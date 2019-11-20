BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers

Press Releases BrainCo Press Release Share Blog

Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of TV viewers as she played Mendelssohn’s “On Wings of Song” with world renowned pianist Lang Lang. Anlu made it look effortless. To prepare, she trained to control BrainCo’s prosthetic hand using her muscle signals coming from the part of her arm that she still has.



BrainCo’s prosthetic hand, a CES Innovation Award honoree and MassChallenge Gold Medal Winner, works by detecting an amputees intentions from their muscle signals and translating them into hand movements. While this type of technology has been available, it has largely been limited to an incredibly small number of amputees because of the high cost, sometimes costing as much as $60,000 per hand.



BrainCo’s mission is to provide a prosthetic hand to amputees around the world for a fraction of the price. They are currently targeting a price point of $10,000-$15,000. In addition to the lower price, BrainCo has also developed a more advanced algorithm that allows users to intuitively control the individual fingers of the prosthetic hand. This level of control makes the prosthetic feel like a natural extension of the amputee.



Max Newlon

617-945-2166



www.brainco.tech



