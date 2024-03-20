Trinidad and Tobago News
Susan J. Musgrave’s Newly Released “While You Wait: Pertinent Truths and Lessons Learned during Seasons of Waiting” is a Compassionate Memoir
“While You Wait: Pertinent Truths and Lessons Learned during Seasons of Waiting” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan J. Musgrave is a profound exploration of the transformative power of waiting, offering pertinent truths and invaluable lessons for individuals navigating various seasons of life. - March 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Troca Caribbean - Unqueue for Business Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards®
TROCA Caribbean wins Bronze for their client Unqueue for Business in the Tech Start up – software category in the STEVIE international business awards 2023. - December 30, 2023 - TROCA Caribbean Limited
Ogygian Hummers Relaunch
Ogygian Hummers, the hummingbird website of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean has relaunched in 2020. A new beginning became necessary because of a change in its domain name to http://ogygianhummers.tk. First launched in 2011, under the domain ogygianhummers.comoj.com, the site exhibits and... - February 03, 2020 - Ogygian Hummers
Engel Jones, a Passionate Podcaster and Author of Y.O.U.R.S, is Set to Interview 1001 Podcast Guests in 12 Weeks
The author of Y.O.U.R.S (Your Own Unique Real Self) has set a goal of interviewing 1001 guests in 2019 within 12 weeks. - February 04, 2019 - Engel Jones
CarylJae Says "Ah Cya Wait" for Trini Carnival 2017
Trinidad Carnival is one of the most anticipated annual events in the Caribbean. The soca song "Ah Cya Wait" sets the stage for the expected party scene that true fetters can relate to, and as soon as the Trinidad Carnival season ends, we cya wait to do it all over again. 2017 is CarylJae's return to performing soca music and she cya wait to jump back in to it. The joy and release that is synonymous with Carnival is expressed throughout the track. - November 24, 2016 - CJaez Co. Ltd (dba Caryl Jae)
Johannesburg and Port of Spain to be Focus of Maintenance Management for Various Industries
Neoedge, a leading events company based in Singapore, will hold Maintenance Management training courses in two venues: Johannesburg in South Africa and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. These Maintenance Management training courses will be relevant to Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Petrochemicals/Chemicals, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Government Agencies as well. - August 06, 2015 - Neoedge Pte. Ltd
JP Marshall Associates Hosts Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit
JP Marshall Associates brings international resources onboard to offer best in-class solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP. - November 20, 2013 - JP Marshall Associates
CADVA Launches Anti-Violence Campaign in Trinidad with Innovative Ways to Support Youth at Risk
The U.S.-based Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness (CADVA) will bring its anti-violence campaign initiative to Trinidad and Tobago August 6-12. A series of events will commence under the theme: “Unite To Inspire: Education Creates Acceptance,” launching “Operation... - August 04, 2013 - Caribbean American Domestic Violence Awareness
Ogygian Hummers: the Hummingbird Website of the Caribbean
Ogygian Hummers the hummingbird website of the Caribbean international launch will be on February 16th, 2012. The site features the hummingbirds of the Caribbean and their habitat. - February 09, 2012 - Ogygian Hummers
Principles for Success: From Humble Beginnings Published by Outskirts Press
Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated business biography book from Westmoorings, N.A. author, Philip Guy Rochford. - December 07, 2011 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Only One is Required to Lead – A Book with a Modern View to the Ageless Biblical Proverbs
The book of Proverbs is rich in knowledge but even though it is a guide to righteous and harmonious living, it may be difficult to apply these texts to our time. Only One is Required to Lead, a newly released publication by Bridget Waldron, is a book that merges the past with the present, and confirms that the wisdom of old, is in no way primitive. - January 02, 2010 - Bridget Waldron
New Caribbean and Destination Wedding Planner Adds Fun to Wedding Planning
Every bride wishes she could get the best advice and share her special day with as many people as possible. One way that is now possible is with a great social networking area like Isle Do's new interactive Wedding Planner. - August 08, 2009 - IsleDo.com
Isle do Making Waves with the Launch of Their New Caribbean Wedding Website
Isle Do is back, bigger and better than ever before. This month marks the launch of their completely revamped website, now even better suited to meet the needs of all their customers planning a Caribbean destination wedding. - August 03, 2009 - IsleDo.com
IsleDo.com to Launch New Caribbean Wedding Website That Makes Planning a Wedding in the Caribbean a Breeze
