lingerie boutique in Karachi, Pakistan, and proudly stands among the five premium lingerie brands in India. - May 29, 2016 - amanté

Meet the New Face of Sri Lanka’s No.1 Outdoor Activity Provider Blue Lanka Tours website has come to your fingertips in a new and a refreshing version with more attractive features and easy navigation. - April 17, 2016 - Blue Lanka Tours (Pvt) Ltd

amanté Launches Online Boutique Introducing amanté’s e-commerce platform for local and international customers looking for convenient lingerie shopping at their fingertips. - April 02, 2016 - amanté

First Ever Sri Lankan Google Online Shopping Festival Powered by wOw.lk Launching Sri Lanka’s First Google Online Shopping Festival, megapola.lk, Powered by wOw.lk, the largest online shopping mall in the country. - April 02, 2016 - wOw.lk

New Fashion Brand LOVI™ Brings Revolutionary Design Elements to the Traditional, Well-Crafted Sarong Not your typical fashion designer, tech executive Asanka de Mel launches LOVI™, a bold, fun, sarong collection with patent-pending built-in pocket, belt, and lining for today’s active lifestyles. - December 12, 2015 - Emojot

#HAPPYSRILANKANS and Emojot Partnership Aims to Spread Happiness with Emotion Sensors Two companies partner to facilitate expression of emotions in online interactions - November 13, 2015 - Emojot

Enjoy the Beauty of Sri Lanka with Grasshopper Adventures’ Well-Designed and Achievable New "Sri Lanka by Bike the Easy Way" Cycling Tour Cycling the challenging and beautiful hill country of Sri Lanka is made achievable on Grasshopper Adventures’ new "Sri Lanka by Bike the Easy Way" tour, designed to appeal to a wide range of riders. - July 03, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

CEO of AKATI Consulting Trains the First Ever ECSA Certification Holders in Sri Lanka Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting, recently trained eleven professionals who took part in the EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA) training programme which is one of the world’s top-most IT security qualifications. This was the first batch in Sri Lanka to follow this training programme. - May 30, 2015 - AKATI Consulting

AKATI Consulting Presents at Sri Lanka’s Fourth Ethical Hacker’s Forum The 4th Ethical Hacker's forum was held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This event was captioned "Security through Obscurity: Is it a Myth?" Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting was invited to enlighten the gathering at this quarterly event. Ethical Hackers Forum of Sri Lanka aims to provide ample opportunity for Sri Lankan ethical hackers to meet, network and share their knowledge and experience. - May 30, 2015 - AKATI Consulting

AKATI Consulting Inspires the Ethical Hackers in Sri Lanka Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting held enlightened Ethical Hacker's forums in 2014. - April 12, 2015 - AKATI Consulting

AKATI Consulting Presents at CICRA’s Fourth Ethical Hacker’s Forum The 4th Ethical Hacker's forum organised by CICRA Holdings was held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This event was captioned ‘Security through Obscurity: Is it a Myth’. Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of AKATI Consulting was invited to enlighten the gathering at this quarterly event. Ethical Hackers... - April 12, 2015 - AKATI Consulting

Airium’s Booking Portal Surpasses RS 1.5 Million in Monthly Bookings Airium International, a cloud based hospitality management software provider, is making strides in the Sri Lankan market with its premier hotel booking portal: Booknow.lk launched this June at one of Sri Lanka’s leading Hospitality shows. The portal has been on a rapid uphill growth track since... - November 09, 2014 - Airium International

The Visa Centre’s Facebook Page Reaches 100,000 Likes The Visa Centre, a world leading visa consultancy and processing firm announced today that its Facebook page has reached the 100,000 Facebook ‘likes’ milestone. According to the company, the landmark achievement is the result of the many thousands of satisfied clients who spread the expertise... - October 13, 2014 - The Visa Centre

THURKA Training and Leadership Development Institute Launches First Skills Workshop in Jaffna Young entrepreneur starts training company to serve business communication needs of northern Sri Lanka. - April 10, 2014 - THURKA Training and Leadership Development Institute

Auction.LK, Sri Lanka's Latest Online Marketplace Launches Auction.LK, Sri Lanka’s latest online marketplace launches today. The new site enables Sri Lankans to buy and sell online on an fun, intuitive and local auction based platform. - November 14, 2013 - Platform Technology

Platform Technology, Sri Lanka's Newest Web Development Company, Opens for Business Platform Technology, a web development company based in Colombo 7, has opened for business. The tech company has expertise in premium web design, content management systems, mobile application development, search engine optimization and internet marketing. The team at Platform is passionate, skilled... - November 05, 2013 - Platform Technology

