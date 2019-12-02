Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019





Get your tickets here: New York, NY, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative Sophie's Place, which provides music therapy facilities built in children’s hospitals and Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation, which celebrates and fosters awareness of those living with autism.Additional guest performers include Grammy Award winner Lisa Fischer, two-time #1 Billboard Charting artist Tim Janis, Tezza Barton, Paul Greene, Paul Baloche, Reilly Anspaugh, Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, Tom Rhoads, Lynn Hilary, Eimear McGeown, Alex Boye, Braedon Young, Dallyn Vail Bayles, The Broadway Youth Ensemble, with the Music of Hope choir, Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, The Carter Legacy Choir, conductors Julien Benichou, Matt Vanzini and more.Tickets for Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests are available via CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 and at www.carnegiehall.org . A special 20% fan appreciation discount code is offered, use code: FAN32754.Get your tickets here: http://bit.ly/2JU6rCF