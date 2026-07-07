Louisiana: Houma News
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights
New mobile app from Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer offers clear guidance for car, truck, and slip-and-fall claims. - November 18, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children
St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading. - October 12, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
25± Acre Estate in Thibodaux, LA, Now Selling at Online Auction – Bidding Ends April 3
A rare opportunity to own 25± private acres in Lafourche Parish is now available through an online-only real estate auction. The stunning property, located at 525 Supercharge Drive, Thibodaux, LA, offers the peace of country living with the convenience of town just minutes away. Online... - March 24, 2025 - Bonnette Auction Company
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Kesha Powell’s Newly Released "The Road to Now" is a Transformative Guide to Finding Purpose
“The Road to Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kesha Powell is an inspiring exploration of life's journey and the importance of aligning with God's guidance to fulfill one's purpose. Through insightful reflections and practical wisdom, Powell empowers readers to navigate life's twists and turns with faith and resilience, ultimately leading them toward their God-given destiny. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com. - June 11, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat
Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19. - December 07, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Exciting and Unique Women's Clothing, Home Goods, and Gifts Store Relish Announces Grand Opening in Old Metairie
Shopping in Old Metairie is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Long time retail owners of the exceedingly popular “The Garden Gates” have just announced the grand opening of their new concept shop “Relish.” Focused on offering an exciting selection of premium quality women's clothing, home goods of all shapes and sizes, and fun gifts, the local community has responded with expected enthusiasm to the news. - June 27, 2016 - Relish New Orleans
Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division
Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.
21 Yr Old CEO Mesmerizes Book Parade TV
21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
4 Stars 21 Yr Old CEO's "The Success Initiative"
"In many ways, I was captivated by the thoughts of defining who I really am as an individual and what I will do going forward to make a difference in the world...The main factor that I took away from this book is that dreams are achievable." -Readers' Favorite Official Reviewer, Michael Beas - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
21 Yr Old CEO Composer Empowers Ygen & Composer John Williams Inspiration
From New England to Florida and across the USA 21-Yr-Old business guru, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, lyricist & composer, RJ Tolson, leads by example for millennials and cites legendary composer, conductor & pianist John Williams as inspiration. - August 07, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
MyWedBook.com Offers Online Memory Albums Ensuring That Distance is Never a Challenge Leading Up to the Big Day
Mywedbook.com is one of the newest and most accessible wedding sites available. Mywedbook.com offers a variety of packages and services to suit the first time, vow renewing bride, or second time around brides. - October 11, 2007 - Mywedbook.com