Ayana Villa, Sri Lanka’s New Private Island Villa Opens Ayana Villa, Sri Lanka’s newest boutique villa located on the Bolgoda Lake has officially opened. The luxury villa is situated on the tiny and secluded Ruskin Island and is just 45 minutes away from Colombo’s city centre. To get on the island, guests must travel to a remote village and ferry across the Bolgoda – Sri Lanka’s largest fresh water lake. Ayana Villa and its service is luxury five-star, and its meticulous architecture melds ultra modern comforts and features with nature’s open spaces. - October 02, 2013 - Ayana Villa

President of Seven Stars Was on Board of SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 553 - High Risk Emergency Landing SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 553 was forced to make an emergency landing in Sri Lanka due to engine trouble. On board was the president of Seven Stars and Stripes Inc, the ultimate authority in global luxury travel. - June 07, 2013 - Seven Stars

eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye

Salman Rushdie’s "Midnight’s Children" Film Adaptation by Deepa Mehta – Filmed in Sri Lanka, Escape Holidays Official Travel Provider Specialist Sri Lankan Destination Management Company "Escape Holidays" announced that it is the official travel provider of "Midnight’s Children" the latest film by critically acclaimed film director Deepa Mehta. The film is an adaptation of Sir Salman Rushdie’s 1981 Booker... - September 19, 2012 - Escape Holidays

Escape Holidays Launches "Sri Lanka and Maldives .com" - a Web Platform with the Best of Both Worlds for Hotels, Resorts and Tour Packages Escape Holidays, an innovative and interesting online Destination Management Company and Travel Agency based in Sri Lanka, has recently launched their new consumer website: SriLankaandMaldives.com - a site that offers simply the very best selection of hotels, resorts, and tour packages. SriLankaandMaldives.com... - June 22, 2012 - Escape Holidays

Sri Lanka Export Marketing Web Channel Launched - SriLankExporters.com How to attract International Buyers with a limited budget using modern technology. Sri Lanka’s first ever full-scale export marketing web channel www.srilankaexporters.com was launched parallel to the opening of Sri Lanka Expo 2012, which started on 28th March at BMICH. - April 04, 2012 - Bliz Agency

Sri Lankan Peace Dividend Pays Off with Creation of Projects FPS The ending of Sri Lanka's 30-year ethnic war in May 2009 has created an atmosphere so welcoming to infrastructure investments that Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, a member of the Famous Pacific Shipping Group, will launch an independent heavy lift and project cargo arm from April 1, 2011 to provide strategic logistics support for the island’s reconstruction. - April 06, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

eMarketingEye Celebrates a Vibrant 4 Years of Success From humble beginnings eMarketingEye has risen to become one of the top online marketing agencies in Asia. Celebrating its 4th Anniversary on 2nd February 2011, the company has gained international renown for its expertise in providing online marketing solutions to the travel and hospitality industry, lending its services to some of the biggest brands in the business. - February 09, 2011 - eMarketingEye

Sri Lankan Freight Company Considers Expansion Sri Lankan freight forwarder FPS Lanka is considering setting up offices in the new southern port of Hambantota and in eastern Trincomalee harbour to handle an anticipated influx of cargo flows for post-war reconstruction. - December 31, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Children Raise Life-Saving Funds in Style for Sri Lanka's National Cancer Institute Model pupils at the Happy Times International Preschool in Nugegoda boost cancer care campaign in style by showcasing a night of fashion and entertainment to upgrade ICU (Intensive Care Unit) facilities at the Pediatric Ward of Sri Lanka's National Cancer Institute. - December 24, 2010 - Happy Times International Preschool

Innovative Edutainment iPhone App for Doctors Storms Up the Charts Prognosis: Your Diagnosis, the first clinical case simulation game for iPhones has rocketed to the top 20 in the US medical app store. The simple interface and goofy characters provide the foundation for making case studies into a fun activity. - November 22, 2010 - Medical Joyworks

Sri Lanka Telecom Group 9 Months Pre Tax Profit Tops Rs. 3.73 Bn, an Increase of 105% Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the National Leading Integrated Telecommunications Service Provider released its Group and Company Financial Results for the 9 months ended 30th September 2010. The SLT group comprises of its parent company (SLT) and seven subsidiaries including the mobile arm Mobitel. - November 11, 2010 - Sri Lanka Telecom

