Ayana Villa, Sri Lanka’s newest boutique villa located on the Bolgoda Lake has officially opened. The luxury villa is situated on the tiny and secluded Ruskin Island and is just 45 minutes away from Colombo’s city centre. To get on the island, guests must travel to a remote village and ferry across the Bolgoda – Sri Lanka’s largest fresh water lake. Ayana Villa and its service is luxury five-star, and its meticulous architecture melds ultra modern comforts and features with nature’s open spaces. - October 02, 2013 - Ayana Villa