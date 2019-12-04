Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement

Press Releases Atlas Vantage LLC Press Release Share Blog

For more information please visit our sites at https://atlasvantage.com and https://protectxcybersolutions.com Palm Beach, FL, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Atlas Vantage, LLC, a Business Continuity and Emergency Management Company founded by Bob Alsan, CBRM, PMP and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC, a Minority Owned-Veteran Owned full service Cyber Security Company, signed a Joint Venture agreement to combine forces and provide the industry with innovative Cyber Security, Business Continuity and Educational services to enhance clients Cyber Business Resilience.The new venture is composed of a growing team of talented Business Continuity, Risk Management, Cyber Security, Cyber Intelligence Team, Digital Forensics Experts, a 24/7 Support Team, and Security Operations Center (SOC) & Emergency and Crisis Management Operations Center (EOC) Services. Their team of Certified Experts develop custom strategies to ensure resilience, defend & protect their clients’ data assets, technical systems infrastructure, and brand reputation.“Cyber Security has become the number one threat to business continuity across the world and Business Continuity and Emergency Management teams worldwide are ill equipped to handle this rising challenge,” stated, Bob Alsan, President of Atlas Vantage. “This new partnership will bring the world of Cyber Security and the world of business continuity into a true Business Resilience model.”“Our joint mission is to be recognized as a trusted advisor team to our clients by providing reliable Cybersecurity Risk Management, Business Continuity and Emergency Management Solutions,” stated Eric Belardo, CEO and Founder. “Our aim is to proactively identify & defend against the ever-changing threats our clients are faced with and to preserve the integrity of their business during any crisis they may face.”Bob was elected in 2017 as a delegate to represent the United States (ANSI/ASIS) in developing ISO global standards under Security & Resilience. Bob is a Subject Matter Expert in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, and Risk Management as elected by the United States ANSI/ASIS. He is the co-author of ISO 22301:2019 and is working on several new ISO global standards for Security, Resilience, and Risk Management. Bob also has expert industry publications in BCI magazine and Continuity Insights. Bob can be reached at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bobalsan/Eric has served in Information Assurance positions in Governmental Organizations such as the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Justice and many Critical infrastructure sectors such as Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Power and Energy, and Defense. Eric’s experience in the cyber security field encompasses the areas of Security Operations, Incident Response, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, Digital Forensics, Certification and Accreditation, Enterprise Security Architecture, and Security in Mergers & Acquisitions in 17 Countries. Eric is a former US Army Military Intelligence Veteran, published author of ISC2 Continuing education courses, a frequent guest in news programs for NBC/CW and a frequent speaker at industry conferences. Eric can be reached at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ebelardo/For more information please visit our sites at https://atlasvantage.com and https://protectxcybersolutions.com Contact Information Atlas Vantage LLC

Bob Alsan

954-654-8372



https://atlasvantage.com/

Attached Files Press Release - Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions PDF version of press release Filename: JointVentureAnnouncementAVPRT.pdf

