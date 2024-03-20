Trinidad Carnival is one of the most anticipated annual events in the Caribbean. The soca song "Ah Cya Wait" sets the stage for the expected party scene that true fetters can relate to, and as soon as the Trinidad Carnival season ends, we cya wait to do it all over again. 2017 is CarylJae's return to performing soca music and she cya wait to jump back in to it. The joy and release that is synonymous with Carnival is expressed throughout the track. - November 24, 2016 - CJaez Co. Ltd (dba Caryl Jae)