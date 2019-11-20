PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BrainCo

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from BrainCo: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers


BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers
Somerville, MA, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology.

Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of TV viewers as she played Mendelssohn’s “On Wings of Song” with world renowned pianist Lang Lang. Anlu made it look effortless. To prepare, she trained to control BrainCo’s prosthetic hand using her muscle signals coming from the part of her arm that she still has.

BrainCo’s prosthetic hand, a CES Innovation Award honoree and MassChallenge Gold Medal Winner, works by detecting an amputees intentions from their muscle signals and translating them into hand movements. While this type of technology has been available, it has largely been limited to an incredibly small number of amputees because of the high cost, sometimes costing as much as $60,000 per hand.

BrainCo’s mission is to provide a prosthetic hand to amputees around the world for a fraction of the price. They are currently targeting a price point of $10,000-$15,000. In addition to the lower price, BrainCo has also developed a more advanced algorithm that allows users to intuitively control the individual fingers of the prosthetic hand. This level of control makes the prosthetic feel like a natural extension of the amputee.

BrainCo has started the FDA approval process and aims to have the device in the USA market in 2020. Learn more about BrainCo on their website: www.brainco.tech
Contact Information
BrainCo
Max Newlon
617-945-2166
Contact
www.brainco.tech

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BrainCo
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help