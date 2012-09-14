PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Engel Jones, a Passionate Podcaster and Author of Y.O.U.R.S, is Set to Interview 1001 Podcast Guests in 12 Weeks The author of Y.O.U.R.S (Your Own Unique Real Self) has set a goal of interviewing 1001 guests in 2019 within 12 weeks. - February 04, 2019 - Engel Jones

CarylJae Says "Ah Cya Wait" for Trini Carnival 2017 Trinidad Carnival is one of the most anticipated annual events in the Caribbean. The soca song "Ah Cya Wait" sets the stage for the expected party scene that true fetters can relate to, and as soon as the Trinidad Carnival season ends, we cya wait to do it all over again. 2017 is CarylJae's return to performing soca music and she cya wait to jump back in to it. The joy and release that is synonymous with Carnival is expressed throughout the track. - November 24, 2016 - CJaez Co. Ltd (dba Caryl Jae)

Johannesburg and Port of Spain to be Focus of Maintenance Management for Various Industries Neoedge, a leading events company based in Singapore, will hold Maintenance Management training courses in two venues: Johannesburg in South Africa and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. These Maintenance Management training courses will be relevant to Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Petrochemicals/Chemicals, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Government Agencies as well. - August 06, 2015 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd

JP Marshall Associates Hosts Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit JP Marshall Associates brings international resources onboard to offer best in-class solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP. - November 20, 2013 - JP Marshall Associates

CADVA Launches Anti-Violence Campaign in Trinidad with Innovative Ways to Support Youth at Risk The U.S.-based Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness (CADVA) will bring its anti-violence campaign initiative to Trinidad and Tobago August 6-12. A series of events will commence under the theme: “Unite To Inspire: Education Creates Acceptance,” launching “Operation BUILD-BOARD” The... - August 04, 2013 - Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness

Ogygian Hummers: the Hummingbird Website of the Caribbean Ogygian Hummers the hummingbird website of the Caribbean international launch will be on February 16th, 2012. The site features the hummingbirds of the Caribbean and their habitat. - February 09, 2012 - Ogygian Hummers

Principles for Success: From Humble Beginnings Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated business biography book from Westmoorings, N.A. author, Philip Guy Rochford. - December 07, 2011 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Only One is Required to Lead – A Book with a Modern View to the Ageless Biblical Proverbs The book of Proverbs is rich in knowledge but even though it is a guide to righteous and harmonious living, it may be difficult to apply these texts to our time. Only One is Required to Lead, a newly released publication by Bridget Waldron, is a book that merges the past with the present, and confirms that the wisdom of old, is in no way primitive. - January 02, 2010 - Bridget Waldron

New Caribbean and Destination Wedding Planner Adds Fun to Wedding Planning Every bride wishes she could get the best advice and share her special day with as many people as possible. One way that is now possible is with a great social networking area like Isle Do's new interactive Wedding Planner. - August 08, 2009 - IsleDo.com

Isle do Making Waves with the Launch of Their New Caribbean Wedding Website Isle Do is back, bigger and better than ever before. This month marks the launch of their completely revamped website, now even better suited to meet the needs of all their customers planning a Caribbean destination wedding. - August 03, 2009 - IsleDo.com

IsleDo.com to Launch New Caribbean Wedding Website That Makes Planning a Wedding in the Caribbean a Breeze Caribbean destination website to launch new & improved feature-rich wedding resource that makes Caribbean wedding planning easy. Local island brides and destination brides will benefit from the wedding planning tools and information available. - July 05, 2009 - IsleDo.com

Live Like the President at the Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre Two-night Package Features Limousine Transfers and Presidential Suite Accommodation. - May 08, 2009 - Hilton Hotels Caribbean and Latin America

Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre Debuts Renovations Hotel’s Rooms Makeover Completed in Time to Welcome President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and White House Staff. - April 26, 2009 - Hilton Hotels Caribbean and Latin America

Five Star Executives Celebrates Six Years of Virtual Assistance After six years of continued success Five Star Executives plan to celebrate by expanding their team and service offerings. - September 12, 2008 - Five Star Executives

Caribbean Banks to Leverage Social Networking to Grow Deposits and Lending; eDominate Software Opens New Doors for Online Customer Service eDominate Inc., a global leader in providing buying cycle management solutions to financial institutions, today announced its introduction of eCommerce Manager Caribbean (or, “eCM Caribbean”) and Caribbean Loan Origination Plus (or, “Caribbean LOS Plus”) to the Caribbean banking... - September 07, 2008 - eDominate, Inc

Acidmusicloops.com, the World's Foremost Producer of Music Loops is Going Green One of the premier suppliers of music loops for musicians and music producers, AcidMusicLoops.com is doing their part to save the planet and be more eco-conscious. - August 05, 2008 - Acidmusicloops.com

Outskirts Press Announces Four Reasons Why Relationships Fail, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Topic - Relationships Book from Scarborough, 00 Author Michael A.T. Stewart. Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Four Reasons Why Relationships Fail: and how you can make yours succeed by Michael A.T. Stewart, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Topic - Relationships category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such... - June 07, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Outskirts Press Announces A Virtuous Woman, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Women - General Book from Tunapuna Author Laurenda Salandy Outskirts Press, Inc. has published A Virtuous Woman: A profile of the Proverbs 31 woman by Laurenda Salandy, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Women - General category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes &... - May 26, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Energy Caribbean Magazine (April 2008) Renewable energy an alternative to oil and diesel in the Caribbean. - April 18, 2008 - MEP Publishers

Caribbean Beat Covers the Caribbean for March/April One of the region's most respected magazines keeps Caribbean nationals abreast of all that's happening in the Caribbean in its latest March/April issue. - March 13, 2008 - MEP Publishers

Outskirts Press Announces Far Above Rubies, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Self Help/Personal Growth Book from Tunapuna Author Laurenda Salandy. Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Far Above Rubies: A Handbook for Growing Teenage Girls by Laurenda Salandy, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 Paperback in the Self Help/Personal Growth category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes... - January 25, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Nicholas J. Galt, Chairman of TSL Group, Has Been Named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business Nicholas J. Galt, Chairman of TSL Group, has been named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business. Nicholas makes his home in Trinidad and has been running the company for the last twelve years. Nicholas is on the Board of several companies. Trinidad Systems Limited (TSL) core business is "embracing,... - January 05, 2008 - Princeton Premier

Outskirts Press Announces Get Yourself Up, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Self Help/ Motivational Book from Scarborough Author Michael A.T. Stewart Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Get Yourself Up: Find the strength deep within to pull yourself up out of your circumstances by Michael A.T. Stewart, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Self Help/ Motivational category is available worldwide on book... - November 07, 2007 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Jajah Users Anticipate India Win Over Sri Lanka in Crucial Cricket World Cup Tie Calling to or from India on the day of the game can win a lucky JAJAH user a year of free calling. - March 22, 2007 - JAJAH Inc.