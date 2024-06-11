Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com.
Alexandria, LA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonnette Auctions Announces Mega Two-Day Online Tool Auction Featuring $1 Million Worth of Scaffolding
Bonnette Auctions is excited to announce a massive two-day online auction on June 20-21, showcasing over 1,000 items, including a selection of industrial tools, equipment, vehicles, and approximately $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event marks one of the most anticipated auctions of the year, for industries ranging from construction to electrical and welding, offering opportunities to acquire equipment at competitive prices.
Auction Highlights:
• $1 Million Worth of Scaffolding
· 90 Ton Crane, Dump Truck, Dry Van Trailers, & More.
• Over 1,000 lots including Equipment, Containers, Vehicles, Welding, Electrical, Hand Tools, Rigging, Job Boxes, Air Tools, and Misc. Items.
• Online Bidding: This auction is exclusively online, allowing bidders to participate from anywhere, making it convenient for everyone.
Auction Details:
• Dates: June 20-21, 2024
• Location: Online at www.BonnetteAuctions.com
• Bidding Begins Closing: 9:00 AM CST on June 20 & June 21
• Items Available: Full listings and details can be viewed online, with new items added daily leading up to the auction.
“This auction not only provides an opportunity to access a broad assortment of tools and equipment but also offers around $1 million worth of scaffolding,” said Barbara Bonnette, Owner at Bonnette Auctions.
Registration and Bidding:
Interested parties are encouraged to register early to review the auction catalog and prepare for the bidding process. All of the items are located at Bonnette Auctions, 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA for inspection Monday – Friday 8am – 4:30pm CST. Detailed instructions and support are available on our website.
For additional information, please contact:
Wendi Ford
Email: info@bonnetteauctions.com
Phone: 318-443-6614
Website: www.BonnetteAuctions.com
Bonnette Auctions is committed to providing the highest quality auction experiences with integrity, professionalism, and unparalleled customer service. Join us online on June 20-21 to take part in this remarkable auction event.
About Bonnette Auctions:
Bonnette Auctions, based in Alexandria, LA, has been a leader in the auction industry for over 39 years, specializing in real estate, equipment, and business liquidation auctions. Known for their innovative approach and commitment to excellence, Bonnette Auctions brings valuable assets to the market, helping buyers and sellers achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.
Contact
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
