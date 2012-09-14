PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Exciting and Unique Women's Clothing, Home Goods, and Gifts Store Relish Announces Grand Opening in Old Metairie Shopping in Old Metairie is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Long time retail owners of the exceedingly popular “The Garden Gates” have just announced the grand opening of their new concept shop “Relish.” Focused on offering an exciting selection of premium quality women's clothing, home goods of all shapes and sizes, and fun gifts, the local community has responded with expected enthusiasm to the news. - June 27, 2016 - Relish New Orleans

Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for industrial... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.

21 Yr Old CEO Mesmerizes Book Parade TV 21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

4 Stars 21 Yr Old CEO's "The Success Initiative" "In many ways, I was captivated by the thoughts of defining who I really am as an individual and what I will do going forward to make a difference in the world...The main factor that I took away from this book is that dreams are achievable." -Readers' Favorite Official Reviewer, Michael Beas - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

21 Yr Old CEO Composer Empowers Ygen & Composer John Williams Inspiration From New England to Florida and across the USA 21-Yr-Old business guru, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, lyricist & composer, RJ Tolson, leads by example for millennials and cites legendary composer, conductor & pianist John Williams as inspiration. - August 07, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com