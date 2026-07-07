Shopping in Old Metairie is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Long time retail owners of the exceedingly popular “The Garden Gates” have just announced the grand opening of their new concept shop “Relish.” Focused on offering an exciting selection of premium quality women's clothing, home goods of all shapes and sizes, and fun gifts, the local community has responded with expected enthusiasm to the news. - June 27, 2016 - Relish New Orleans