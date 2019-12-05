The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Forward Female Press Release Share Blog

Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV.





The Forward Female(TM) with NJ Falk Launches on EVERTALK TV -- Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur NJ Falk Hosts New Streaming Talk Show Designed to be the New Source for Modern Day Mentorship.



NJ Falk, the Webby award-winning creative and serial mentorpreneur focused on emerging luxury, fashion, lifestyle and direct-to-consumer brands, a Forbes contributor and well-known LA-based style icon and philanthropist as well as the Co-Founder and Chief Mentorpreneur of The Forward Female™, a new personal coaching and advisory business in DTLA, is now the new streaming source for modern day mentorship with a new talk show, The Forward Female™ with NJ Falk. The show, debuting this month, streams on EVERTALK TV , the first, live-streaming talk show network and is Podcast on Apple.



On The Forward Female™ with NJ Falk, each show is a road map following the paths of interesting innovators, mavens, moguls, celebrities, trailblazers, and corporate executives who are each willing to share their stories, in an effort to pay it forward. Viewers will come away with motivation, inspiration, and actionable items to implement in their business and personal lives on the journey to success.



Kicking off the series for her premiere show, Falk engaged two catalytic life changers in her own life, Carolyne Faulkner and Ondre Seltzer who address their perspective on embarking on a more successful journey of self-exploration and change based on positive shifts in how to approach the intersection of mind, body, spirit and the universe in our lives.



Frequency Energy Medicine Practitioner, Ondre Seltzer has spent most of his life learning to both read people and change their natural Bio-Frequency energy. Seltzer brings self-improvement healing and motivation to whole new generation as an influencer, radio talk show host, and Intuitive Practitioner. Ondre is internationally recognized for his ability to change people's lives and help heal chronic pain. He has been described as a “modern-day Edgar Cacey.” Ondre has appeared on NBC, FOX, UPN, CBS, and is frequently heard on stations including SIRIUS, KWSS, KVMR and KXAM.



Dynamic Astrology creator, Carolyne Faulkner, named “Britain’s Coolest Astrologer,” is a life coach, regular contributor to Tattler Magazine and the author The Signs and her newly released book, Your Stars, An Empowering Guide For 2020.



According to Falk, “The incredible gift both Carolyne and Ondre offer is teaching people how to create more control in their lives using the tools of energy and astrology to establish direct connections to the truth, healing, success and personal power unlocking the door to self-advocacy and ultimately to become the very best version of ourself in business and life.”



On The Forward Female™ Premiere:



Faulkner addresses how viewers can use Astrology to manage personal and collective energy, delving into abilities to asses when to push ahead and when to hold back. She also helps identify how to create an ideal environment to gain an edge, manage personalities and professional projects, using astrology to work to your advantage.



Seltzer provides strategies to remove guilt, admit mistakes, release negativity or doubt. He changes the narrative though energy to reveal the strength and integrity to push through stagnancy with frequency modification to create the most dynamic change possible.



The show can be seen streaming via EVERTALK TV and Podcast heard on Apple. EVERTALK TV is the first all live-streaming talk show network, allowing viewers to explore, consume, and engage in thought provoking conversations on demand and across multiple platforms simultaneously. With over 3000 guests, and 100 million impressions to date, EVERTALK TV is leading cutting-edge, digital media hub. EVERTALK TV is available on Spectrum and streaming media boxes including Apple TV + Roku. The EVERTALK TV app is for all devices including IOS, Android, MAC and PC.



Guests for upcoming shows include:



Top FBI Negotiator Chris Voss, author of Never Split The Difference, with Nine Ways to Say No and Other Top Negotiating Tactics; Eve Rodsky, Author of FAIR PLAY: A Game-Changing Solution For When You Have Too Much To Do (And More Life to Live), with her revolutionary system for rebalancing the domestic workload between partners; Chriselle Lim and Joan Nguyen from Bumo to discuss strategies for navigating the work of modern day parenting; Poppy Jamie, Founder of Happy Not Perfect, addressing Burn-Out Busting Tips; Bumo Founders Chriselle Lim and Joan Nguyen on modern parenting and a special group of celebrities and influencers sharing everything from fear of public speaking to start-up tips.



Also in 2020, Falk will launch a nationally syndicated radio talk show “Real Talk With NJ & Ondre™” on the Open Mind Entertainment Network furthering her journey as an in-demand mentorpreneur. She and self-help guru, Ondre Seltzer, continue their ongoing exploration to help others with self-discovery, healing, and advice. The show is a high impact all-inclusive modern conversation, with a female and male point-of-view, covering the highly complex, contemporary challenges we all face in our high-stress lives



About NJ Falk

NJ Falk is a Webby™, Davey and Communicator award-winning creative and serial mentorpreneur. NJ has been named a “Style Icon” by Louis Vuitton, recognized as one of LA’s “Leading Ladies of Style” by Angeleno Magazine, is a member of the Vogue Vanguard, and serves as a brand ambassador for Net-A-Porter as well as a member of the by-invitation-only IAVA (International Academy of Visual Arts), and Associate Member of the IADAS (International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences).



Falk also juggles current roles as a regular Contributor to Forbes Women and as the Founder of The Falk Fund, as an early stage investor and omni-generational strategic advisory for e-tailers and luxury brands including 11 Honoré, luxury and designer clothing in sizes 10-20; Armarium, offering short term rentals on current high fashion designer looks straight from the runway; Starface World products for skin, Max-Bone luxury pet care, and Bumo, a digital community for the modern parent. NJ is a member of the NYU Stern Business School Fashion & Luxury Council, a Board Member of Learning Lab Ventures, a 2020 Gala Co-Chair for the Unforgettable Evening for BCRF/WCRF, and a member of LACMA’s Director Circle.



With prior positions as the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of her Webby award-winning advertising, branding, and interactive agency, The UXB, American Express, MGM and Universal Studios she is able to bring a unique perspective on challenges women face in their business and personal lives with solution based strategies in a "ceiling free" future.



About The Forward Female™



Co-founded in 2019 by Lauren Cheek, Priscilla Presley and NJ Falk, The Forward Female™ is a member center, in-person and online personalized accountability program to help women develop dedicated action plans to achieve key goals in their business and personal lives. With a mission to help members make their mark in the world, The Forward Female™ program creates real connections and support within the community, with other women and mentors, to help members succeed. As part of its mission, The Forward Female™, located in the heart of the DTLA Art’s District, hosts a wide variety of events, workshops and mixers for members to regularly interact with leading experts and brands who not only inspire but provide specific resources and steps to create action plans. Jill Chayet

310.201.8222



www.blupr.com



