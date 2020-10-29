A Dell Chromebook 3100 Delivered Better Virtual Classroom Performance Than an HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE, Principled Technologies Hands-On Tests Find

In video chat, battery life, and app responsiveness tests, the Dell Chromebook achieved higher marks.





- Dell Chromebook 3100 powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor



- HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE powered by an AMD A4-9120C processor



PT found that the Dell Chromebook 3100 delivered the following advantages:



- 34 percent better web app responsiveness (on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmark)



- 30 percent longer battery life (using the CrXPRT 2 benchmark)



- 53% better average outgoing video frame rate (per Zoom call statistics)



- Up to 70 percent less time to complete tasks in various apps



- Up to 41 percent less time to complete tasks in apps while simultaneously on a Zoom call



To learn more about how a Dell Chromebook 3100 could help classrooms, read the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

