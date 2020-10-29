PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

A Dell Chromebook 3100 Delivered Better Virtual Classroom Performance Than an HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE, Principled Technologies Hands-On Tests Find


In video chat, battery life, and app responsiveness tests, the Dell Chromebook achieved higher marks.

Durham, NC, October 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) assessed various virtual classroom performance metrics for two Chromebooks:

- Dell Chromebook 3100 powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor

- HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE powered by an AMD A4-9120C processor

PT found that the Dell Chromebook 3100 delivered the following advantages:

- 34 percent better web app responsiveness (on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmark)

- 30 percent longer battery life (using the CrXPRT 2 benchmark)

- 53% better average outgoing video frame rate (per Zoom call statistics)

- Up to 70 percent less time to complete tasks in various apps

- Up to 41 percent less time to complete tasks in apps while simultaneously on a Zoom call

To learn more about how a Dell Chromebook 3100 could help classrooms, read the full report at http://facts.pt/AcHkxTF.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

