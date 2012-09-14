PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phlebotomy Career Training's Telemetry Course is Recognized by the N.T.A. to be the Best in the Nation Phlebotomy Career Training has been an educational hub in the Metro Detroit area for over 10 years. The have been responsible for helping put thousands of graduates to work in local hospitals and health care centers throughout Michigan and the entire U.S. Their superior training has earned the recognition and respect from the National Telemetry Association as being the premier educator in the field of Telemetry and Electrocardiogram Technicians. - February 09, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

South Padre Island Hotel Group Launches Spring Break Travel Company Texas-based hospitality group Perspective Hospitality Management Services has launched Padre University (PadreU for short), a travel company aimed at providing valuable Spring Break travel packages for college students. Perspective Hospitality is the owner and operator of the three top-rated beachfront... - January 24, 2018 - Perspective Hospitality Management Services

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Top Gun Advisors Completes 60,000 SF Lease in Brownsville, TX Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 60,000 SF lease project located at 3201 Nafta Parkway, Suite B Brownsville, TX on behalf of their client, Dura Automotive systems. The seller PV PAFTA, LLC was represented by Alejandro Garza of ICO Real Estate Advisors. About... - August 08, 2017 - Campio

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Fishing Spots Making Online Impact JustGoFishin.com, an online directory and information hub for the Gulf Coast sport fishing community, announces the launch of their latest website addition, Fishing Spots. Found online at fishingspots.justgofishin.com, Fishing Spots offers accurate, updated information specific to some of the best fishing... - June 16, 2009 - JustGoFishin.com

Fishin Designs Now Available at JustGoFishin.com JustGoFishin.com announces a new internet marketing option for businesses in the Texas Coastal Bend fishing community. Fishin’ Designs, a new branch of the popular fishing site JustGoFishin.com, offers custom website design and hosting for fishing-related businesses that do not currently have an... - September 02, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com

JustGoFishin.com to be One-Stop Internet Resource for Fishing the Texas Coastal Bend An experienced internet entrepreneur in Corpus Christi has launched JustGoFishin.com, an online search engine and directory serving the region’s sport fishing community. For the thousands of locals and visitors who fish the Texas Coastal Bend each year, JustGoFishin.com promises a one-stop source... - July 30, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

CedarWoodDogHouses.com, a Renown Hand-Crafted Cedar Wood Dog Houses Supplier, Reveals the Importance of Outdoor Dog Houses Established supplier of cedar wood dog houses, CedarWoodDogHouses.com stepped up to reveal the importance of outdoor dog houses and the basics to make the best out of dog houses. - April 21, 2008 - CedarwoodDoghouses

Beyond Budgeting Round Table Hosts U.S. Comptroller General and Leading Finance Executives at the 7th Annual BBRT Conference United States Comptroller General David Walker and finance executives from across the nation will gather in Dallas at the Adam’s Mark Hotel on April 23-25 for the 7th Annual Beyond Budgeting Conference. The conference allows financial planners to share best practices and learn innovative processes... - February 29, 2008 - Beyond Budgeting Round Table

Zinnov Report Predicts 23% Growth in the R&D Offshoring Market by 2012 Zinnov, a leading Management Consulting, today released their much awaited report titled the ‘Strategic Guide to R&D Captive Landscape in India, 2008.’ The released report encompasses the details and insights of the current scenario of Indian product engineering offshoring market and forecasts a growth of 23% in the same by 2012. - February 12, 2008 - Zinnov LLC