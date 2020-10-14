PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage Provided Better Multitasking Performance for HP Laptops in Principled Technologies Study


In hands-on tests, three HP laptops were more responsive with Intel Optane memory than without it.

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage Provided Better Multitasking Performance for HP Laptops in Principled Technologies Study
Durham, NC, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Upgrading RAM isn’t the only way to improve a laptop’s responsiveness. Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage can provide speed benefits without the need to purchase additional RAM modules.

Principled Technologies (PT) tested the following HP notebooks with and without Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage:

- HP ProBook 640
- HP EliteBook 840
- HP EliteBook x360 1030

PT found that the notebooks with Intel Optane memory saved time opening projects in various productivity, creativity, and gaming-related apps while simultaneously copying a large file to the desktop. These results suggest that Intel Optane memory could improve multitasking performance for users of these HP notebooks.

For more information on how Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage can help users get more from their HP notebooks, see the full report, summary, video, and other content at the links below:

- Report: http://facts.pt/eLPfXpr
- Executive summary: http://facts.pt/9fGZOze
- Video: http://facts.pt/xZ7gjMG
- HP ProBook 640 infographic: http://facts.pt/T6lBxxc
- HP EliteBook 840 infographic: http://facts.pt/bF0jE3l
- HP EliteBook x360 1030 infographic: http://facts.pt/639fmkr

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help