Press Releases Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: #1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes.





“It's a privilege to be awarded the Diamond Crystal Award from Allergan for the eighth quarter,” shared Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las Vegas



The new Coolsculpting applicator cuts the treatment time by almost half, due to revolutionary cup design and colder temperatures. Patients reported 45% improvement in comfort scores during treatment with the new applicator. The new Coolsculpting design also covers a larger treatment area.



“Coolsculpting is a procedure that can be done on both men and women, our male clients are especially liking the shorter treatment time with the new Coolsculpting applicator,” says Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las Vegas.



With multiple systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of applicators to treat different parts of the body, Secret Body is committed to offering its patients, both men and women, the ideal Las Vegas CoolSculpting experience. Throughout the Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson area.



Clients fly in from around the country for private treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.



Secret Body is selected as a recommended vendor by a high-end luxury resort because of its quality of work and respect for privacy for special guests of that resort. The center will be placed on the Four Seasons Recommends app as well as on the map given to guests of that resort. “We like being a little bit of a hidden Secret, we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based, word of mouth or recommended by the Four Seasons," says Kate Robertson.



CoolSculpting is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million



About Secret Body

Established in 2013

Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.



Secret Body Las Vegas

Close to the Las Vegas Strip

2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130

Henderson, Nevada 89044

702.564.1982 | Las Vegas, NV, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000 Coolsculpting treatments. Allergan recognizing the practice with the highest level of achievement, a Diamond Crystal Practice. Secret Body is ranked #1 in the Coolsculpting procedure in Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah; and Arizona.“It's a privilege to be awarded the Diamond Crystal Award from Allergan for the eighth quarter,” shared Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las VegasThe new Coolsculpting applicator cuts the treatment time by almost half, due to revolutionary cup design and colder temperatures. Patients reported 45% improvement in comfort scores during treatment with the new applicator. The new Coolsculpting design also covers a larger treatment area.“Coolsculpting is a procedure that can be done on both men and women, our male clients are especially liking the shorter treatment time with the new Coolsculpting applicator,” says Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las Vegas.With multiple systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of applicators to treat different parts of the body, Secret Body is committed to offering its patients, both men and women, the ideal Las Vegas CoolSculpting experience. Throughout the Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson area.Clients fly in from around the country for private treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.Secret Body is selected as a recommended vendor by a high-end luxury resort because of its quality of work and respect for privacy for special guests of that resort. The center will be placed on the Four Seasons Recommends app as well as on the map given to guests of that resort. “We like being a little bit of a hidden Secret, we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based, word of mouth or recommended by the Four Seasons," says Kate Robertson.CoolSculpting is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million CoolSculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results.About Secret BodyEstablished in 2013Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.Secret Body Las VegasClose to the Las Vegas Strip2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130Henderson, Nevada 89044702.564.1982 | anthemsecretbody.com Contact Information Secret Body Las Vegas

Jenn Kasey

702-564-1982



anthemsecretbody.com

Attached Files

Coolsculpting Las Vegas Fat Freezing Clinic Secret Body's Luxury Coolsculpting Experience recommended by the Four Seasons. Filename: CoolsculptingLasVegas3.png

Award Winning Luxury Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Secret Body in Las Vegas Nevada receives the highest award by Coolsculpting. Filename: Awarded1inLasVegasforCoolscul.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic