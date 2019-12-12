PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Self Storage Investing

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner


Indianapolis, IN, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage, a 158-unit (24,000 sq. ft.) facility located in Ringgold, GA in July 2019. John Bontempi joined the Self Storage Partner Program in 2018 and his Mentor was Anne Williams.

Congratulations John Bontemp!

"We are so excited to partner with John and to see his Self Storage Success. One step closer to Self Storage World Domination." - Scott Meyers, Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing, Owner
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

