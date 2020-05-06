New PT Study Finds That Dell EMC PowerStore Arrays Could Enable Greater Data Reduction, Storage Performance, and Manageability Compared to a Competitor Array

In a new study from Principled Technologies, Dell EMC PowerStore arrays outperformed a competitor array in areas including data reduction, bandwidth, IOPS, and out-of-the-box VM deployment.





When PT engineers grouped two PowerStore 9000T and two Vendor A arrays into clusters, they provisioned storage for virtualized environments on the PowerStore 9000T cluster up to 5.3 times faster than on the Vendor A array cluster. In addition, the PowerStore 9000X enabled PT engineers to deploy a VM out of the box up to 10.6 times faster than on the Vendor A array.



According to the report, “With Dell EMC PowerStore storage arrays, organizations can maximize storage capacity, increase storage performance, and cut management overhead time.”



To learn more about how Dell EMC PowerStore arrays could offer organizations greater storage performance and usability, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

