Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut

Just as a diamond ring is given as a symbol of love and commitment, "Shine Like a Diamond" is being offered free to readers to enjoy and learn about the exciting world of diamonds. The book can be read on the Raiman Rocks website: Calabasas, CA, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Diamonds—the word alone conjures up hundreds of images: rare, precious, desirable, beautiful, and sparkling tokens of love. Created deep within the core of the Earth and brought to the surface by volcanic eruption, most diamonds today are more than 100 million years old. The Ancient Romans believed diamonds were splinters from falling stars, while the Ancient Greeks regarded them as tears of the gods."Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry.This book also serves as a practical guide for anyone who owns a diamond or plans to buy one. It explains and illustrates “the 4 Cs” of diamonds: cut, carat weight, color, and clarity, and also includes a guide on how to buy diamonds, either for sentiment, beauty, or investment.Raiman Rocks is a wholesale leader specializing in large colorless and natural fancy color diamonds, with a private showroom in Calabasas, California. "Shine Like a Diamond" is a culmination of over 35 years of Raiman Rocks founder and CEO Gall Raiman’s personal experience in the diamond business.From manufacturing to designing to buying and selling some of the world’s most exquisite diamonds, Gall Raiman’s vast experience and knowledge establish him as one of the leading diamond experts in the world.Just as a diamond ring is given as a symbol of love and commitment, "Shine Like a Diamond" is being offered free to readers to enjoy and learn about the exciting world of diamonds. The book can be read on the Raiman Rocks website: https://www.raimanrocks.com/diamond-book