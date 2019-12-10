PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing


John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients.

Detroit, MI, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- An article has been published at Thrive Global on the direct, personal experiences of John M. Collins during the investigation of the 1996 bombing of the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

John M. Collins is an executive coach and leadership strategist specializing in high-stakes occupations and organizations of high-public significance.

Collins' article was published in anticipation of the upcoming movie, Richard Jewell, by Director Clint Eastwood. The movie chronicles the harrowing and tragic story of Richard Jewell who was erroneously implicated in the attack and humiliated in the press.

During the investigation, Collins played a key role in the examination of forensic evidence collected from the Olympic bombing as well as the serial bombings that followed.

Collins is available for comment and interviews. Please contact office@criticalvictories.com or (517) 803-4063.
Contact Information
Critical Victories, LLC
John M. Collins
517-898-9137
Contact
https://criticalvictories.com

