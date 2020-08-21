New PT Study Highlights Advantages of Dell Latitude 9510 Over Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

A new 2-in-1 business laptop comparison report highlights the results of hands-on testing on the Dell Latitude 9510 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5.





PT put the Dell Latitude 9510 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, both powered by Intel Core i7-10610U processors, through industry-standard benchmark testing to measure battery life, compare surface temperature, and gauge system responsiveness, things that reflect everyday use. Then, they conducted hands-on evaluations of sign-in, webcam, and video-conferencing capabilities to see which system performed better in these areas.



They found that the Dell Latitude 9510 was well-equipped to help users stay productive while working from home or elsewhere. Among other advantages, it offered cooler surface temperatures and higher performance on the SYSmark 2018 benchmark than the Lenovo device. According to the report, “Staying focused when you’re working from home can be challenging—so when you settle down for an hour or two of focused work, a system that responds quickly can help you finish more work during that sprint. We found that the Dell Latitude 9510 (B) handled SYSmark 2018 real-world application-based productivity, creativity, and responsiveness scenarios better than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5.”



To learn more about how the Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 business laptop can help put the “pro” in productivity, read the report at



Durham, NC, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Whether people are working from home or their office, a capable computer is an important part of one's technology setup. However, there is no single kind of business user, so Principled Technologies (PT) compared a few key factors that are near-universally important and could affect any 2-in-1 buying decision.PT put the Dell Latitude 9510 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, both powered by Intel Core i7-10610U processors, through industry-standard benchmark testing to measure battery life, compare surface temperature, and gauge system responsiveness, things that reflect everyday use. Then, they conducted hands-on evaluations of sign-in, webcam, and video-conferencing capabilities to see which system performed better in these areas.They found that the Dell Latitude 9510 was well-equipped to help users stay productive while working from home or elsewhere. Among other advantages, it offered cooler surface temperatures and higher performance on the SYSmark 2018 benchmark than the Lenovo device. According to the report, "Staying focused when you're working from home can be challenging—so when you settle down for an hour or two of focused work, a system that responds quickly can help you finish more work during that sprint. We found that the Dell Latitude 9510 (B) handled SYSmark 2018 real-world application-based productivity, creativity, and responsiveness scenarios better than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5."To learn more about how the Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 business laptop can help put the "pro" in productivity, read the report at http://facts.pt/lkceim0 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com .

