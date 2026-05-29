Texas: Brownsville-Harlingen-San Benito News
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Hosts Halloween Bash on October 25
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host its Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Families are invited for a festive day of themed crafts, science activities, costumes, and museum fun in a safe and playful setting. - October 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies. - August 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level. - May 16, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Aetherworks Inc. Secures $30,000 for Direct Air Capture/HVAC System Development
Aetherworks today announced that it was awarded $30,000 through the Department of Energy (DOE) American Made Challenge: Lab MATCH prize. Aetherworks will use the funding to develop cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize how commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy... - October 08, 2024 - Aetherworks
BPUB to Hold Touch-a-Truck Event at Children’s Museum
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will hold a Touch-a-Truck event in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMOB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - October 03, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils Dynamic New Website
The Children's Museum of Brownsville has launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the visitor experience. Key features include easy navigation, mobile optimization, an interactive events calendar, educational resources, and the ability to purchase memberships or make donations online. - August 24, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
A Journey of Love and Possibility Celebrating 19 Years of Compassion and Hope: The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley has been a beacon of hope for children in search of their forever homes for nearly two decades. This year, they are proud to celebrate their 19th anniversary, an incredible milestone in our mission to connect children with loving families. - October 28, 2023 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Texas Nuclear Caucus Aims to Position Texas as the Leader in Nuclear Technology
Seven Texas legislators today announced the establishment of the Texas Nuclear Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers focused on the full value chain of the nuclear industry, from energy and technology to medicine and waste, and positioning Texas as the leader in all aspects of the peaceful and... - April 12, 2023 - Texas Blockchain Council
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
Phlebotomy Career Training's Telemetry Course is Recognized by the N.T.A. to be the Best in the Nation
Phlebotomy Career Training has been an educational hub in the Metro Detroit area for over 10 years. The have been responsible for helping put thousands of graduates to work in local hospitals and health care centers throughout Michigan and the entire U.S. Their superior training has earned the recognition and respect from the National Telemetry Association as being the premier educator in the field of Telemetry and Electrocardiogram Technicians. - February 09, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training
South Padre Island Hotel Group Launches Spring Break Travel Company
Texas-based hospitality group Perspective Hospitality Management Services has launched Padre University (PadreU for short), a travel company aimed at providing valuable Spring Break travel packages for college students. Perspective Hospitality is the owner and operator of the three top-rated... - January 24, 2018 - Ruby Red Hospitality
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Top Gun Advisors Completes 60,000 SF Lease in Brownsville, TX
Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 60,000 SF lease project located at 3201 Nafta Parkway, Suite B Brownsville, TX on behalf of their client, Dura Automotive systems. The seller PV PAFTA, LLC was represented by Alejandro Garza of ICO Real Estate... - August 08, 2017 - Campio
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Fishing Spots Making Online Impact
JustGoFishin.com, an online directory and information hub for the Gulf Coast sport fishing community, announces the launch of their latest website addition, Fishing Spots. Found online at fishingspots.justgofishin.com, Fishing Spots offers accurate, updated information specific to some of the best... - June 16, 2009 - JustGoFishin.com
Fishin Designs Now Available at JustGoFishin.com
JustGoFishin.com announces a new internet marketing option for businesses in the Texas Coastal Bend fishing community. Fishin’ Designs, a new branch of the popular fishing site JustGoFishin.com, offers custom website design and hosting for fishing-related businesses that do not currently have... - September 02, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com
JustGoFishin.com to be One-Stop Internet Resource for Fishing the Texas Coastal Bend
An experienced internet entrepreneur in Corpus Christi has launched JustGoFishin.com, an online search engine and directory serving the region’s sport fishing community. For the thousands of locals and visitors who fish the Texas Coastal Bend each year, JustGoFishin.com promises a one-stop... - July 30, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
CedarWoodDogHouses.com, a Renown Hand-Crafted Cedar Wood Dog Houses Supplier, Reveals the Importance of Outdoor Dog Houses
Established supplier of cedar wood dog houses, CedarWoodDogHouses.com stepped up to reveal the importance of outdoor dog houses and the basics to make the best out of dog houses. - April 21, 2008 - CedarwoodDoghouses
Beyond Budgeting Round Table Hosts U.S. Comptroller General and Leading Finance Executives at the 7th Annual BBRT Conference
United States Comptroller General David Walker and finance executives from across the nation will gather in Dallas at the Adam’s Mark Hotel on April 23-25 for the 7th Annual Beyond Budgeting Conference. The conference allows financial planners to share best practices and learn innovative... - February 29, 2008 - Beyond Budgeting Round Table
Zinnov Report Predicts 23% Growth in the R&D Offshoring Market by 2012
Zinnov, a leading Management Consulting, today released their much awaited report titled the ‘Strategic Guide to R&D Captive Landscape in India, 2008.’ The released report encompasses the details and insights of the current scenario of Indian product engineering offshoring market and forecasts a growth of 23% in the same by 2012. - February 12, 2008 - Zinnov LLC
South Padre International Music Festival Welcomes GLBT Music Enthusiasts
First annual event will be November 2-4; more than 40 acts from variety of genres will perform - September 13, 2007 - South Padre International Music Festival