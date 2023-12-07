Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat

Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19.