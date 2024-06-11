Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21

Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com.