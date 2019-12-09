Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services

Press Releases Wax Me Now LLC Press Release Share Blog

Here’s how it works, simply access their website or call them, book your appointment and a Waxologist will arrive directly at your address. Wax Me Now provides a portable massage bed and all the necessary materials. Could it be any easier? Miami, FL, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking part extra easy, just one click away on their website and will soon be launching their own app. Gone are the days looking for parking, clients can now wait comfortably at home while Wax Me Now takes care of the rest.Wax Me Now specializes in hard wax services, known to be gentler. With the health and beauty services accounting for $8.1 billion in spending each year and over 6.97 million Americans using waxing services, the company successfully grew from servicing South Beach in 2018 to now servicing all of the Miami and Broward areas. Living in Miami where the weather is beach friendly year-round makes waxing a necessity in South Florida. The waxing services provided cater to busy moms and executives who are limited with time and also include waxing services for men. The current market demand for immediacy and expanded hours are also points that Wax Me Now is able to supply, they are open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. With their in-home services clients enjoy convenient and comfortable services.Samar Sleiman, an experienced start-up entrepreneur who built this concept from personal experience, understands the need for on-demand and in-home/in-hotel services. With a career which involved a lot of traveling, the need to have an easy to book, reputable and convenient waxing service was not always an easy task. With this specific target market in mind- busy men and women wanting to save precious time, traffic and who are already overwhelmed with juggling family and work life.Here’s how it works, simply access their website or call them, book your appointment and a Waxologist will arrive directly at your address. Wax Me Now provides a portable massage bed and all the necessary materials. Could it be any easier? Contact Information Wax Me Now LLC

Tatianna Jreige

(305) 300-3410



www.waxmenow.com



