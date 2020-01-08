Herischi & Associates LLC Announces the Filing of Several Federal Cases Against The Islamic Republic of Iran and Leadership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Herischi & Associates LLC Press Release Share Blog

The Bethesda, Maryland law firm of Herischi & Associates LLC is committed to legal advocacy in international human rights, immigration, and labor and employment. In 2019, Herischi & Associates filed several notable cases in the D.C. District Court against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership for various alleged human rights abuses. In addition to these filings, Herischi & Associates also counsels businesses and individuals affected by the U.S. Government’s sanctions against Iran.





Amirentezam v. Iran



The family of Mr. Abbas Amirentezam filed an action against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) for the almost 40-year incarceration and house arrest of their father, who was allegedly subjected to torture, solitary confinement, and lack of medical care leading to his death.



Mr. Amirentezam, Ambassador and Deputy Prime Minister in the Interim Government of the Islamic Republic, was allegedly the longest-held political prisoner and prisoner of conscience in the Islamic Republic of Iran. His memoir alleges, “while he was incarcerated in Evin prison, Mr. Amirentezam was denied any visitation rights and/or communication with his children. Mr. Amirentezam was routinely tortured and exposed to mock executions. He was refused medical treatment and consequently suffered irreparable damage to his health." Mr. Amirentezam died on July 12, 2018 while under house arrest. Until his death, he demanded a fair and public trial.



Kar v. Iran/Zand v. Iran



Mehrangiz Kar, Iranian human rights lawyer and activist, and Banafsheh Zand, Iranian-American journalist and human rights activist, filed separate actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the IRGC alleging the torture, hostage-taking, and extrajudicial killing of Kar’s husband and Zand’s father, Mr. Siamak Pourzand, who was allegedly subjected to torture, solitary confinement, forced confession, and lack of medical care that led to his death in 2011.



Mr. Pourzand was a journalist and film critic, and was manager of the Majmue-ye Farrhangi-ye Honari-ye Tehran, a cultural center for writers, artists and intellectuals. He is known for his articles critical of the Islamic regime, and is said to have worked with foreign-based Farsi media prior to his detention.



Mr. Pourzand went missing on November 24, 2001. It was later learned that he was being held incommunicado by Iranian intelligence. On March 6, 2002, authorities began closed proceedings against Mr. Pourzand, and on May 3, 2002, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of “undermining state security through his links with monarchists and counter-revolutionaries.” The Iranian government claims Mr. Pourzand committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of the apartment where he was held under house arrest; however, reports indicate that he may have been thrown by government agents.



The Sanchi Oil Tanker Case



The families of ten crewmembers of the Sanchi oil tanker filed an action against the National Iranian Tanker Company, head of the Sanchi Accident Investigation Committee and current Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei and head of the Iran-China Friendship Chamber Alaeddin Boroujerdi, alleging that the defendants were engaged in a cover-up and that the report stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the tanker’s accident is baseless.



On January 6, 2018, the Sanchi collided with a Chinese cargo ship in the East China Sea, sinking after several explosions. Hours after, President Rouhani stated that the crew had perished in the early moments of the incident and that they should be considered “martyrs.” However, no evidence of the entire crew’s deaths has yet been produced. Allegedly, multiple phone calls were made from crewmembers’ cellphones to their relatives in the months following the incident. The families allege that the crew have been held in detention for nearly two years and that the defendants lied to the Iranian people and pressured the families to accept their version of events to put an end to questions.



Alinejad v. Iran



Masih Alinejad, journalist, author and founder of the My Stealthy Freedom campaign against compulsory hijab, filed a complaint against the Iranian government, Ali Khamenei, the IRGC and the Judiciary for the kidnapping and hostage-taking of her brother, Alireza, and the psychological torture of her family. Alireza Alinejad was arrested and removed to Evin prison on September 23, 2019, where he has been allegedly denied legal representation. Allegedly, no family member has seen Alireza since November 7, 2019.



Ali Herischi

301-363-4540



www.ibhlaw.com



