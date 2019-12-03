Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art Exhibition at Art Miami 2019

Press Releases Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art Press Release Share Blog

Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art ( https://novakart.com/art-miami-19/ ) is pleased to announce the premiere of an exciting new exhibition from December 3-9 at Art Miami 2019 on the waterfront at One Herald Plaza, Booth AM524. The gallery's highly anticipated exhibit celebrates Art Miami's 30th anniversary with important post-war and contemporary works from internationally acclaimed artists featuring influential leaders of Abstract Expressionism, Pop, and Photorealism. The Art Miami 2019 collection from Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art includes new and iconic works from celebrated artist Jim Dine, along with paintings on canvas and paper by renowned California artists Sam Francis, Wayne Thiebaud, and Richard Diebenkorn. For special consideration, the gallery is pleased to present rare paintings and works on paper by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, and Pablo Picasso. Significant works by renowned British artists David Hockney, Howard Hodgkin, Michael Craig-Martin, and Julian Opie are not to be missed. An early sculpture by Fernando Botero, one of Latin America's best-known living artists, is also on view.Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art will also present important works by artists Alexander Calder, John Baeder, Robert Cottingham, Friedel Dzubas, Augustus Francis, Ralph Goings, Paul Jenkins, Roy Lichtenstein, Lucas Samaras, Donald Sultan, Saul Steinberg, and others.Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, a long-standing gallery in Southern California, is an important source for Post-War and Contemporary American and European art. The gallery is located in the heart of Century City, adjacent to Beverly Hills and the west side of Los Angeles. The gallery's extensive inventory includes paintings, drawings, sculpture, and prints by acclaimed artists from significant Post-War movements including Abstract Expressionism, Color Field, Minimalism, Pop Art, and Photorealism.Jonathan Novak has been an exhibitor at international art fairs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Southampton, and Aspen. He is a member of the Fine Art Dealers Association (FADA), The International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA), and the Private Art Dealers Association (PADA).Art Miami 2019December 3-8Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art GalleryThe Art Miami Pavilion Booth # AM524One Miami Herald Plaza @ NE 14th St.Miami, FL 33132

Annie Burrows

310-277-4997



novakart.com

annie@novakart.com

