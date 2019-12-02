Brooklyn Outdoor Partners with the City of Detroit and DDOT to Install 59 New Bus Shelters with Advertising Panels

Press Releases Brooklyn Outdoor Press Release Share Blog

Detroit, MI, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Brooklyn Outdoor, Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, is proud to announce a new partnership with the City of Detroit and DDOT on the installation of 59 new bus shelters over the next six months. These solar-powered shelters designed and fulfilled by Madison Heights based, Brasco International, will not only provide infrastructure to communities throughout all city council districts, but will also provide employees, visitors, and riders with a protected area from harsh elements and weather. The solar-powered bus shelters are state of the art and even equipped with USB charging stations.Brooklyn Outdoor was awarded the contract for the pilot program including the provision, installation, maintenance and advertising operations for the shelter project. Through this partnership with Brooklyn Outdoor, the city of Detroit will enjoy a continuous revenue stream from this newly established media format.With an average daily ridership of 85,000 people, DDOT will be able to provide a safer commute for those on and off the bus. "As a company with its roots in Detroit, we are so happy to be a part of this pilot program and have the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to us. By incorporating an element for advertising on the shelters we are able to bring in a new flow of revenue for the city. We also plan to offer unsold space toward community advertising efforts," said Candice Simons, the President + CEO of Brooklyn Outdoor.About Brooklyn Outdoor:Brooklyn Outdoor is a Detroit-based out-of-home advertising firm with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Chicago and national coverage from coast-to-coast. The company was founded in 2013 and has subsequently emerged as a national and regional force within the outdoor advertising industry. Brooklyn Outdoor specializes in billboard advertising, wallscape advertising, digital advertising, hand-painted murals, experiential marketing, and transit advertising. The team specializes in connecting communities and ideas that bring campaigns to life and thrives on providing their clients and real estate partners alike with ideas, sales, and results. Brooklyn Outdoor is a certified WBE and DBE.

