Press Releases Ian Finkel Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Ian Finkel: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama

Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook.





The Finkel Brothers have a long musical history together including working together on FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring their late father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. The evening will be filled with unforgettable renditions of your favorite tunes. The Finkel Brothers & The Great American Songbook also features Louis Bruno on bass, Robert Kirshoff on guitar and Martin Fischer on drums



Elliot Finkel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, White house and has appeared with such orchestras as Los Angeles, National Dallas, and many others. He and his brother Ian co-starred on Broadway with Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, and their beloved father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. He has toured with such diverse artists as Ginger Rogers Milton Berle, Theodore Bikel, Roberta Peters and Jan Peerce and currently his brother Ian. His shows The Finkel Follies, and Fyvush Finkel Live both received Drama Desk nominations.



Ian Finkel is regarded as the World's Greatest Xylophone Virtuoso. He has appeared and written for such stars as Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, Ginger Rogers, Tito Puente, Larry Gatlin, Martin Mull, and Madeline Kahn to name just a few. Mr. Finkel has covered much ground in the music world. He has appeared on all major television stations, recorded for most record labels and has had successful concert tours in Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, England, Norway, Puerto Rico and throughout the U.S. Ian has collaborated with Philip Glass and has heard his works performed by numerous orchestras such as the American Symphony Orchestra and the Little Orchestra Society. Ian has performed in and written for numerous television shows, films, and live performances including: Love Laffs (Lifetime) with Teri Gar, Martin Mull (Showtime), the Jerry Lewis Telethon, Woody Allen's Radio Days, Emo Phillips, Judy Tenuta, the Taj Mahal hotel (Atlantic City), Michael Feinstein on Broadway, the Sid Caesar Show at the Village Vanguard and on Broadway, Second Avenue to Broadway, Fyvush Finkel Live, Read-a-thon w/ Sesame Street Players, Rainbow Wars (nominated for an Academy Award), Songs from the Neighborhood (Grammy Award), It's Up To All Of Us, Sophie Tucker In Person (Director, Writer, Orchestrator), Addicted to Show Business (Director, Writer, Arranger), Nick at Nite Music of Vic Mizzy (Adams Family, Green Acres), IBM Industrials, CNN Cable News, Port Authority, hundreds of colleges across the US and Canada (Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music, Peabody, etc.) Condo tours of Florida, and headliner on all cruise ship lines. New York, NY, November 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Finkel Brothers reunite for a special evening celebrating The Great American Songbook at Don’t Tell Mama in New York City on Sunday, November 24. Due to heavy scheduling the two musical virtuosos are seldom seen onstage together. Elliot Finkel recently finished the Grand Hotel concert with John Schneider and Ian Finkel just finished writing and directing the one-person show phenomena, Sophie Tucker in Person featuring Cheryl Ann Allen.The Finkel Brothers have a long musical history together including working together on FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring their late father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. The evening will be filled with unforgettable renditions of your favorite tunes. The Finkel Brothers & The Great American Songbook also features Louis Bruno on bass, Robert Kirshoff on guitar and Martin Fischer on drumsElliot Finkel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, White house and has appeared with such orchestras as Los Angeles, National Dallas, and many others. He and his brother Ian co-starred on Broadway with Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, and their beloved father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. He has toured with such diverse artists as Ginger Rogers Milton Berle, Theodore Bikel, Roberta Peters and Jan Peerce and currently his brother Ian. His shows The Finkel Follies, and Fyvush Finkel Live both received Drama Desk nominations.Ian Finkel is regarded as the World's Greatest Xylophone Virtuoso. He has appeared and written for such stars as Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, Ginger Rogers, Tito Puente, Larry Gatlin, Martin Mull, and Madeline Kahn to name just a few. Mr. Finkel has covered much ground in the music world. He has appeared on all major television stations, recorded for most record labels and has had successful concert tours in Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, England, Norway, Puerto Rico and throughout the U.S. Ian has collaborated with Philip Glass and has heard his works performed by numerous orchestras such as the American Symphony Orchestra and the Little Orchestra Society. Ian has performed in and written for numerous television shows, films, and live performances including: Love Laffs (Lifetime) with Teri Gar, Martin Mull (Showtime), the Jerry Lewis Telethon, Woody Allen's Radio Days, Emo Phillips, Judy Tenuta, the Taj Mahal hotel (Atlantic City), Michael Feinstein on Broadway, the Sid Caesar Show at the Village Vanguard and on Broadway, Second Avenue to Broadway, Fyvush Finkel Live, Read-a-thon w/ Sesame Street Players, Rainbow Wars (nominated for an Academy Award), Songs from the Neighborhood (Grammy Award), It's Up To All Of Us, Sophie Tucker In Person (Director, Writer, Orchestrator), Addicted to Show Business (Director, Writer, Arranger), Nick at Nite Music of Vic Mizzy (Adams Family, Green Acres), IBM Industrials, CNN Cable News, Port Authority, hundreds of colleges across the US and Canada (Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music, Peabody, etc.) Condo tours of Florida, and headliner on all cruise ship lines. Contact Information Ian Finkel

(212) 724-8165



http://www.ianfinkel.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ian Finkel