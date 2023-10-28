A Journey of Love and Possibility Celebrating 19 Years of Compassion and Hope: The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley has been a beacon of hope for children in search of their forever homes for nearly two decades. This year, they are proud to celebrate their 19th anniversary, an incredible milestone in our mission to connect children with loving families.
Brownsville, TX, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Heart Gallery of the Rio Grande Valley is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 19th annual exhibition, November marks the beginning of National Adoption Awareness Month. The heartwarming event is set to take place on November 2, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the wonderful Children’s Museum of Brownsville.
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley welcomes the public to join this special evening. On November 2, 2023, at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville embark on a new chapter of love, compassion, and possibility. The evening promises to be a heartwarming experience, with a range of entertainment and refreshments that will delight guests.
The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of portraits showcasing individual children and sibling groups, whose hearts are yearning for a loving forever home. These captivating portraits, an integral part of the Heart Gallery of the RGV, will be on display from November 2, 2023, through December 31, 2023, at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville. This exhibit serves as a touching reminder of the power of love and connection.
The success of the Heart Gallery is made possible through the invaluable partnership of several organizations committed to improving the lives of these children: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Rotary Club of Historic Brownsville, Imagine Rotary, Southwest Keys Programs, and the Children's Museum of Brownsville. Together they stand united in a quest to make a difference in the lives of these deserving children.
Event Details
Date: November 2, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm-8:30 pm
Location: Children's Museum of Brownsville
Address: 501 E Ringgold Street, #5 Dean Porter Park, Brownsville, Texas 78520
For more information, please contact:
Felipe Pena, Executive Director
Children’s Museum of Brownsville
956-548-9300
felipe@cmofbrownsville.com
Contact
Felipe Pena
956-547-6883
cmofbrownsville.org
