Rose Center for Bariatrics Recognized Among the Top 5% in Nation for Bariatric Surgery

Rose Medical Center receives multiple bariatric surgery top honors from Healthgrades.





“The hospitals that stand out for exceptional performance in bariatric surgery should be commended for their long-standing commitment to quality,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “As consumers are increasingliy saavy when it comes to finding and selecting a hospital, patients can be confident when they select a hospital that has achieved this Healthgrades recognition.”



In addition to the top five percent recognition, Rose also earned several other bariatrics awards. It’s bariatric recognitions include:

- Recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™

- Recognized by Healthgrades in 2020 for Superior Performance in Bariatric Surgery

- Among the Top 5% of Hospitals Evaluated for Bariatric Surgery in 2020

- Among the Top 10% of Hospitals Evaluated for Bariatric Surgery in 2020

- Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2018-2020)



“We understand that a successful bariatric surgery can change the entire trajectory of a patient’s life,” explains Ryan Tobin, Preisdent and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “It’s not just about weight loss - it’s about empowering our patients and helping them find their balance to live healthier lives. That’s why we have placed such emphasis on providing the very best in bariatric care. We are honored that Healthgrades has recognized this commitment with multiple awards.”



For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. View the full list of Specialty Excellence Award(TM) recipients here. The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.



About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.



Julie Hogan

303-320-2694



rosemed.com



