La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire

In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy.





Teatro LATEA

2nd Floor of The Clemente

107 Suffolk Street;

J/M and F trains to Essex/Delancey



Tickets @ $20 on sale at



Los Escultores del Aire combines physical theater with mime training in dynamic stage presentations that have toured various cities throughout Spain, U.K., Portugal, U.S., Germany, Macedonia, Morocco, Colombia, Poland, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. They have collaborated with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and received the 2019 Jury’s Special Solo Award at Kiel.



In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy.



Fortunately, Martinez’s remedy is in La Caja (the box). What is inside the box? We all have a box in which we store the memories we would rather forget. Does Martinez dare to open his... According to critics (Voltar I Voltar) La Caja “is a visually magnificent piece.”



Latin American Theater Experiment Associates, Inc. (Teatro LATEA) is an ongoing and outgoing 37 year old Latinx theater experiment, the foundational 2nd Floor space of the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center (The Clemente, 107 Suffolk Street, Lower East Side NYC).



A Latino cultural staple since Nelston Tamayo, Nelson Landrieu and Mateo Gomez established it in 1982, LATEA has served as a venue where countless New York based Latinx/Latin American artists and many international and local theater companies create multidisciplinary work through co-productions in a collaborative environment. Our mission encompasses producing experimental theater as well as coproducing dance, film, music and visual arts events.