Caribbean destination website to launch new & improved feature-rich wedding resource that makes Caribbean wedding planning easy. Local island brides and destination brides will benefit from the wedding planning tools and information available. - July 05, 2009 - IsleDo.com
Live Like the President at the Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre
Two-night Package Features Limousine Transfers and Presidential Suite Accommodation. - May 08, 2009 - Hilton Hotels Caribbean and Latin America
Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre Debuts Renovations
Hotel’s Rooms Makeover Completed in Time to Welcome President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and White House Staff. - April 26, 2009 - Hilton Hotels Caribbean and Latin America
Five Star Executives Celebrates Six Years of Virtual Assistance
After six years of continued success Five Star Executives plan to celebrate by expanding their team and service offerings. - September 12, 2008 - Five Star Executives
Caribbean Banks to Leverage Social Networking to Grow Deposits and Lending; eDominate Software Opens New Doors for Online Customer Service
eDominate Inc., a global leader in providing buying cycle management solutions to financial institutions, today announced its introduction of eCommerce Manager Caribbean (or, “eCM Caribbean”) and Caribbean Loan Origination Plus (or, “Caribbean LOS Plus”) to the Caribbean... - September 07, 2008 - eDominate, Inc
Acidmusicloops.com, the World's Foremost Producer of Music Loops is Going Green
One of the premier suppliers of music loops for musicians and music producers, AcidMusicLoops.com is doing their part to save the planet and be more eco-conscious. - August 05, 2008 - Acidmusicloops.com
Outskirts Press Announces Four Reasons Why Relationships Fail, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Topic - Relationships Book from Scarborough, 00 Author Michael A.T. Stewart.
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Four Reasons Why Relationships Fail: and how you can make yours succeed by Michael A.T. Stewart, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Topic - Relationships category is available worldwide on book retailer websites... - June 07, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press Announces A Virtuous Woman, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Women - General Book from Tunapuna Author Laurenda Salandy
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published A Virtuous Woman: A profile of the Proverbs 31 woman by Laurenda Salandy, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Women - General category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes... - May 26, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Energy Caribbean Magazine (April 2008)
Renewable energy an alternative to oil and diesel in the Caribbean. - April 18, 2008 - MEP Publishers
Caribbean Beat Covers the Caribbean for March/April
One of the region's most respected magazines keeps Caribbean nationals abreast of all that's happening in the Caribbean in its latest March/April issue. - March 13, 2008 - MEP Publishers
Outskirts Press Announces Far Above Rubies, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Self Help/Personal Growth Book from Tunapuna Author Laurenda Salandy.
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Far Above Rubies: A Handbook for Growing Teenage Girls by Laurenda Salandy, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 Paperback in the Self Help/Personal Growth category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and... - January 25, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Nicholas J. Galt, Chairman of TSL Group, Has Been Named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business
Nicholas J. Galt, Chairman of TSL Group, has been named Princeton Premiers Honored Member in Business. Nicholas makes his home in Trinidad and has been running the company for the last twelve years. Nicholas is on the Board of several companies. Trinidad Systems Limited (TSL) core business is... - January 05, 2008 - Princeton Premier
Outskirts Press Announces Get Yourself Up, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Self Help/ Motivational Book from Scarborough Author Michael A.T. Stewart
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Get Yourself Up: Find the strength deep within to pull yourself up out of your circumstances by Michael A.T. Stewart, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Self Help/ Motivational category is available worldwide on... - November 07, 2007 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Jajah Users Anticipate India Win Over Sri Lanka in Crucial Cricket World Cup Tie
Calling to or from India on the day of the game can win a lucky JAJAH user a year of free calling. - March 22, 2007 - JAJAH Inc.
Mayaro Now Has Its Own Website, Mayaro.com
A small rural fishing village called Mayaro has come up with a solution to being ignored by the mainstream media. The solution was to create its own news medium, Mayaro.com which doubles up as a community blog. When the rural fishing village of Mayaro was finding difficulty getting into the mass... - August 01, 2006 - Mayaro.com