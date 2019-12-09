Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking

Troy, MI, December 09, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- PSL’s Lighting Wick Strip is a double sided, semi-rigid, candlelight flame spectrum LED flex strip that uses 12 high 93 CRI (Color Rendering Index) LEDs (six per side) in a compact three-inch active area. The cuttable strip allows the active light area to be scaled from 3 inches at 6 LEDs per side, to 2 inches at four LEDs per side, or 1 inch at 2 LEDs per side. This unique, scalable, double-sided strip allows great flexibility for the theatrical Prop Master to create unique stage props, from lanterns to hand candles, with uniformity of the light source. For filmmaking the double-sided strip can be easily integrated into small china balls for a soft diffuse high color quality light to enhance candlelight scenes.
The strip operates from 12 volts DC Max. down to 6 volts DC. The candle flame light color temperature is an ultra-warm 1,775 Kelvin nominal with a color rendering index of 93 CRI nominal. The ends of the strip have a 21-inch ref. length cable with a female DC barrel connector jack of the 2.1mm x 5.5mm size. The part number for the Lighting Wick Strip, Candle Flame is LWS-CF
. The full three-inch length strip is rated at 2.3 watts when powered from a 12-volt DC source and provides 47 Lumens. The strip can be voltage dimmed below 10 lumens with an input of 6 volts. The LWS-CF LED strip is also compatible with PWM dimming and various DMX lighting systems.
Applications:
Theatrical stage prop lanterns and candles
Themed environments
Filmmaking
About PSL:
PSL provides special effects lighting products related to performing arts, themed environments, and cinematography.www.propscenerylights.com