Bradley A. Pistotnik is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2019 Attorney of the Year

Wichita, KS, October 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Bradley A. Pistotnik is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. He and his firm have recovered millions of dollars for bodily injury and wrongful death personal injury victims. He has an entire library dedicated to the trucking industry so that he can assist people and their families who have been injured by semis, tractor-trailers and large truck accidents.Bradley authored the book, "Truck Accidents Kill" which examines the safety issues related to the trucking industry. He has provided seminars in the area of trucking litigation to the Kansas Bar Association. In 1981, Bradley graduated from the University Of Kansas School Of Law and acquired his Juris Doctorate (JD).Bradley is a member of the American Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice. He is on the Board of Governors for the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. He is a member of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers with the American Trial Lawyers Association. He is a member of the Kansas Bar Association and the Wichita Bar Association. In his career, he has litigated hundreds of cases and has achieved jury verdicts in the multimillion dollar levels. He has handled cases in many different states including, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Virginia and many other venues. Mr. Pistotnik authored "Divorce War, 50 Strategies Everywoman Needs to Know," Adams Media, and was a guest speaker on the Geraldo television show. Bradley is recognized by the American Trial Lawyers Association as having met the standard of excellence for the Top 100 Trial Lawyers.

