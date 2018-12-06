Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic Secret Body Attains Top Distinction in the Industry

Press Releases Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting... Press Release Share Blog

Las Vegas, NV, December 06, 2018 --( PR.com )-- With more than 4,500 treatments completed, Secret Body is among only a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status.When you specialize in one thing, the likelihood is that you can do it better than pretty much anyone else. Such is certainly the case for Secret Body, Las Vegas's leading CoolSculpting practice. Specializing in CoolSculpting, and with 4,500 treatments completed by the staff, they have clearly distinguished themselves among the best. And the company agrees, recognizing the practice as a Diamond Crystal Practice, the highest level in Crystal Rewards, a multi-tiered rewards program that acknowledges the most successful CoolSculpting practices.With multiple systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of applicators to treat different parts of the body, Secret Body is committed to offering its patients the ideal CoolSculpting experience. Throughout the Las Vegas area, Secret Body maintains its clear leadership in the body contouring industry by offering a unique luxury experience and specialized treatment plans.Secret Body Las Vegas is a little bit of a secret, rarely doing any advertising, most of their clients are referred from the Four Seasons and/or from word of mouth.CoolSculpting is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than six million CoolSculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results."It's a privilege to be awarded the Diamond Crystal Award from Allergan," shared Lee Marie Tanguay Secret Body's manager. "We focus 100% on customer service we appreciate Allergan's recognition. We are a little bit of a hidden Secret we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based, word of mouth or recommended by the Four Seasons," says Lee Marie Tanguay.Secret Body has been consistent at staying at Diamond Level status and has also gone thru extra training to be a Coolsculpting Certified Practice with the whole staff also being Coolsculpting Certified.Secret Body will celebrate their continued success with Allergan with a Christmas Coolsculpting Event on December 20, 2018. For more information call 702-564-1982 or visit Secret Body's website at anthemsecretbody.comAbout Secret BodyWho We AreSecret Body Las Vegas offers customized Coolsculpting treatment plans. We have chosen to specialize with in the Medical Spa industry by offering only experiences of exceptional quality. We deeply instill ethic of personal service. Doing so allows Anthem Secret Body to satisfy the needs and tastes of our discriminating customers who fly from all over the world to experience our "one of a kind service," and to maintain our position as one of the world's Destination Medical Spas.We are Focused on qualityOur greatest asset, and the key to our success, is our people. We believe that each of us needs a sense of dignity, pride and satisfaction in what we do. Because satisfying our clients depends on the united efforts of many. We want you to feel confident in the quality of our non-surgical treatments. Our staff includes a highly trained team of certified laser technicians with years of experience, medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together so you achieve maximum results. The solid experience of our staff means you can experience the benefits of our services without worry.

Jenn Kasey

702-564-1982



anthemsecretbody.com

Attached Files

Featured in Las Vegas Woman Magazine Secret Body Las Vegas's article in Las Vegas Woman Magazine Filename: womansmagazinearticle.png

Recommended by The Four Seasons Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara Secret Body Las Vegas is proud to be recommended by the Four Seasons Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. Filename: FourSeasonsAd.png