JKCS Creates "Zhara" Hotel Reservation System - Leveraging on Its Airline Software Competency John Keells Computer Services (JKCS), Sri Lanka’s only airline software company, has now successfully ventured into the hospitality industry with its latest product: Zhara Hospitality Suite (Zhara HS), a Web-based hotel management solution. The Zhara Central Reservation System is the first module to be launched from the planned suite. - September 11, 2010 - John Keells Computer Services

Serendib Hotels Sri Lanka Placed in Top 10 at Culinary Art Competition - Club Hotel Dolphin Ranked Sixth in the Top 10 and Ahead of Five Star Hotels Serendib Leisure Management Sri Lanka came away, from the recently concluded Culinary Art 2010, triumphant, with Club Hotel Dolphin, ranking sixth, in the top 10 list. The only non-five star property to feature in the top ten, the hotel ranked ahead of several 5 star city hotels with its participants winning accolades in areas such as Live Cooking, Butter, Vegetable and Ice Carvings, and Set Dinner. - July 30, 2010 - Serendib Leisure Hotels Management

Pyxle Develops Chinese Dragon Café Website with Online Ordering System Chinese Dragon Café (CDC) a favorite family restaurant in Sri Lanka recently launched its official website with an online ordering system for the convenience of its valued customers and to improve sales delivery. This complete eCommerce website was designed and developed by top ranking web and software solutions company Pyxle. The new website solution was initiated in partial fulfillment of the restaurants’ re-branding and expansion program which was rolled-out 6 months ago. - June 24, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited

Expo Lanka Holdings Leading Subsidiary Expo Aviation Launches Expo Pavilion, a Motel in Jaffna Sri Lanka Expo Aviation, a subsidiary of Expo Lanka Holdings launched “Expo Pavilion,” a colonial style rest house for discerning travelers who are in search of comfortable accommodation in the war-free zone of Jaffna, north of Sri Lanka. Conveniently located on the A9 route, Expo Pavilion is a tastefully decorated budget friendly place that offers modern amenities and delicious meals. Amongst the first guest was none other than renowned Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. - June 23, 2010 - Expo Aviation

LASIR Launches a New Conjoint Analysis Package Today, Lasir one of the leading research resource sites on the Internet, announced the launch of a Conjoint Analysis Package, designed to provide marketing researchers with access to powerful, full feature and economical conjoint analysis. - June 05, 2010 - Lasir

Internet Marketing Solution by Pyxle Brings Results for Galle Fort Hotel 470% Traffic Increase Within 4 Months of SEO Pyxle, a top ranking Software and Web Development Company based in Sri Lanka proved yet again their competency in Internet Marketing solutions when their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) project for Galle Fort Hotel, resulted in a traffic increase of 470% for Galle Fort Hotel within just 3-4 months of... - May 08, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited

Pyxle Develops a Dynamic Web Solution for Sri Lanka's First Nanotechnology Institute The Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology Pvt. Ltd (SLINTEC) recently announced the launch of a highly informative website - the first Sri Lankan nano-based information portal. Developed by Pyxle, it is an interactive web portal that acts as an information hub for nanotechnology research in Sri Lanka. - April 19, 2010 - Pyxle Private Limited

hSenid Develops Expense Tracker for iPhone OS The apple iPhone is a ground-breaking mobile device, which revolutionized the cell phone industry with the concept of a “No keypad” mobile phone. In addition to being a great consumer product it is also an increasingly useful tool for professionals and businesses. With its state of the art... - June 25, 2009 - hSenid Mobile

Software Application from University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka for Easy Management of Microfinance A MashUp software application "Hope for poor - Sasrutha" developed by two students from the Faculty of Information Technology, University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka is selected by the Microsoft Imagine Cup student competition as one of the six finalists to compete at the world competition to be held in Cairo, Egypt from 3rd to 8th July 2009. - June 16, 2009 - Sasrutha

Thousands Flee Conflict in Sri Lanka; World Vision Increasing Response Needs of children are paramount as resources are stretched with influx of displaced - April 22, 2009 - World Vision US

Mt Højgaard Names Famous Pacific Shipping as Local Logistics Partner for Sri Lankan Port Project Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has been named as the preferred local freight partner by the Danish contractor MT Højgaard to handle the majority of the logistics services required during the construction of the Oluvil Port Project in Sri Lanka. - October 15, 2008 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Hotelseye Turns a New Chapter in Online Hotel Reservation Over 40,000 Hotels and 9,000 Destinations, Hotelseye Turns a New Chapter in Online Hotel Reservation. The improved website claims to offer special Internet rates, rich content, faster download time and a wider choice for its customers. - November 27, 2007 - Hotelseye (Private) Ltd