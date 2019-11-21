PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BitRoyal Ltd.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from BitRoyal Ltd.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All


Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency.

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All
London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- BitRoyal is collaborating with major investors and working on a model to make trading utterly cheap. In its attempt to improve operational cost, the benefits need to pass on to end-users in the form of reduced or zero commission trading. Eventually, the goal is to make crypto trading accessible to everyone across the globe.

The users not only get to buy digital assets easily, but they also get the leverage to earn profit instead of active trading. The platform encourages professional traders to come and maximize the opportunity.

This is not the end. There are bonus points for building a network. It's like together we grow. The team is committed to those who help in developing an active network. There is a lot more to come. Please keep an eye on the promotion tab of the exchange platform.
Contact Information
BitRoyal Ltd.
Alok Rai
1-212-851-6161
Contact
https://www.bitroyalexchange.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BitRoyal Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help