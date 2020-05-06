PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New PT Study Finds That Dell EMC PowerStore Arrays Could Enable Greater Data Reduction, Storage Performance, and Manageability Compared to a Competitor Array


In a new study from Principled Technologies, Dell EMC PowerStore arrays outperformed a competitor array in areas including data reduction, bandwidth, IOPS, and out-of-the-box VM deployment.

Durham, NC, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) tested two new all-flash, NVMe-based storage arrays from Dell EMC, the PowerStore 9000T and the hypervisor-enabled PowerStore 9000X, against the NVMe-based array of a competitor (“Vendor A”). In performance testing, the PowerStore arrays delivered up to 3 times the data reduction, up to 125 percent more bandwidth, up to 53 percent more IOPS, and up to 52 percent lower latency compared to the competitor array. The PowerStore 9000X also provided storage to external hosts while internally servicing a database workload, a capability that the Vendor A array does not have.

When PT engineers grouped two PowerStore 9000T and two Vendor A arrays into clusters, they provisioned storage for virtualized environments on the PowerStore 9000T cluster up to 5.3 times faster than on the Vendor A array cluster. In addition, the PowerStore 9000X enabled PT engineers to deploy a VM out of the box up to 10.6 times faster than on the Vendor A array.

According to the report, “With Dell EMC PowerStore storage arrays, organizations can maximize storage capacity, increase storage performance, and cut management overhead time.”

To learn more about how Dell EMC PowerStore arrays could offer organizations greater storage performance and usability, read the report at http://facts.pt/sgqbpyp. For one-page overviews, see the infographics on the PowerStore 9000T at http://facts.pt/tlapf6p and the hypervisor-enabled PowerStore 9000X at http://facts.pt/uykpl43.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

